RIMCEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Out at exams.nta.nic.in, Download Using Application Number and Password
RIMCEE 2026 exam city intimation slip has been released online. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can login with the application number and password to download the advance city intimation slip
RIMCEE Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency jas released the advance city intimation slip for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download the advance exam city slip through the link on the official website.
To download the RIMCEE Advance City Intimation Slip 2026, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their application number and password. The RIMCEE Advance City Intimation Slip contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres for their entrance exam. The exam centre details will be mentioned in the RIMCEE Admit Card 2026, which will be released 05-07 days before the date of the examination. RIMCEE Stage 1 Exam 206 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam must download the exam city slip through the link on the website.
City Intimation Slip 2026 - Click Here
How to Download RIMCEE 2026 Exam City Slip
The RIMCEE 2026 exam city slip is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their city intimation slip through the link provided.
Step 1: Visit the official NTA RIMCEE website
Step 2: Click on the Advance City Intimation Slip link
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: The City Intimation Slip 2026 will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on RIMCEE City Intimation Slip 2026
The City Intimation Slip is an important document containing the details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres for the RIMCEE entrance exam. The following details will be mentioned on the city intimation slip
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Exam Date
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City Allotted
RIMCEE Admit Card 2026
According to the schedule, the admit card for RIMCEE 2026 will be released atleast 5 to 7 days before the exam date. RIMCEE is scheduled for December 6, 2026. Hence, the admit card will be released by the last week of November or the first week of December 2026. Candidates will be notified of the release of the RIMCEE 2026 admit card on the official website. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready to download the admit card.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.