IPMAT Cutoff 2027: Check Previous Year Cutoff for IIM Indore & Rohtak (2026, 2025, 2024)

IPMAT cutoff 2027: Candidates appearing for the IPMAT exam 2027 should know that the admissions to the IPM course are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the IPMAT exam. Two different IPMAT exams are conducted by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for their respective courses.

Knowing the IPMAT cutoff trends is important as candidates can plan their preparation accordingly. The official IPM AT cutoff 2027 will be released along with the result declaration. The cutoffs can vary due to many factors. Read the article below to know the previous year IPMAT cutoffs for IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for different categories.

IPMAT Indore Cut Off 2027

There are a total of 150 seats for the IPM course at IIM Indore. Each year, over 30,000 candidates compete for these seats. IIM Indore takes overall and sectional IPM cutoff into consideration before releasing the merit list of the candidates. Check the table below to know the expected IPMAT Indore cutoff 2027: