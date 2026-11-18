RIMCEE Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency jas released the advance city intimation slip for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download the advance exam city slip through the link on the official website.

To download the RIMCEE Advance City Intimation Slip 2026, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their application number and password. The RIMCEE Advance City Intimation Slip contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres for their entrance exam. The exam centre details will be mentioned in the RIMCEE Admit Card 2026, which will be released 05-07 days before the date of the examination. RIMCEE Stage 1 Exam 206 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam must download the exam city slip through the link on the website.