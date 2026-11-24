Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 on November 24, 2026, for the posts of Jailor & Warder, Warder cum Nursing, and Instructor Grade-II. Candidates who applied successfully for these various posts under the Prison Department can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The Karnataka Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 download link for various posts including Jailor & Warder, Warder cum Nursing, and Instructor Grade-II, is available on the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials for the link. You can download the Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 directly through the link given below-