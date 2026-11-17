Lucknow Super Giants are left with a massive purse ahead of IPL 2027 as the franchise has let go of some expensive players. On Tuesday, November 17, all 10 IPL franchises announced their lists of retained and released players.

LSG have released some prominent names, including Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Lucknow Super Giants had a disastrous season in the previous edition, finishing at the last of the points table. With a big purse remaining, they will be looking to correct things around at the IPL 2027 mini-auction.

Check out the complete list of retained and released players by LSG ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key details.