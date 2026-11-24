India's Upcoming Test Schedule Till WTC Final 2027: Check Full Fixtures and Dates
India's road to the WTC 2027 final goes through 2 teams, New Zealand and Australia. Check India's remaining Test matches, upcoming series, complete schedule and latest World Test Championship points table.
The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2027 is less than a year away. Multiple teams are currently competing for the top 2 spots in the table, including India. The WTC Final for the cycle 2025-27 will be played in England at The Oval in London.
India are still alive in the race for the final but they need some extraordinary performances to secure a place in the top 2. India are currently facing New Zealand in a 2-match Test series, following which they will face Australia at home in a 5-match Test series.
Check out India's upcoming Test series, along with the complete fixtures and schedule for their remaining matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.
Which Teams Will India Face Next in the WTC Cycle 2025-27?
India will face 2 teams in the remaining matches of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. This includes New Zealand and Australia. India have 6 Test matches left in the current cycle, including 1 match against New Zealand and a 5-match Test series against Australia at home.
Here are the details of India's remaining Test assignments.
1. India Tour of New Zealand 2026 (1 Test Match)
India will play the remaining Test match of their New Zealand tour next. The match will be played in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1, 2026.
With the series currently level at 0-0, this will be an important opportunity for the Shubman Gill-led Indian side to register a memorable Test series victory in New Zealand.
Match details:
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Match: 2nd Test, New Zealand vs India
-
Date: November 27 to December 1, 2026
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Venue: Christchurch, New Zealand
-
Result: To be decided (TBD)
2. Australia Tour of India 2027 (5 Test Matches)
Australia's 2027 tour of India will be the final Test series for both teams in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. It will be a 5-match Test series starting in Nagpur on January 21, 2027, with the final match scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad from February 27 to March 3.
This will be an important series for both teams as they look to secure their place in the World Test Championship final. India will have the home advantage while Australia will aim to secure crucial points in the race for the final.
Match details:
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1st Test: India vs Australia, January 21-25, 2027, Nagpur
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2nd Test: India vs Australia, January 29-February 2, 2027, Chennai
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3rd Test: India vs Australia, February 11-15, 2027, Guwahati
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4th Test: India vs Australia, February 19-23, 2027, Ranchi
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5th Test: India vs Australia, February 27-March 3, 2027, Ahmedabad
India's Remaining Matches in WTC Cycle 2025-27
India have 6 Test matches remaining in the current World Test Championship cycle. These include 1 Test against New Zealand and 5 Tests against Australia.
The complete schedule of India's remaining matches is given below.
|
Match
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Result
|
2nd Test: New Zealand vs India
|
November 27–December 1, 2026
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
TBD
|
1st Test: India vs Australia
|
January 21–25, 2027
|
Nagpur
|
TBD
|
2nd Test: India vs Australia
|
January 29–February 2, 2027
|
Chennai
|
TBD
|
3rd Test: India vs Australia
|
February 11–15, 2027
|
Guwahati
|
TBD
|
4th Test: India vs Australia
|
February 19–23, 2027
|
Ranchi
|
TBD
|
5th Test: India vs Australia
|
February 27–March 3, 2027
|
Ahmedabad
|
TBD
READ | WTC Points Table: What Are India's Chances of Qualifying for the Final After Wellington Test Draw?
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Here is the updated World Test Championship points table for the 2025-27 cycle. The top 2 teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the WTC 2027 final.
Standings updated after the first New Zealand vs India Test in November 2026.
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
Points
|
PCT
|
1
|
South Africa
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
72
|
75.00
|
2
|
Australia
|
13
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
108
|
69.23
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
56
|
66.67
|
4
|
India
|
12
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
72
|
50.00
|
5
|
Bangladesh
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
44
|
40.74
|
6
|
England
|
16
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
74
|
38.54
|
7
|
West Indies
|
14
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
46
|
27.38
|
8
|
Sri Lanka
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
13
|
13.54
|
9
|
Pakistan
|
11
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
16
|
12.12
Source: ICC
Note: The points table will be updated after the completion of each Test match
Also READ:New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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