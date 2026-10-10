What is Difference Between List A and First-Class Cricket? Know Key Differences, Formats and Major Tournaments
List A and First-Class cricket are two recognised formats of domestic cricket. Know their key differences, match duration, innings, playing conditions and popular tournaments around the world.
Cricket is often regarded as a complex game with different formats. Even the colour of the ball and playing conditions can significantly affect how the game is played. Apart from international cricket, domestic cricket is also played in different formats that prepare players for international setup.
Two such formats are List A cricket and First-Class cricket. Although both are played at the domestic level, they differ in terms of match duration, rules etc. In this article, we will explore the key differences between List A and First-Class cricket, including their formats and major tournaments.
What is First-Class Cricket?
First-Class cricket is a format of the game that is generally played over 4 or 5 days between two teams, with each team usually getting two innings to bat. It is considered one of the traditional forms of cricket and tests players' batting technique, bowling skills, patience and endurance over an extended period.
Some of the classic examples of First Class Cricket are India’s Ranji Trophy and England’ County Championship.
Format of First-Class Cricket
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Match duration: Usually 4 or 5 days.
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Innings: Each team generally gets two innings to bat.
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Overs: There is no fixed overall limit on the number of overs in an innings.
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Ball: Traditionally, a red cricket ball is used.
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Result: A match can end in a win, loss, tie or draw. Some matches may also end without a result.
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Tournament
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Country
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Ranji Trophy
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India
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Sheffield Shield
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Australia
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County Championship
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England and Wales
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Plunket Shield
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New Zealand
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Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
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Pakistan
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CSA 4-Day Series
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South Africa
What Is List A Cricket?
List A cricket is limited-overs cricket in which each team gets a fixed number of overs to bat in a single innings. It is the domestic equivalent of One Day International (ODI) cricket and is generally played over one day.
The examples of List A cricket are India’s Vijay Hazare Trophy and Australia Marsh One-Day Cup.
Format of List A Cricket
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Match duration: Usually one day.
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Innings: Each team gets one innings to bat.
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Overs: Generally, each team is allowed a maximum of 50 overs.
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Ball: A white cricket ball is traditionally used.
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Result: A match can end in a win, loss, tie or no result. Some competitions also use reserve days or other rules to determine results.
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Playing conditions: Teams must score runs within the allotted overs, making batting strategy, bowling variations and fielding crucial.
Popular List A Cricket Tournaments Around the World
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Tournament
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Country
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Vijay Hazare Trophy
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India
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Marsh One-Day Cup
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Australia
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One-Day Cup
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England and Wales
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Ford Trophy
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New Zealand
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CSA One-Day Cup
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South Africa
Key Differences Between First-Class and List A Cricket
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Basis
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First-Class Cricket
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List A Cricket
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Match Duration
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Usually played over four or five days
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Usually played over one day
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Innings
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Each team generally gets two innings
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Each team gets one innings
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Overs
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No fixed overall limit on overs per innings
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Generally limited to 50 overs per team
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Ball Colour
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Traditionally uses a red ball
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Traditionally uses a white ball
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Clothing
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Players generally wear white or light-coloured clothing
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Players generally wear coloured clothing
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Playing Style
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Emphasises patience, technique and endurance
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Emphasises scoring runs within a limited number of overs
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Match Results
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Can end in a win, loss, tie or draw
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Can end in a win, loss, tie or no result
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International Equivalent
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Test cricket
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One Day International (ODI) cricket
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Popular Indian Tournament
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Ranji Trophy
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Vijay Hazare Trophy
Is First-Class Cricket known as Test Cricket?
No, First-Class cricket is not the same as Test cricket. It is equivalent to Test cricket in terms of format and playing conditions. However, First-Class cricket is played at the domestic level, whereas Test cricket is an international format played between national teams.
Is List A Cricket the Same as One-Day International (ODI) Cricket?
No, List A cricket is not the same as One-Day International (ODI) cricket. List A cricket is a recognised domestic format that shares similar features with ODI cricket, including a limited number of overs and one innings per team. However, List A cricket is played in domestic competitions, whereas ODI cricket is an international format played between national teams.
Also READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Fastest List A Century: Check Innings Highlights and Complete List
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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