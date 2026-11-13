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IPMAT Cutoff 2027: Check Previous Year Cutoff for IIM Indore & Rohtak (2026, 2025, 2024)

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 18:06 IST

Knowing the IPMAT cutoff 2027 and previous year cutoff trends is important for the candidates seeking admission to the IPM course in the upcoming academic session as the admissions are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the IPM exam. Students can alter their preparation accordingly. Scroll down to know the IPM cutoff trends over the years. 

IPMAT Cutoff 2027 for IIM Indore and Rohtak
IPMAT Cutoff 2027 for IIM Indore and Rohtak

IPMAT cutoff 2027: Candidates appearing for the IPMAT exam 2027 should know that the admissions to the IPM course are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the IPMAT exam. Two different IPMAT exams are conducted by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for their respective courses.

Knowing the IPMAT cutoff trends is important as candidates can plan their preparation accordingly. The official IPM AT cutoff 2027 will be released along with the result declaration. The cutoffs can vary due to many factors. Read the article below to know the previous year IPMAT cutoffs for IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for different categories.

IPMAT Indore Cut Off 2027

There are a total of 150 seats for the IPM course at IIM Indore. Each year, over 30,000 candidates compete for these seats. IIM Indore takes overall and sectional IPM cutoff into consideration before releasing the merit list of the candidates. Check the table below to know the expected IPMAT Indore cutoff 2027:

Category

Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)

Quantitative Ability (MCQ)

Verbal Ability (VA)

General

25 - 29

26 - 30

110 - 113

EWS

16 - 19

17 - 21

78 - 85

NC-OBC

14 - 17

14 - 18

70 - 75

SC

12 - 14

10 - 14

58 - 62

ST

7 - 9

7 - 10

45 - 49

PwD (DAP)

4 - 6

4 - 6

30 - 35

IPMAT Rohtak Cutoff 2027 (Expected)

Check the table below to know the expected IPMAT Rohtak 2027 cutoff. The institute takes the overall cutoff into consideration for PI calls.

Category

Expected 2027 Overall Cutoff (Out of 480)

General

365 - 375

EWS

328 - 336

NC-OBC

305 - 315

SC

240 - 250

ST

160 - 170

Previous Year IPMAT Cutoffs

Check the tables below to know the previous year cutoff for IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak:

IPMAT cutoff 2026

The difficulty level of IPMAT cutoff 2026 was moderate. Check the table below to know the category-wise cutoff:

Category

Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)

Quantitative Ability (MCQ)

Verbal Ability (VA)

General

28

27

111

EWS

16

17

79

NC-OBC

16

14

70

SC

12

10

58

ST

8

8

49

PwD (DAP)

4

3

30

IPMAT cutoff 2025

The difficulty level of IPMAT cutoff 2026 was moderate to difficult. Check the table below to know the category-wise cutoff:

Category

Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)

Quantitative Ability (MCQ)

Verbal Ability (VA)

General

24

28

112

EWS

16

18

87

NC-OBC

12

15

78

SC

12

10

65

ST

8

6

48

IPMAT Indore cutoff 2024

Category

Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)

Quantitative Ability (MCQ)

Verbal Ability (VA)

General

24

35

113

EWS

18

26

89

NC-OBC

12

23

78

SC

12

18

60

ST

8

13

40

PwD (DAP)

8

13

40

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Previous Year Cutoff

Check the previous year cutoff for IIM Rohtak for General, EWS, NC-OBC, SC, and ST category candidates below:

Category

2026

2025

2024

General

363

381

301

EWS

330

331

264

NC-OBC

307

297

225

SC

246

230

167

ST

168

138

118

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 18:06 IST
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