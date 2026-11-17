LSG Retention List 2027: Nicholas Pooran Retained, Avesh Khan Released; Check Full List of Players
LSG have retained Nicholas Pooran while releasing Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and 5 other players ahead of IPL 2027. Check the complete list of retained and released players.
Lucknow Super Giants are left with a massive purse ahead of IPL 2027 as the franchise has let go of some expensive players. On Tuesday, November 17, all 10 IPL franchises announced their lists of retained and released players.
LSG have released some prominent names, including Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Lucknow Super Giants had a disastrous season in the previous edition, finishing at the last of the points table. With a big purse remaining, they will be looking to correct things around at the IPL 2027 mini-auction.
Check out the complete list of retained and released players by LSG ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key details.
Blockbuster trades! ✅ A settled core! ✅ With the Rishabh Pant x Kuldeep Yadav trade making the headlines, here's a look at Lucknow Super Giants' retention list. ❤️ #TATAIPL #IPLRetention #LSG [LSG, Aiden Markram, Kuldeep Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh] https://t.co/VbirJSSZXk— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2026
Complete List of Retained and Released Players by LSG for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Status
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹21 crore
|
Retained
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
₹11 crore
|
Retained
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹8.60 crore
|
Retained
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
₹4.20 crore
|
Retained
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
₹4 crore
|
Retained
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
₹4 crore
|
Retained
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
₹3.40 crore
|
Retained
|
Mukul Choudhary
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Retained
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.40 crore
|
Retained
|
Akshat Raghuwanshi
|
Batter
|
₹2.20 crore
|
Retained
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
₹2 crore
|
Retained
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Digvesh Rathi
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Akash Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
₹9.75 crore
|
Released
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
₹2 crore
|
Released
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
₹2 crore
|
Released
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
₹1 crore
|
Released
|
Naman Tiwari
|
Bowler
|
₹1 crore
|
Released
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
₹75 lakh
|
Released
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
List of Retained Players by LSG for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹21 crore
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
₹11 crore
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹8.60 crore
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
₹4.20 crore
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
₹4 crore
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
₹4 crore
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
₹3.40 crore
|
Mukul Choudhary
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.40 crore
|
Akshat Raghuwanshi
|
Batter
|
₹2.20 crore
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
₹2 crore
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Digvesh Rathi
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Akash Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
List of Released Players by LSG for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Tiwari
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
All-rounder
IPL 2027 Trade Deals and Exchanges: LSG
Lucknow Super Giants completed multiple player trades ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The franchise traded Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals and acquired Kuldeep Yadav in return.
|
Player Name
|
Trade Details
|
Price
|
Rishabh Pant
|
LSG to Delhi Capitals
|
₹15 crore
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Delhi Capitals to LSG
|
₹13.25 crore
|
Mohammed Shami
|
LSG to Rajasthan Royals
|
₹8 crore
|
M Siddharth
|
LSG to Rajasthan Royals
|
₹75 lakh
|
Sam Curran
|
Rajasthan Royals to LSG
|
₹2.40 crore
What is the Remaining Purse of LSG for the IPL 2027 Auction?
Lucknow Super Giants will enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction with a remaining purse of ₹47.45 crore, the highest among all 10 franchises. The team has 7 available slots, including 3 overseas slots.
Also READ: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: MS Dhoni Retires as Player, Joins CSK as Mentor; Harshal Patel Traded to GT, Will RR Release Yashasvi Jaiswal?
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