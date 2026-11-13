IPMAT Cutoff 2027: Check Previous Year Cutoff for IIM Indore & Rohtak (2026, 2025, 2024)
Knowing the IPMAT cutoff 2027 and previous year cutoff trends is important for the candidates seeking admission to the IPM course in the upcoming academic session as the admissions are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the IPM exam. Students can alter their preparation accordingly. Scroll down to know the IPM cutoff trends over the years.
IPMAT cutoff 2027: Candidates appearing for the IPMAT exam 2027 should know that the admissions to the IPM course are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the IPMAT exam. Two different IPMAT exams are conducted by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for their respective courses.
Knowing the IPMAT cutoff trends is important as candidates can plan their preparation accordingly. The official IPM AT cutoff 2027 will be released along with the result declaration. The cutoffs can vary due to many factors. Read the article below to know the previous year IPMAT cutoffs for IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for different categories.
IPMAT Indore Cut Off 2027
There are a total of 150 seats for the IPM course at IIM Indore. Each year, over 30,000 candidates compete for these seats. IIM Indore takes overall and sectional IPM cutoff into consideration before releasing the merit list of the candidates. Check the table below to know the expected IPMAT Indore cutoff 2027:
|
Category
|
Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)
|
Quantitative Ability (MCQ)
|
Verbal Ability (VA)
|
General
|
25 - 29
|
26 - 30
|
110 - 113
|
EWS
|
16 - 19
|
17 - 21
|
78 - 85
|
NC-OBC
|
14 - 17
|
14 - 18
|
70 - 75
|
SC
|
12 - 14
|
10 - 14
|
58 - 62
|
ST
|
7 - 9
|
7 - 10
|
45 - 49
|
PwD (DAP)
|
4 - 6
|
4 - 6
|
30 - 35
IPMAT Rohtak Cutoff 2027 (Expected)
Check the table below to know the expected IPMAT Rohtak 2027 cutoff. The institute takes the overall cutoff into consideration for PI calls.
|
Category
|
Expected 2027 Overall Cutoff (Out of 480)
|
General
|
365 - 375
|
EWS
|
328 - 336
|
NC-OBC
|
305 - 315
|
SC
|
240 - 250
|
ST
|
160 - 170
Previous Year IPMAT Cutoffs
Check the tables below to know the previous year cutoff for IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak:
IPMAT cutoff 2026
The difficulty level of IPMAT cutoff 2026 was moderate. Check the table below to know the category-wise cutoff:
|
Category
|
Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)
|
Quantitative Ability (MCQ)
|
Verbal Ability (VA)
|
General
|
28
|
27
|
111
|
EWS
|
16
|
17
|
79
|
NC-OBC
|
16
|
14
|
70
|
SC
|
12
|
10
|
58
|
ST
|
8
|
8
|
49
|
PwD (DAP)
|
4
|
3
|
30
IPMAT cutoff 2025
The difficulty level of IPMAT cutoff 2026 was moderate to difficult. Check the table below to know the category-wise cutoff:
|
Category
|
Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)
|
Quantitative Ability (MCQ)
|
Verbal Ability (VA)
|
General
|
24
|
28
|
112
|
EWS
|
16
|
18
|
87
|
NC-OBC
|
12
|
15
|
78
|
SC
|
12
|
10
|
65
|
ST
|
8
|
6
|
48
IPMAT Indore cutoff 2024
|
Category
|
Quantitative Ability (Short Answer)
|
Quantitative Ability (MCQ)
|
Verbal Ability (VA)
|
General
|
24
|
35
|
113
|
EWS
|
18
|
26
|
89
|
NC-OBC
|
12
|
23
|
78
|
SC
|
12
|
18
|
60
|
ST
|
8
|
13
|
40
|
PwD (DAP)
|
8
|
13
|
40
IIM Rohtak IPMAT Previous Year Cutoff
Check the previous year cutoff for IIM Rohtak for General, EWS, NC-OBC, SC, and ST category candidates below:
|
Category
|
2026
|
2025
|
2024
|
General
|
363
|
381
|
301
|
EWS
|
330
|
331
|
264
|
NC-OBC
|
307
|
297
|
225
|
SC
|
246
|
230
|
167
|
ST
|
168
|
138
|
118
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