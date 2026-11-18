Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check Dermatology Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
This article details the Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for Dermatology. It provides a comprehensive analysis of ranks in government and private medical colleges, aiding aspirants in understanding admission chances.
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Candidates can check Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks from this article. The Round 1 admission ranged from 74973 to 91786 for Dermatology in unreserved, open category. Dermatology has always been a very popular choice among the MBBS graduates aspiring to become dermatologists in Bihar’s NEET PG counselling program (conducted by BCECEB) due to the high level of competition in this branch because of the limited seats and high-ranking students desiring to choose this branch.
The information provided about the opening and closing ranks for Dermatology in the first round will assist you to know the highest and lowest ranks up to which candidates have been admitted in different government and private medical colleges of Bihar through the counselling process.
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Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview
Check Bihar NEET PG 2026 exam and counselling details provided below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
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Counselling Name
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Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
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Qualifying Entrance Test
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NEET-PG 2026
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Programs
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MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
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Online Registration & Application
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October 22 – 28, 2026
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Rank Card
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October 30, 2026
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Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
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Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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November 6, 2026
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Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders
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November 6 – 12, 2026
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Document Verification & Physical Admission
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November 10 – 12, 2026
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Official Counseling Portal
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bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Dermatology Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
From the given data for the Unreserved (UR) Open seats for Bihar NEET PG 2026, there is a difference that exists between government institutes and private medical colleges in the case of Dermatology. P.M.C. Patna becomes the most competitive option available with a closing rank of 6 (NEET AIR 1391). This shows how difficult it is to be part of the government dermatology seats. In the case of private and trust medical colleges like Katihar Medical College, Netaji Subhas Medical College, and Shree Narayan Medical Institute, there are closing ranks ranging from 956 up to 1113 (equivalent to NEET AIR 68,700 to 91,786).
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INSTITUTE
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NEET OPENING RANK
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NEET CLOSING RANK
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UR OPENING RANK
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UR CLOSING RANK
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K.M.C. KATIHAR
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74973
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74973
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957
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957
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MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI
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78236
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78236
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990
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990
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MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
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70236
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71926
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905
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923
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N.M.C &.H, SASARAM
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84191
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86325
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1039
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1063
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NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
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68739
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74892
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890
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956
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P.M.C.PATNA
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1391
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1391
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6
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6
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RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR
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79640
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79640
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1004
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1004
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SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA
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87872
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91786
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1083
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1113
What is Opening and Closing Ranks in PGMAC?
In the case of PGMAC (Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling), the Opening and Closing Rank signify the exact merit boundary or rank range within which the candidates get admitted to a particular medical college and a specialized course. The Opening Rank is the rank or the best student admitted within that particular seat pool, whereas the Closing Rank is the critical cut off rank signifying the last or the worst rank getting admitted in that particular pool. The rank beyond the closing rank will lose the chance of getting that seat for that particular round.
This information is important for all medical aspirants, as it precisely reflects the level of competition and admission chances. Extremely competitive government colleges have their closing ranks closer to the top of the merit list, whereas private or trust colleges have very high closing ranks. Such analysis will help the students to assess their position and choose their options wisely in the present or next counselling round.
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