The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, has officially announced the online application window today, November 18, 2026, for the Centralised Combined Examination-2026. Conducted for the direct recruitment across Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the drive aims to fill 1393 Group-B technical vacancies. Eligible graduates and engineering diploma holders can submit their applications online at asrn.gov.in until December 17, 2026, with the Combined Preliminary computer-based test (CBT) tentatively scheduled for Febraury 2027.

ASRB ICAR T-3 and T-4 Reccruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the ASRB ICAR t-3 and T4 recruitment 2026:-