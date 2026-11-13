Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 Out slprbassam.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Active
Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) has been released on November 13, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-(erstwhile SEBA)- www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam- www.slprbassam.in.
Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) on its official website. Candidates part of the selection process for the ASI (UB) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link at the official website (erstwhile SEBA)- www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam-www.slprbassam.in.
Candidates will have to provide their login credentials, including Roll No. and Year of Birth to download the Admit card from the link provided in the website.
Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026:Download Link
Candidates appearing for the written exam for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) can download the E-Admit Card from the website of official website (erstwhile SEBA)- www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam-www.slprbassam.in.. You will get all the crucial details regarding the dv and interview round mentioned on the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026
|Click Here
|Lists of Range wise Candidates
|Click Here
Assam Police ASI UB Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card download link for the posts of Constables/LNKs/NKs/HCs for departmental examination for promotion to the rank of ASI (UB) on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam
|Department
|Assam Police
|Examination Name
|Departmental Examination for Promotion to ASI (UB)
|Credentials required
|Roll No. and Year of Birth
|Admit Card Status
|Released
|Admit Card Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|slprbassam.in
Steps to Download Assam Police ASI UB Admit Card 2026 Online?
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has uploaded the Assam Police ASI UB Admit Card 2026 download link at the official website- www.sebaonline.org and - www.slprbassam.in. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official SLPRB Assam website at www.sebaonline.org and www.slprbassam.in.Open the admit card or latest notifications section.
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Track the notification regarding the departmental examination for promotion to ASI (UB) on the home page.
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Click on the admit card download link.
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Provide your login credentials to the link.
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Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference.
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