XAT 2027 Cutoff: Expected Percentile, Previous Year Trends and College-wise Cutoff
Check the expected XAT 2027 cutoff for XLRI BM and HRM programmes, category-wise percentile requirements, previous years' official cutoffs and other top B-schools.
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2027. XAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by some of India's leading B-schools, including XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI New Delhi, MICA Ahmedabad, GIM Goa, TAPMI Manipal and XIME Bangalore. The XAT exam is considered one of the toughest MBA entrance exams in India. XLRI Jamshedpur will release the official XAT cutoffs soon for its PGDM-BM and PGDM-HRM programmes, specifying the minimum overall and sectional percentiles required for candidates to qualify for the admission shortlisting process. Candidates preparing for the XAT 2027 exam can check the expected programme-wise cutoffs, previous years' official percentile requirements and category-wise admission trends below.
XAT 2027 Expected Cutoff for XLRI
The expected XAT 2027 cutoff for XLRI varies according to the programme, gender and academic background of candidates. The Business Management programme is expected to have a higher overall percentile requirement than the Human Resource Management programme.Check the expected overall percentile requirements for XLRI BM and HRM below.
XLRI PGDM-BM Expected Cutoff 2027
|
Category
|
Expected Overall Percentile
|
Male (Engineer & Non-Engineer)
|
94–96
|
Female (Engineer & Non-Engineer)
|
88–91
XLRI PGDM-HRM Expected Cutoff 2027
|
Category
|
Expected Overall Percentile
|
Male (Engineer)
|
92–94
|
Male (Non-Engineer)
|
90–93
|
Female (Engineer)
|
87–89
|
Female (Non-Engineer)
|
84–87
The expected cutoff indicates that male candidates may need a higher overall percentile than female candidates for both programmes. Academic background is also a consideration in the expected HRM cutoff, with separate percentile ranges for engineers and non-engineers.
XAT 2027 Expected Cutoff for Other Top B-Schools
Apart from XLRI, several other leading management institutes accept XAT scores for admission to their MBA and PGDM programmes. Their expected cutoff requirements vary depending on the institute and programme.Candidates can check the expected XAT 2027 percentile cutoffs for other top B-schools in the table below.
|
Institute / Programme
|
Expected Percentile Cutoff
|
XIMB (MBA – Business Management)
|
88–93
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
90–92
|
IMI New Delhi
|
85–90
|
MICA Ahmedabad
|
80–90
|
GIM Goa
|
80–85
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
75–85
|
XIME Bangalore
|
75–80
XAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends for XLRI (2024–2026)
Previous years' cutoff trends help candidates understand the percentile requirements for admission to XLRI's BM and HRM programmes. The official cutoff figures for 2024, 2025 and 2026 show variations across gender and academic backgrounds.
XLRI Business Management Cutoff Trends (2024–2026)
The following table presents the official overall percentile cutoffs for the PGDM-BM programme across the last three years.
|
Category
|
2026 (Official)
|
2025 (Official)
|
2024 (Official)
|
Male (Engineer)
|
≥94
|
≥96
|
≥96
|
Male (Non-Engineer)
|
≥94
|
≥96
|
≥95
|
Female (Engineer)
|
≥88
|
≥91
|
≥91
|
Female (Non-Engineer)
|
≥88
|
≥91
|
≥90
XLRI Human Resource Management Cutoff Trends (2024–2026)
The official overall percentile requirements for XLRI's PGDM-HRM programme also vary according to gender and academic background.
|
Category
|
2026 (Official)
|
2025 (Official)
|
2024 (Official)
|
Male (Engineer)
|
≥92
|
≥95
|
≥95
|
Male (Non-Engineer)
|
≥90
|
≥93
|
≥93
|
Female (Engineer)
|
≥87
|
≥92
|
≥90
|
Female (Non-Engineer)
|
≥84
|
≥87
|
≥88
XAT 2025 Official Sectional and Overall Cutoffs for XLRI
Apart from the overall percentile, XLRI also specifies sectional percentile requirements for its management programmes. Candidates must consider the individual section requirements while evaluating their chances of meeting the admission cutoff.
The following tables provide the official XAT 2025 cutoff details for Business Management and Human Resource Management.
XAT 2025 PGDM-BM Cutoff
|
Category
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
88
|
84
|
84
|
96
|
Engineer Female
|
82
|
80
|
80
|
91
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
88
|
84
|
84
|
96
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
82
|
80
|
80
|
91
XAT 2025 PGDM-HRM Cutoff
|
Category
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
83
|
90
|
87
|
95
|
Engineer Female
|
73
|
85
|
80
|
90
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
76
|
90
|
87
|
93
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
68
|
85
|
80
|
87
XAT 2026 Official Cutoff for XLRI
XLRI's official XAT 2026 cutoff data provides overall and sectional percentile requirements for its PGDM-BM programme. The requirements are categorised by academic stream and gender.
XAT 2026 PGDM-BM Cutoff
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Total
|
QADI
|
VALR
|
DM
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
≥94
|
≥85
|
≥82
|
≥82
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
≥88
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Third Gender
|
≥88
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
≥94
|
≥85
|
≥82
|
≥82
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
≥88
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
Non-Engineer
|
Third Gender
|
≥88
|
≥78
|
≥78
|
≥78
XLRI XAT 2024 Official Cutoff
The XAT 2024 cutoff provides another reference point for understanding the admission trends for XLRI's BM and HRM programmes.
XAT 2024 PGDM-BM Cutoff
|
Category
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
83
|
85
|
86
|
96
|
Engineer Female
|
80
|
80
|
81
|
91
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
83
|
86
|
85
|
95
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
80
|
81
|
80
|
90
XAT 2024 PGDM-HRM Cutoff
|
Category
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
90
|
85
|
80
|
95
|
Engineer Female
|
85
|
78
|
73
|
90
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
90
|
85
|
75
|
93
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
85
|
78
|
68
|
88
XAT 2023 Official Cutoff for XLRI
The XAT 2023 cutoff data provides an additional reference for candidates comparing historical admission requirements.
XAT 2023 PGDM-BM Cutoff
|
Category
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
Male (Engineer & Non-Engineer)
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
Female (Engineer & Non-Engineer)
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
XAT 2023 PGDM-HRM Cutoff
|
Category
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
90
|
75
|
85
|
93
|
Engineer Female
|
90
|
75
|
65
|
91
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
90
|
75
|
70
|
90
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
75
|
75
|
60
|
88
Factors Affecting the XAT 2027 Cutoff
The XAT 2027 cutoff may vary depending on several factors related to the exam and admission process. Some important factors include:
- Difficulty level of the exam: The overall difficulty of XAT 2027 and individual sections may influence the percentile requirements.
- Number of candidates: Changes in the number of candidates appearing for the exam can affect the competition for available seats.
- Admission requirements: XLRI may consider programme-specific and category-wise requirements while determining its admission cutoffs.
- Academic background and gender: Previous cutoff trends show different percentile requirements for male and female candidates and for engineering and non-engineering backgrounds.
- Sectional performance: Candidates must also pay attention to their performance in individual sections, as meeting the overall percentile alone may not be sufficient.
How to Check XAT 2027 Cutoff?
Candidates can follow these steps to check the official XAT 2027 cutoff once it is released:
- Visit the official XAT website.
- Look for the admission or cutoff-related notification.
- Open the relevant cutoff notice for the XLRI programmes.
- Check the overall and sectional percentile requirements.
- Compare the cutoff with your XAT 2027 scorecard and academic category.
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