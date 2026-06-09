The CBSE Class 10 French (Code 018) syllabus 2026-2027 is designed to help students improve their French reading, writing, listening and speaking skills. The syllabus is based on the prescribed textbook Entre Jeunes and covers different topics to build students' understanding of the French language. The examination carries a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. Students are also assessed on their listening and speaking skills through Assessment of Speaking and Listening (ASL) activities. The syllabus and marking scheme help students understand the topics to be covered, the examination structure and the weightage of different sections. CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2026-27 For the academic year 2026–2027, the CBSE Class 10 French (Code 018) syllabus follows the prescribed curriculum and examination guidelines. The examination will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and carry a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. The syllabus is divided into different sections, each covering specific topics and learning objectives to help students develop their French language skills and prepare effectively for the examination.

A) Reading Section:10 marks One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 words) (with a picture/diagrammatically represented data) B) Writing Section:20 marks One long composition (Informal letter) based on the main themes given in lessons 2-8, 10 (80 words) Two short compositions: message, re-arranging a dialogue in logical sequence, completing a text with the help of clues provided. (30-35 words) C) Grammar Section:30 marks Verbs (All tenses done in class 9, conditionnel du présent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait & subjonctif), pronom relatif simple et composé, pronom personnel (COD, COI, y, en, tonique, etc.), trouvez la question, discours direct et indirect, négatifs, possessifs - adjectifs et pronoms, démonstratifs - adjectifs et pronoms (simples et composés) (Note: Personal pronouns will continue to be tested as the topic is done in Class 9)

D) Culture and Civilization20 marks Question based on text book: a) Short answer questions 5 x 2 10 marks b) MCQ (True or false/ match the following/ 10 marks fill in the blanks) Note: Students are not to be tested on texts marked 'Pour aller plus loin' and 'Je découvre' L.2 – Après le bac L.3 – Chercher du travail L.4 – Le plaisir de lire L.5 - Les médias L.6 - Chacun ses goûts L.7 – En pleine forme L.8 – L’environnement L.10 - Vive la République! E) Internal Assessment: 20 marks As per CBSE guidelines for all subjects: i. Subject enrichment activity (ASL) 5 ii. Portfolio 5 iii. Periodic Tests 5 iv. Multiple Assessments 5 CBSE Class 10 French Question Paper Marking Scheme The CBSE Class 10 French examination 2026-2027 will be conducted for 3 hours and carry 80 marks for the written paper, along with 20 marks for internal assessment. The question paper will have four sections: Comprehension, Writing, Grammar, and Culture and Civilisation. Grammar will carry the highest weightage, followed by Writing, Culture and Civilisation, and Comprehension.

Section Details of Topics/ Sections Type of questions/Subtopics Marks Section A

(Comprehension) Unseen prose Paragraph with short answers questions

(Picture Based)

True or false

Vocabulary search:

Noun and verb forms/opposites/

synonyms/adjectives 10

(10/14) Section B

(Expression) Long compositions

(Any ONE)

Short compositions

(Any TWO) Informal letter



Rearranging of dialogue

Completing a story

Writing a message

(5 marks each) 10

(1/3)



10

(2/3) Section C

(Application) Grammar 1.Les verbes- infinitif, présent, impératif, imparfait, passé composé, plus que parfait, futur simple, futur antérieur, conditionnel présent

2. Le discours direct et indirect

3. Trouver la question

4. Les pronoms (COD, COI, toniques, y, en)

5. La négation

6. Les pronoms relatifs simples et composés

7. Les adjectifs et pronoms possessifs

8. Les adjectifs et pronoms démonstratifs

9. Le subjonctif

(5 marks each)

Note: Topic 1 (Verbs) is compulsory.

The student will be tested on any 5 of the remaining topics. (Total 6 Questions) 30



(5/7 per question) Section D

(Culture and Civilisation) L 2-8, 10 Short answers 5 x 2

MCQ

True or False 5 x 1

Match the following 5 x 1

Fill in the blanks 5 x 1

(The student will be tested on any two) 10

(5/7)



05

05

(5/7)