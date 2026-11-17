DC Retention List IPL 2027: Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana and 8 Others Released, Check Full List
In a major squad overhaul, Delhi Capitals have released 10 players ahead of IPL 2027, including Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana and Pathum Nissanka. Check the complete list and remaining purse.
Delhi Capitals have also announced their list of released players ahead of IPL 2027. The franchise has let go of some prominent overseas names, including Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka.
Coming to the domestic players, Delhi have also released Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel and Karun Nair, among others. The franchise has made several changes to its squad after missing out on playoff qualification in the previous season.
With a number of slots available and a big purse remaining, DC will look to strengthen their squad and address the shortcomings ahead of the next season.
Check out the complete list of players released by Delhi ahead of IPL 2027, along with the key details, trade deals and remaining purse.
2027 will be good 🧿💙 https://t.co/p4ZnkcdGRs— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 17, 2026
Delhi Capitals Released Players List IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Status
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Released
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Released
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Released
|
Ben Duckett
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Released
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Released
|
Sahil Parakh
|
Batter
|
Released
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Released
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Released
List of Released Players by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Fast bowler
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Sahil Parakh
|
Batter
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Fast bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
IPL 2027 Trade Deals: Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals were involved in 4 major player trades ahead of the retention deadline:
|
Player Name
|
Previous Team
|
New Team
|
Trade Value
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Delhi Capitals
|
₹15 crore
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
₹13.50 crore
|
T Natarajan
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹5 crore
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Delhi Capitals
|
₹40 lakh
What is Remaining Purse of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027 Auction?
Delhi Capitals will enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction with a remaining purse of ₹39.50 crore. The franchise has 9 available slots to fill, including 4 overseas slots.
Also READ: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: MS Dhoni Retires as Player, Joins CSK as Mentor; Harshal Patel Traded to GT, Will RR Release Yashasvi Jaiswal?
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