ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Geography is one of the important subjects of the ISC program in Humanities and Social Science other than English Language. The following is the official ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027 prescribed by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Early knowledge of the ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027 during the 2026-27 academic year can assist students in effectively utilizing time for studying about Physical Geography, map reading, and practical fieldwork.

The full ISC Class 11 Geography examination is of 100 marks that are further divided into two primary sections. Paper I is the written theory paper of 70 marks to be completed in 3 hours on topics related to Earth's Interior, Landforms, Atmosphere, Oceans, Biosphere, and World Map Work. Paper II includes Practical & Project Work of 30 marks where students will be assessed on Map Projections, Statistical Representation of Data, Weather Instruments, Practical Record File, and Viva Voce.