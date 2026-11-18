Bihar NEET PG 2026: Candidates can check Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks from this article. The Round 1 admission ranged from 74973 to 91786 for Dermatology in unreserved, open category. Dermatology has always been a very popular choice among the MBBS graduates aspiring to become dermatologists in Bihar’s NEET PG counselling program (conducted by BCECEB) due to the high level of competition in this branch because of the limited seats and high-ranking students desiring to choose this branch. The information provided about the opening and closing ranks for Dermatology in the first round will assist you to know the highest and lowest ranks up to which candidates have been admitted in different government and private medical colleges of Bihar through the counselling process.

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview Check Bihar NEET PG 2026 exam and counselling details provided below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Counselling Name Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026) Qualifying Entrance Test NEET-PG 2026 Programs MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma) Online Registration & Application October 22 – 28, 2026 Rank Card October 30, 2026 Choice Filling & Locking Deadline Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result November 6, 2026 Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders November 6 – 12, 2026 Document Verification & Physical Admission November 10 – 12, 2026 Official Counseling Portal bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Dermatology Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks From the given data for the Unreserved (UR) Open seats for Bihar NEET PG 2026, there is a difference that exists between government institutes and private medical colleges in the case of Dermatology. P.M.C. Patna becomes the most competitive option available with a closing rank of 6 (NEET AIR 1391). This shows how difficult it is to be part of the government dermatology seats. In the case of private and trust medical colleges like Katihar Medical College, Netaji Subhas Medical College, and Shree Narayan Medical Institute, there are closing ranks ranging from 956 up to 1113 (equivalent to NEET AIR 68,700 to 91,786). INSTITUTE NEET OPENING RANK NEET CLOSING RANK UR OPENING RANK UR CLOSING RANK K.M.C. KATIHAR 74973 74973 957 957 MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI 78236 78236 990 990 MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ 70236 71926 905 923 N.M.C &.H, SASARAM 84191 86325 1039 1063 NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL 68739 74892 890 956 P.M.C.PATNA 1391 1391 6 6 RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR 79640 79640 1004 1004 SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA 87872 91786 1083 1113