SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026
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SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 (OUT) Today LIVE: Download Scorecard PDF at sbi.bank.in; Link Active Shortly

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Nov 13, 2026, 22:00 IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 today November 13, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate preliminary examination will be able to check their results and qualifying status through the official website at sbi.bank.in. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the result announcement, scorecard and direct download link in this live blog. 


SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 is expected to be released on November 13, 2026 at sbi.bank.in.
  • The preliminary examination was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026.
  • Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination which will be conducted on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 on November 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) preliminary examination will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website at sbi.bank.in. Along with the declaration of result the scorecard is expected to be released . Candidates will be able to check their marks and other details by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth. 

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam was conducted from September 26 to September 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7680 vacancies would be filled. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam which will be conducted on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Download Link

The SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026 will be released online along with the result. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official SBI website once the link is activated. The scorecard will contain the marks obtained by candidates in the preliminary examination and their qualifying status. Check the direct link to download the result from the table below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link

Click Here (To be Activated Shortly)
 

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download their SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026-

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.bank.in.

  • On the homepage visit the Careers section .

  • Find the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 result link.

  • Now click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026 download link.

  • Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

  • Submit the login details to download your scorecard.

  • Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

After downloading the result candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. The scorecard will include the following information-

  • Candidate Name

  • Roll Number/Registration Number

  • Examination Name

  • Marks Obtained

  • Section wise Marks

  • Overall Marks

  • Qualifying Status

In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates must contact the concerned SBI authorities.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 13, 2026, 22:00 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Keep Login Credentials Ready

    Candidates who are waiting for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 must keep their login credentials ready before the result link is activated. The result and scorecard will be available online through the SBI recruitment portal. Candidates may need their registration number and password or date of birth to access their results.


  • Nov 13, 2026, 21:16 IST

    SBI Clerk Regular Result 2026 Live: Check Vacancy Details Here

    The State Bank of India is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 7,680 Junior Associate vacancies across different states and categories. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination are waiting for the result to know whether they have qualified for the next stage. Check the basic vacancy details below. 

    Particulars

    Details

    Conducting Organisation

    State Bank of India

    Post Name

    Junior Associate

    Total Vacancies

    7,680 (Regular; 9,766 including 2,086 backlog)

    Recruitment Year

    2026

    Selection Process

    Prelims, Mains, and Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

    Next Exam

    Mains

    Mains Exam Date

    November 26, 2026
  • Nov 13, 2026, 21:11 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Things to Do After Checking the Result

    Candidates can check the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 online and review their qualifying status and scorecard. Those who clear the preliminary examination must start their preparation for the Mains exam without waiting for further updates. Candidates can keep the following points in mind after checking their results-

    • Download and save the prelims scorecard.

    • Check the marks obtained in each section.

    • Verify the qualifying status.

    • Keep registration details ready for future login.

    • Start preparing for the Mains examination.

  • Nov 13, 2026, 21:00 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Selection Process

    The SBI Clerk recruitment process consists of multiple stages to select candidates for Junior Associate posts. Candidates will have to qualify for the preliminary examination to become eligible for the Mains exam. The selection process includes the following stages-

    • Preliminary Examination

    • Mains Examination

    • Local Language Proficiency Test (where applicable)

    The marks obtained in the Mains examination will be considered for preparing the final merit list. Candidates must check the official notification for complete selection-related details.


  • Nov 13, 2026, 20:00 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Check Important Dates

    Candidates must keep a track of the important dates related to the SBI Clerk recruitment process. The preliminary examination has already been conducted, and the result is expected shortly. Those who qualify will move to the next stage of selection. Check the important dates below to avoid missing any updates regarding the recruitment process.

    Events

    Dates

    SBI Clerk Prelims Exam

    September 26–27, 2026

    Prelims Result

    November 13, 2026 (Expected)

    Mains Examination

    November 26, 2026

    Scorecard Release

    Expected along with the result
  • Nov 13, 2026, 19:28 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Check Cut-Off Details Here

    The SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2026 will be released along with or after the declaration of the result. The cut off marks varies depending on the candidate category, state and overall examination performance. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks to understand their chances of progressing to the Mains examination. Check key details below.

