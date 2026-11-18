The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has published the syllabus for Class 9 for the academic session 2026-27 on its official website. The Science syllabus provides students with a chapter-wise list of subjects and topics that they need to study during the academic year. Science is divided into three major areas: Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Students study topics related to matter, atoms, cells, tissues, motion, force, gravitation, work, energy, sound and improvement in food resources. The syllabus is useful for students because it explains what they need to cover before the annual examination. They should follow the prescribed topics rather than depend only on selective questions or important chapters. RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2026-27: Exam Pattern According to the official RBSE syllabus, Science is Subject Code 07. The examination scheme is as follows:

Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 9 Subject Science Subject Code 07 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Theory Exam Duration 3 hours 15 minutes Question Paper Marks 100 Total Marks 100 Prescribed Book NCERT Science The Science examination carries 100 marks, and students should prepare all the chapters included in the prescribed syllabus. Rajasthan Board Class 9 Science Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27 The official syllabus contains 12 chapters. The following tables explain each chapter and its prescribed topics in simple language. The marks mentioned alongside each chapter are the weightage given in the official syllabus. 1. Matter in Our Surroundings – 7 Marks This chapter explains what matter is, how its particles behave and why matter exists in different physical states.

Topics prescribed What students need to study Physical Nature of Matter Meaning and physical nature of matter Matter is Made Up of Particles How matter consists of tiny particles Size of Particles of Matter Understanding the very small size of particles Space Between Particles Empty spaces between particles Mobility of Particles How particles move Attraction Between Particles Forces of attraction between particles States of Matter Solid, liquid and gaseous states Change in State of Matter How matter changes from one state to another Temperature Effect of temperature on the state of matter Pressure Effect of pressure on matter Evaporation Meaning and process of evaporation Factors Influencing Evaporation Conditions that affect evaporation Cooling Due to Evaporation Why evaporation produces a cooling effect

2. Purity of Matter Around Us – 6 Marks This chapter introduces mixtures, solutions and pure substances. Students learn how different materials are formed and how they can be distinguished. Topics prescribed What students need to study Mixture Definition of a mixture Types of Mixture Different kinds of mixtures Solution Meaning and formation of a solution Concentration Amount of solute present in a solution Suspension Meaning and properties of suspension Colloidal Solution Meaning and properties of colloids Physical Changes Changes that do not form a new substance Chemical Changes Changes that produce a new substance Types of Pure Substances Elements and compounds Elements Meaning of elements Compounds Meaning of compounds Mixture and Compound Differences between mixtures and compounds

3. Atoms and Molecules – 9 Marks This chapter explains the basic building blocks of matter. Students learn chemical combination laws, atomic symbols, atomic mass and chemical formulae. Topics prescribed What students need to study Laws of Chemical Combination Basic laws governing chemical combinations Law of Conservation of Mass Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction Law of Constant Proportions Elements combine in a fixed proportion by mass Atoms Meaning and basic properties of atoms Modern Symbols of Atoms Symbols used for different elements Atomic Mass Mass of an atom Existence of Atom Understanding the existence of atoms Molecules Meaning of molecules Molecules of Elements Molecules made up of similar atoms Molecules of Compounds Molecules containing different elements Ions Positively and negatively charged particles Writing Chemical Formulae Rules for writing chemical formulae Formulae of Simple Compounds Writing formulae of common compounds Molecular Mass Calculation of molecular mass Formula Unit Mass Understanding and calculating formula unit mass

4. Structure of the Atom – 8 Marks Students learn about the internal structure of atoms, their charged particles and the arrangement of electrons. Topics prescribed What students need to study Charged Particles in Matter Protons and electrons Structure of an Atom Basic arrangement of particles inside an atom Thomson's Atomic Model Thomson's explanation of atomic structure Rutherford's Atomic Model Rutherford's model of the atom Bohr's Atomic Model Bohr's explanation of electron arrangement Neutron Discovery and role of neutrons Distribution of Electrons Arrangement of electrons in different shells Valency Combining capacity of an atom Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom Mass Number Total number of protons and neutrons Isotopes Atoms of the same element with different mass numbers Isobars Atoms of different elements with the same mass number

5. The Fundamental Unit of Life – 12 Marks This Biology chapter explains cells, which are the basic structural and functional units of living organisms. Topics prescribed What students need to study Structure of Living Organisms Basic structure of living things Plasma Membrane Outer covering of the cell Cell Wall Protective outer layer of plant cells Nucleus Control centre of the cell Cytoplasm Jelly-like substance inside the cell Cell Organelles Different structures performing specific functions Endoplasmic Reticulum Its structure and functions Golgi Apparatus Processing and packaging of materials Lysosomes Their role in breaking down waste Mitochondria Energy production in cells Plastids Different types and functions of plastids Vacuoles Storage structures inside cells Cell Division Process through which cells divide

6. Tissues – 14 Marks This chapter explains how similar cells work together to perform particular functions in plants and animals. Topics prescribed What students need to study Tissues in Plants and Animals Meaning and importance of tissues Plant Tissues Different types of plant tissues Meristematic Tissue Tissue responsible for plant growth Permanent Tissue Tissue formed from mature cells Simple Permanent Tissue Different types of simple permanent tissues Complex Permanent Tissue Different types of complex permanent tissues Animal Tissues Different types of animal tissues Epithelial Tissue Tissue that covers and protects body surfaces Connective Tissue Tissue that connects and supports body parts Muscular Tissue Tissue responsible for movement Nervous Tissue Tissue that carries messages in the body

