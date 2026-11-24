The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2027 is less than a year away. Multiple teams are currently competing for the top 2 spots in the table, including India. The WTC Final for the cycle 2025-27 will be played in England at The Oval in London.

India are still alive in the race for the final but they need some extraordinary performances to secure a place in the top 2. India are currently facing New Zealand in a 2-match Test series, following which they will face Australia at home in a 5-match Test series.

Check out India's upcoming Test series, along with the complete fixtures and schedule for their remaining matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Which Teams Will India Face Next in the WTC Cycle 2025-27?

India will face 2 teams in the remaining matches of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. This includes New Zealand and Australia. India have 6 Test matches left in the current cycle, including 1 match against New Zealand and a 5-match Test series against Australia at home.