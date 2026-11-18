The India tour of New Zealand 2026 moves to its final chapter. Both sides will now face each other in a 2-match Test series starting from November 19. The first match will be played at Wellington from November 19 to November 23, 2026.

With India winning both the T20I and ODI series, they will be really high on confidence going into the final showdown. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be desperate to come back stronger. This series is really crucial for both sides eyeing a WTC final berth next year.

Check out all the details of the series, from schedule, head-to-head record, squads and where to watch.

Test cricket returns this Thursday at the Cello Basin Reserve! Secure your tickets now at https://t.co/pLy38Oh8fE 🎟️ #NZvIND https://t.co/AeXaCX9ksX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 16, 2026