7. Motion – 9 Marks This chapter covers the movement of objects and explains how speed and velocity are measured. Students also learn how to represent motion through graphs. Topics prescribed What students need to study Describing Motion Meaning and description of motion Straight-Line Motion Movement of objects along a straight path Uniform Motion Covering equal distances in equal time intervals Non-Uniform Motion Covering unequal distances in equal time intervals Measuring Rate of Motion Measuring how quickly an object moves Speed with Direction Understanding velocity Rate of Change of Velocity Meaning of acceleration Distance-Time Graphs Representing distance and time graphically Velocity-Time Graph Representing velocity and time through graphs Equations of Motion Mathematical equations used to study motion Uniform Circular Motion Movement of an object along a circular path at uniform speed

8. Force and Laws of Motion – 7 Marks This chapter explains how forces affect the movement of objects. Students study Newton's three laws of motion and their applications in everyday life. Topics prescribed What students need to study Balanced Forces Forces that balance each other Unbalanced Forces Forces that change an object's motion First Law of Motion An object remains at rest or in uniform motion unless an external force acts on it Inertia Tendency of an object to resist changes in its state of motion Mass Measurement of the amount of matter in an object Second Law of Motion Relationship between force, mass and acceleration Mathematical Formulation of Second Law Calculations using the second law of motion Third Law of Motion Every action has an equal and opposite reaction

9. Gravitation – 6 Marks This chapter explains the gravitational force between objects, free fall, weight, pressure and buoyancy. Topics prescribed What students need to study Gravitation Meaning of gravitational force Universal Law of Gravitation Law explaining the gravitational attraction between objects Importance of Universal Law Importance and applications of gravitation Free Fall Movement of an object under gravity alone Calculation of g Calculating acceleration due to gravity Motion Under Earth's Gravitational Force Movement of objects due to Earth's gravity Mass Meaning and measurement of mass Weight Gravitational force acting on an object Weight on the Moon Why an object's weight differs on the Moon Thrust and Pressure Meaning of thrust and pressure Pressure in Fluids How liquids and gases exert pressure Buoyancy Upward force exerted by fluids Floating and Sinking Why objects float or sink in water Archimedes' Principle Principle explaining the upward force experienced by immersed objects

10. Work and Energy – 6 Marks This chapter explains the scientific meaning of work and different forms of energy. Students also learn about energy conservation and the rate of doing work. Topics prescribed What students need to study Not Much Work Despite Working Hard Difference between everyday and scientific meanings of work Scientific Concept of Work Conditions required for work to be done Work Done by a Constant Force Calculation of work done by a constant force Energy Meaning and forms of energy Forms of Energy Different types of energy Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by a moving object Potential Energy Energy stored due to position or configuration Potential Energy at a Height Energy possessed by an object at a particular height Interchangeable Forms of Energy Conversion of energy from one form to another Law of Conservation of Energy Energy can neither be created nor destroyed Rate of Doing Work Meaning of power

11. Sound – 8 Marks This chapter introduces sound, how it travels through different materials and how it is reflected. It also covers echoes and applications of ultrasound. Topics prescribed What students need to study Production of Sound How sound is produced Propagation of Sound How sound travels Sound Waves as Longitudinal Waves Understanding longitudinal sound waves Characteristics of Sound Waves Important properties of sound waves Speed of Sound Speed of sound in different media Reflection of Sound How sound bounces back from a surface Echo Repetition of sound due to reflection Reverberation Persistence of sound due to repeated reflections Uses of Multiple Reflection Applications of reflected sound Range of Hearing Range of frequencies audible to humans Applications of Ultrasound Uses of ultrasound in different fields

12. Improvement in Food Resources – 8 Marks This chapter focuses on agricultural improvement, crop production and animal husbandry. Students learn how food production can be improved to meet the growing needs of the population. Topics prescribed What students need to study Improvement in Crop Yields Methods of increasing crop production Crop Variety Improvement Developing better crop varieties Crop Production Management Managing agricultural production Nutrient Management Providing essential nutrients to crops Irrigation Supplying water to crops Cropping Patterns Different methods of growing crops Crop Protection Management Protecting crops from pests and diseases Animal Husbandry Scientific management of animals Cattle Farming Raising and managing cattle Poultry Farming Raising birds for eggs and meat Fish Production Methods of fish production Marine Fisheries Fishing in seas and oceans Inland Fisheries Fish production in rivers, ponds and other inland water bodies Bee Keeping Rearing honeybees for honey and other products

RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution Students can refer to the following table to understand the marks assigned to each chapter. Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks 1 Matter in Our Surroundings 7 2 Purity of Matter Around Us 6 3 Atoms and Molecules 9 4 Structure of the Atom 8 5 The Fundamental Unit of Life 12 6 Tissues 14 7 Motion 9 8 Force and Laws of Motion 7 9 Gravitation 6 10 Work and Energy 6 11 Sound 8 12 Improvement in Food Resources 8 Total 100 Which Book Is Prescribed for RBSE Class 9 Science? According to the prescribed syllabus, students should refer to the NCERT Science textbook for Class 9. The textbook covers the concepts and topics included in the syllabus. Students should use the prescribed textbook to understand scientific concepts, practise numerical questions, learn definitions and prepare diagrams wherever required.