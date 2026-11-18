ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Starts Today for 1,393 T-3 & T-4 Posts at asrb.gov.in
Online registration for ASRB ICAR Centralised Combined Exam 2026 for 1392 Technical Assistant T3 and Senior Technical Assistant T-4 posts) starts today, November 18, 2026 at asrb.gov.in. Read complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- ASRB announced online applications for 1393 technical posts on Nov 18, 2026.
- Apply online at asrb.gov.in for technical posts by December 17, 2026.
- Preliminary CBT for technical vacancies is tentatively set for February 2027.
The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, has officially announced the online application window today, November 18, 2026, for the Centralised Combined Examination-2026. Conducted for the direct recruitment across Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the drive aims to fill 1393 Group-B technical vacancies. Eligible graduates and engineering diploma holders can submit their applications online at asrn.gov.in until December 17, 2026, with the Combined Preliminary computer-based test (CBT) tentatively scheduled for Febraury 2027.
ASRB ICAR T-3 and T-4 Reccruitment 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the ASRB ICAR t-3 and T4 recruitment 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi
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Posts and Vacancies
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Pay Scale
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Apply Online Start Date
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November 18, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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December 17, 2026 up to 11:59 PM
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Correction Window
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December 18 to December 20, 2026 with applicable fee
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Age Limit
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21 to 30 Years (Upper age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and Ex-SM
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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asrb.gov.in
Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee for ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026
Given below is the vacancy breakdown, eligibility criteria, and the application fee for the ASRB ICAR recruitment 2026:-
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Vacancy Details:- Of the 1254 Technical Assistant (T-3) posts in ICAR Institutes and 139 Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) posts in KVKs, the Agriculture functional group accounts for the largest share with 772 vacancies (699 T3 and 73 T-4), alongside openings in Animal Science, Fisheries, Home and Community Science, Engineering Workshop trades, Library Science, and Information Technology.
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Educational Qualification:- Candidates must have a relevant Bachelor’s degree such as B.Sc. in Agriculture, Horticulture, forestry, hme science, B.V.Sc., B.F.Sc., B.Lib.Sc., or B.E or B.Tech. Candidates should either hold a three-year Engineering Diploma n the respective discipline on or before December 17, 2026. Final year students who are awaiting results are not eligible for this recruitment process.
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Application Fee:- The application fee for this recruitment process is different for each category. The application fee is as follows:-
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Category
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Application Fee
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Unreserved (UR) candidates
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OBC/EWS
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SSC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicement, Women and Transgender
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EXEMPTED
Also check, SSB Odisha Exam Dates 2026 OUT: Check Revised CBT Dates, City Slip And Admit Card at ssbodisha.ac.in
How to Apply Online at asrb.gov.in for ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026?
Once the apply online link is activated, interested and eligible candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply online for the ASRB ICAR recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of ASRB. i.e., asrb.gov.in
- Click on the link for Centralised Combined Exam-2026 (T-3 and T-4) and complete the initial registration.
- Candidate will have to choose whether they are applying for the T-3 only, T-4 only, or Both and select one eligible functional group.
- Upload the scanned copies of the recent photographs, signature and requisite certificates.
- Complete the fee payment online and submit the foem before December 17, 2026 and the print the confirmation page.
- Download the application form and keep it safe for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.