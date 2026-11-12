XAT 2027 Cutoff: Expected Percentile, Previous Year Trends and College-wise Cutoff

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2027. XAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by some of India's leading B-schools, including XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI New Delhi, MICA Ahmedabad, GIM Goa, TAPMI Manipal and XIME Bangalore. The XAT exam is considered one of the toughest MBA entrance exams in India. XLRI Jamshedpur will release the official XAT cutoffs soon for its PGDM-BM and PGDM-HRM programmes, specifying the minimum overall and sectional percentiles required for candidates to qualify for the admission shortlisting process. Candidates preparing for the XAT 2027 exam can check the expected programme-wise cutoffs, previous years' official percentile requirements and category-wise admission trends below.

XAT 2027 Expected Cutoff for XLRI The expected XAT 2027 cutoff for XLRI varies according to the programme, gender and academic background of candidates. The Business Management programme is expected to have a higher overall percentile requirement than the Human Resource Management programme.Check the expected overall percentile requirements for XLRI BM and HRM below. XLRI PGDM-BM Expected Cutoff 2027 Category Expected Overall Percentile Male (Engineer & Non-Engineer) 94–96 Female (Engineer & Non-Engineer) 88–91 XLRI PGDM-HRM Expected Cutoff 2027 Category Expected Overall Percentile Male (Engineer) 92–94 Male (Non-Engineer) 90–93 Female (Engineer) 87–89 Female (Non-Engineer) 84–87 The expected cutoff indicates that male candidates may need a higher overall percentile than female candidates for both programmes. Academic background is also a consideration in the expected HRM cutoff, with separate percentile ranges for engineers and non-engineers.

XAT 2027 Expected Cutoff for Other Top B-Schools Apart from XLRI, several other leading management institutes accept XAT scores for admission to their MBA and PGDM programmes. Their expected cutoff requirements vary depending on the institute and programme.Candidates can check the expected XAT 2027 percentile cutoffs for other top B-schools in the table below. Institute / Programme Expected Percentile Cutoff XIMB (MBA – Business Management) 88–93 IMT Ghaziabad 90–92 IMI New Delhi 85–90 MICA Ahmedabad 80–90 GIM Goa 80–85 TAPMI Manipal 75–85 XIME Bangalore 75–80 XAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends for XLRI (2024–2026) Previous years' cutoff trends help candidates understand the percentile requirements for admission to XLRI's BM and HRM programmes. The official cutoff figures for 2024, 2025 and 2026 show variations across gender and academic backgrounds.

XLRI Business Management Cutoff Trends (2024–2026) The following table presents the official overall percentile cutoffs for the PGDM-BM programme across the last three years. Category 2026 (Official) 2025 (Official) 2024 (Official) Male (Engineer) ≥94 ≥96 ≥96 Male (Non-Engineer) ≥94 ≥96 ≥95 Female (Engineer) ≥88 ≥91 ≥91 Female (Non-Engineer) ≥88 ≥91 ≥90 XLRI Human Resource Management Cutoff Trends (2024–2026) The official overall percentile requirements for XLRI's PGDM-HRM programme also vary according to gender and academic background. Category 2026 (Official) 2025 (Official) 2024 (Official) Male (Engineer) ≥92 ≥95 ≥95 Male (Non-Engineer) ≥90 ≥93 ≥93 Female (Engineer) ≥87 ≥92 ≥90 Female (Non-Engineer) ≥84 ≥87 ≥88

XAT 2025 Official Sectional and Overall Cutoffs for XLRI Apart from the overall percentile, XLRI also specifies sectional percentile requirements for its management programmes. Candidates must consider the individual section requirements while evaluating their chances of meeting the admission cutoff. The following tables provide the official XAT 2025 cutoff details for Business Management and Human Resource Management. XAT 2025 PGDM-BM Cutoff Category VALR DM QA Overall Percentile Engineer Male 88 84 84 96 Engineer Female 82 80 80 91 Non-Engineer Male 88 84 84 96 Non-Engineer Female 82 80 80 91 XAT 2025 PGDM-HRM Cutoff Category VALR DM QA Overall Percentile Engineer Male 83 90 87 95 Engineer Female 73 85 80 90 Non-Engineer Male 76 90 87 93 Non-Engineer Female 68 85 80 87

XAT 2026 Official Cutoff for XLRI XLRI's official XAT 2026 cutoff data provides overall and sectional percentile requirements for its PGDM-BM programme. The requirements are categorised by academic stream and gender. XAT 2026 PGDM-BM Cutoff Stream Gender Total QADI VALR DM Engineer/Tech Male ≥94 ≥85 ≥82 ≥82 Engineer/Tech Female ≥88 ≥78 ≥78 ≥78 Engineer/Tech Third Gender ≥88 ≥78 ≥78 ≥78 Non-Engineer Male ≥94 ≥85 ≥82 ≥82 Non-Engineer Female ≥88 ≥78 ≥78 ≥78 Non-Engineer Third Gender ≥88 ≥78 ≥78 ≥78 XLRI XAT 2024 Official Cutoff The XAT 2024 cutoff provides another reference point for understanding the admission trends for XLRI's BM and HRM programmes. XAT 2024 PGDM-BM Cutoff Category VALR DM QA Overall Percentile Engineer Male 83 85 86 96 Engineer Female 80 80 81 91 Non-Engineer Male 83 86 85 95 Non-Engineer Female 80 81 80 90

XAT 2024 PGDM-HRM Cutoff Category VALR DM QA Overall Percentile Engineer Male 90 85 80 95 Engineer Female 85 78 73 90 Non-Engineer Male 90 85 75 93 Non-Engineer Female 85 78 68 88 XAT 2023 Official Cutoff for XLRI The XAT 2023 cutoff data provides an additional reference for candidates comparing historical admission requirements. XAT 2023 PGDM-BM Cutoff Category VALR DM QA Overall Percentile Male (Engineer & Non-Engineer) 75 75 85 95 Female (Engineer & Non-Engineer) 75 75 80 92 XAT 2023 PGDM-HRM Cutoff Category VALR DM QA Overall Percentile Engineer Male 90 75 85 93 Engineer Female 90 75 65 91 Non-Engineer Male 90 75 70 90 Non-Engineer Female 75 75 60 88

Factors Affecting the XAT 2027 Cutoff The XAT 2027 cutoff may vary depending on several factors related to the exam and admission process. Some important factors include: Difficulty level of the exam: The overall difficulty of XAT 2027 and individual sections may influence the percentile requirements.

The overall difficulty of XAT 2027 and individual sections may influence the percentile requirements. Number of candidates: Changes in the number of candidates appearing for the exam can affect the competition for available seats.

Changes in the number of candidates appearing for the exam can affect the competition for available seats. Admission requirements: XLRI may consider programme-specific and category-wise requirements while determining its admission cutoffs.

XLRI may consider programme-specific and category-wise requirements while determining its admission cutoffs. Academic background and gender: Previous cutoff trends show different percentile requirements for male and female candidates and for engineering and non-engineering backgrounds.

Previous cutoff trends show different percentile requirements for male and female candidates and for engineering and non-engineering backgrounds. Sectional performance: Candidates must also pay attention to their performance in individual sections, as meeting the overall percentile alone may not be sufficient.