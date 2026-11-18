New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Squads and Live Streaming Details
New Zealand and India will face each other in a 2-match Test series starting November 19. Check the complete schedule, squads, head-to-head record and live streaming details.
The India tour of New Zealand 2026 moves to its final chapter. Both sides will now face each other in a 2-match Test series starting from November 19. The first match will be played at Wellington from November 19 to November 23, 2026.
With India winning both the T20I and ODI series, they will be really high on confidence going into the final showdown. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be desperate to come back stronger. This series is really crucial for both sides eyeing a WTC final berth next year.
Check out all the details of the series, from schedule, head-to-head record, squads and where to watch.
Test cricket returns this Thursday at the Cello Basin Reserve! Secure your tickets now at https://t.co/pLy38Oh8fE 🎟️ #NZvIND https://t.co/AeXaCX9ksX— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 16, 2026
New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026 Schedule
After the first match, the second match will move to Christchurch from Friday, November 27. Below is the schedule.
|
Match
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Time
|
1st Test
|
November 19–23, 2026
|
Wellington
|
3:30 AM IST
|
2nd Test
|
November 27–December 1, 2026
|
Christchurch
|
3:30 AM IST
NZ vs IND: Squads
India Test Squad
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shubman Gill (C)
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul (VC)
|
Batter/Wicketkeeper
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
All-rounder
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Gurnoor Brar
|
Bowler
New Zealand Test Squad
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tom Latham (C)
|
Batter/Wicketkeeper
|
Tom Blundell (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
All-rounder
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
All-rounder
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
IND vs NZ Test Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have shared an evenly balanced rivalry in Test cricket, with India having the upper hand with 22 victories in 65 games.
|
Total Matches
|
India Won
|
New Zealand Won
|
Draw
|
65
|
22
|
16
|
27
India vs New Zealand Test Series 2026: Where to Watch
Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Test series on the Sony Sports Network, with matches broadcast on Sony Sports channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.
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