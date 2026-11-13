Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 Out slprbassam.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Active

Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) on its official website. Candidates part of the selection process for the ASI (UB) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link at the official website (erstwhile SEBA)- www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam-www.slprbassam.in.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials, including Roll No. and Year of Birth to download the Admit card from the link provided in the website.

Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026:Download Link

Candidates appearing for the written exam for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) can download the E-Admit Card from the website of official website (erstwhile SEBA)- www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam-www.slprbassam.in.. You will get all the crucial details regarding the dv and interview round mentioned on the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-