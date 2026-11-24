KEA Karnataka Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Jailor & Warder, Nursing, Instructor And Other Posts, Download Admit Card Link Active
Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 24, 2026, for the posts of Jailor & Warder, Warder cum Nursing, Instructor Grade-II. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 on November 24, 2026, for the posts of Jailor & Warder, Warder cum Nursing, and Instructor Grade-II. Candidates who applied successfully for these various posts under the Prison Department can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 download link for various posts including Jailor & Warder, Warder cum Nursing, and Instructor Grade-II, is available on the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials for the link. You can download the Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 directly through the link given below-
|Karnataka Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
How to Download KEA Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2026 through the link at the official website. You can download the admit card after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official KEA website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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Open the relevant recruitment section.
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Find the Karnataka Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 link.
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Click on the candidate login/admit-card link.
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Enter the required login credentials.
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The admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download the admit card and take a clear printout for the examination.
Details Mentioned on Karnataka Warder Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Jailor & Warder, Warder cum Nursing, Instructor Grade-II posts are advised to go through the admit card, which will have details regarding the exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
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Candidate’s name and photo
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Date of birth
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Photograph of the candidate
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Signature of the candidate
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Examination venue
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Date and time of the examination
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Roll number
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.