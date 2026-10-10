Cricket is often regarded as a complex game with different formats. Even the colour of the ball and playing conditions can significantly affect how the game is played. Apart from international cricket, domestic cricket is also played in different formats that prepare players for international setup.

Two such formats are List A cricket and First-Class cricket. Although both are played at the domestic level, they differ in terms of match duration, rules etc. In this article, we will explore the key differences between List A and First-Class cricket, including their formats and major tournaments.

What is First-Class Cricket?

First-Class cricket is a format of the game that is generally played over 4 or 5 days between two teams, with each team usually getting two innings to bat. It is considered one of the traditional forms of cricket and tests players' batting technique, bowling skills, patience and endurance over an extended period.