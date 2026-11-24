ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Check Paper Structure, Marking Scheme & Syllabus
ISC Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2027 is as per the examination pattern provided by the Council for Indian School Certificate Education (CISCE) for the year 2026-27. The guide provides complete information on the ISC Class 11 Geography syllabus and exam pattern, including the marking scheme of 100 marks (Theory paper-70 marks and Practical/project work-30 marks).
ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Geography is one of the important subjects of the ISC program in Humanities and Social Science other than English Language. The following is the official ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027 prescribed by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Early knowledge of the ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027 during the 2026-27 academic year can assist students in effectively utilizing time for studying about Physical Geography, map reading, and practical fieldwork.
The full ISC Class 11 Geography examination is of 100 marks that are further divided into two primary sections. Paper I is the written theory paper of 70 marks to be completed in 3 hours on topics related to Earth's Interior, Landforms, Atmosphere, Oceans, Biosphere, and World Map Work. Paper II includes Practical & Project Work of 30 marks where students will be assessed on Map Projections, Statistical Representation of Data, Weather Instruments, Practical Record File, and Viva Voce.
Also Read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the ISC Class 11 Geography Exam Pattern 2027:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Class & Subject
|
ISC Class 11 – Geography (Subject Code: 853)
|
Academic Session
|
2026–2027 (For Annual Examination 2027)
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks (Paper I: 70 Marks Theory + Paper II: 30 Marks Practical & Project Work)
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time)
|
Theory Paper Structure
|
Part I (Compulsory – 30 Marks): Short-answer & Map Work
Part II (Choice-Based – 40 Marks): Candidates answer 4 out of 7 descriptive questions (10 marks each)
|
Practical & Project Breakup
|
Practical Work (15 Marks) + Project Work (10 Marks) + Viva Voce (5 Marks)
|
Minimum Passing Marks
|
35% overall in ISC Class 11
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ISC Class 11 Geography Paper I Structure & Marking Scheme (70 Marks)
Theory test of three hours is divided into two parts, both compulsory: Part I (tests the knowledge of concepts covering the whole syllabus) and Part II (tests the knowledge by asking for analysis and diagrams).
|
Section
|
Nature of Questions
|
Question Format & Choice
|
Marks
|
Part I (Compulsory)
|
Question 1: Short Answer & Objective Questions
|
10 compulsory short-answer/objective/reasoning questions (2 marks each) covering all units of the syllabus.
|
20 Marks
|
Part I (Compulsory)
|
Question 2: World Map Work
|
Locating, shading, and labeling physical features (mountains, plateaus, plains, rivers, oceans, currents, climatic regions) on an outline map of the World.
|
10 Marks
|
Part II (Choice-Based)
|
Questions 3 to 9: Long / Structured Descriptive Questions
|
Candidates must attempt any four (4) complete questions out of seven (7) given choices. Each question carries 10 marks (usually divided into sub-parts of 2, 3, or 5 marks).
|
40 Marks
|
Total
|
Paper I: Written Theory
|
Part I (30 Marks) + Part II (40 Marks)
|
70 Marks
How to Prepare for ISC Class 11 Geography Exam 2027?
-
Draw Clean and Labelled Diagrams: Physical Geography questions (plates’ boundaries, river meandering, cyclones, features of ocean floor) get perfect marks provided that you have clean diagrams drawn using a pencil.
-
Learn World Maps Every Week: Remember the exact location of major mountain ranges, deserts, savannas, and cold/warm ocean currents to achieve a perfect mark of 10/10 in Question 2.
-
Get Familiar with Short Definitions in Part I: Study geographical terms, types of rocks, and atmosphere layers well because Question 1 is compulsory and has no internal choice.
-
Keep Your Practical File Clean: Complete all the maps and contour cross sections carefully throughout the semester to get good marks in Paper II (30 marks).
-
Choose Good Questions in Part II: Select the four descriptive questions which you know well enough to be able to give structured answers with diagrams.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.