SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 (OUT) Today LIVE: Download Scorecard PDF at sbi.bank.in; Link Active Shortly

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 on November 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) preliminary examination will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website at sbi.bank.in. Along with the declaration of result the scorecard is expected to be released . Candidates will be able to check their marks and other details by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth.

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam was conducted from September 26 to September 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7680 vacancies would be filled. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam which will be conducted on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Download Link

The SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026 will be released online along with the result. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official SBI website once the link is activated. The scorecard will contain the marks obtained by candidates in the preliminary examination and their qualifying status. Check the direct link to download the result from the table below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link Click Here (To be Activated Shortly)

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download their SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026-

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.bank.in.

On the homepage visit the Careers section .

Find the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 result link.

Now click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026 download link.

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Submit the login details to download your scorecard.

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

After downloading the result candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. The scorecard will include the following information-

Candidate Name

Roll Number/Registration Number

Examination Name

Marks Obtained

Section wise Marks

Overall Marks

Qualifying Status

In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates must contact the concerned SBI authorities.