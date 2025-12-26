XAT Previous Year Paper, Download Year-wise Question Paper PDF

XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF: To prepare for the XAT 2026 exam, the candidates are recommended to practice XAT previous year question papers. This approach will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the XAT 2026 exam. Here, we shared XAT five-year question papers with their answer key. The candidates can download the XAT previous year's question papers for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020. XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF The XAT 2026 aspirants must solve the XAT previous year's question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving XAT's previous year's question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice will help them become acquainted with key topics essential for the XAT exam. Check out the direct link given below to download the XAT past year question papers.

XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF XAT Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF XAT 2024 Question Paper Download PDF XAT 2023 Question Paper Download PDF XAT 2022 Question Paper Download PDF XAT 2021 Question Paper Download PDF XAT 2020 Question Paper Download PDF XAT 2019 Question Paper Download PDF XAT 2018 Question Paper Download PDF How to download XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF? The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the XAT past year question paper. Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT- xatonline.in Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Exam Resources’ segment. Step 3: Click on the year Step 4: Download the XAT question paper PDF. XAT 2026 Syllabus The XAT Syllabus 2026 contains three subjects: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM), and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). The section-wise important topics are given below:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning Critical & Analytical Reasoning

Reading Comprehensions (Including Poems & Passages)

Vocabulary

English Grammar

Para Jumbles

Cloze Tests Decision Making This section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritisation to make informed decisions. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation Arithmetic

Algebra

Geometry

Mensuration

Modern Maths

Bar Graphs

Line Graphs

Tables

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency XAT 2026 Exam Pattern Below we have tabulated the XAT 2026 Exam Pattern for your reference: Part Section Duration Number of Questions Marking Scheme Part 1 Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) 170 Minutes About 26 (i) For each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks (iii) Negative marks awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 marks Decision Making (DM) About 21 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) About 28 Part 2 General Knowledge (GK) 10 Minutes About 20 (i) In the GK section, for each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) General Knowledge (GK) questions are exempt from negative marking. (iii) The essay will be evaluated if a candidate is shortlisted for the GD-PI processes at XLRI.