    Cut-Off Factors

    Details

    Category

    General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS

    State

    State-wise cut-off

    Exam Stage

    Preliminary

    Basis

    Exam difficulty and candidate performance

    Availability

    Along with the result or scorecard
     
  • Nov 13, 2026, 19:15 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Mains Preparation to Begin Soon

    With the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 expected soon candidates should prepare themselves for the next stage of the recruitment process. Those who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam which is scheduled for November 26, 2026. Since the gap between the result announcement and the Mains examination is limited, candidates should utilise this time for revision, mock tests and practising previous year question papers on a daily basis


  • Nov 13, 2026, 19:11 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: What Details Should Candidates Check?

    Once the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 is released candidates can check their qualifying status and the information mentioned in their scorecards. Any discrepancy must be reported to the concerned authorities.

    • Check your name and roll number.

    • Verify the marks obtained in each section.

    • Check the overall score and category-wise cut-off marks.

    • Confirm your qualifying status for the Mains examination.

    Candidates should download and save their scorecards for future reference.


  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:50 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Result can be released Anytime

    As per the reports the results for the SBI Clerk Prelims can be released anytime now. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will appear for the Mains Exams which will be conducted on November 26, 2026.  


  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:46 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Documents Required to Check Scorecard

    Candidates will have to give their login credentials to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026. Before visiting the official website candidates must keep the following details ready to avoid any last minute difficulties.

    • Registration Number or Roll Number

    • Password or Date of Birth

    • Login details used during the application process

    • Stable internet connection to access the official portal

    After entering the required details candidates can submit the login form and check their marks once the scorecard link becomes available.

  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:40 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Important Details at a Glance

    The SBI Clerk selection process consists of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and at last language proficiency test. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.

    Particulars

    Details

    Exam Name

    SBI Clerk Prelims 2026

    Conducting Body

    State Bank of India

    Post Name

    Junior Associate

    Exam Dates

    September 26 and 27, 2026

    Result Date

    November 13, 2026 (Expected)

    Result Status

    Awaited

    Official Website

    sbi.bank.in
  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:23 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: What Happens After Result?

    Candidates who will successfully qualify in the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Mains examination. The Mains exam for regular vacancies will be conducted on November 26, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7680 vacancies would be filled. Candidates should start preparing for the main exam while waiting for their preliminary results and keep checking the official website for updates.


  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:18 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2026 Live: Scorecard and Cut Off Marks

    Along with the declaration of the result the SBI is expected to release the individual scorecards and category wise cut off marks for the preliminary examination. Candidates will be able to check their overall and section wise marks through the official portal. The cut off marks refer to the minimum qualifying marks one must score in order to qualify for the next stage of recruitment process. The cutoff also helps to understand the level of the exam.  


  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:14 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Keep Checking the Official Website

    Candidates can access and download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 through the official website at sbi.bank.in. After the result link is activated, candidates will have to visit the Careers section and open the relevant Junior Associate recruitment notification. They should check their qualifying status and save the result.


  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:12 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live: Result Expected Today

    The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 is expected to be released today November 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination are advised to keep checking the official SBI website for the latest updates. Once the result link is activated, candidates can check their qualifying status online.


  • Nov 13, 2026, 18:10 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Prelims Exam Was Held on September 26 and 27

    The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2026 for regular vacancies was conducted on September 26 and 27. Candidates who have appeared for the examination are now waiting for their results to know whether they have qualified for the next stage. The recruitment is conducted for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts.


What After SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The prelims exam is qualifying in nature  and marks obtained in this stage are not considered for the final merit list. Candidates must start preparing for the Mains examination and regularly visit the official SBI website for further updates regarding the examination schedule and admit card.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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