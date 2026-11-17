Delhi Capitals have also announced their list of released players ahead of IPL 2027. The franchise has let go of some prominent overseas names, including Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka.

Coming to the domestic players, Delhi have also released Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel and Karun Nair, among others. The franchise has made several changes to its squad after missing out on playoff qualification in the previous season.

With a number of slots available and a big purse remaining, DC will look to strengthen their squad and address the shortcomings ahead of the next season.

Check out the complete list of players released by Delhi ahead of IPL 2027, along with the key details, trade deals and remaining purse.