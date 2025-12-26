XAT Previous Year Paper, Download Year-wise Question Paper PDF

XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF: To prepare for the XAT 2026 exam, the candidates are recommended to practice XAT previous year question papers. This approach will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the XAT 2026 exam. Here, we shared XAT five-year question papers with their answer key. The candidates can download the XAT previous year's question papers for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.
XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The XAT 2026 aspirants must solve the XAT previous year's question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving XAT's previous year's question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice will help them become acquainted with key topics essential for the XAT exam. Check out the direct link given below to download the XAT past year question papers.
|
XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF
|
XAT Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF
|
XAT 2024 Question Paper
|
XAT 2023 Question Paper
|
Download PDF
|
XAT 2022 Question Paper
|
XAT 2021 Question Paper
|
XAT 2020 Question Paper
|
XAT 2019 Question Paper
|
XAT 2018 Question Paper
How to download XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the XAT past year question paper.
Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT- xatonline.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Exam Resources’ segment.
Step 3: Click on the year
Step 4: Download the XAT question paper PDF.
XAT 2026 Syllabus
The XAT Syllabus 2026 contains three subjects: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM), and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). The section-wise important topics are given below:
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning
-
Critical & Analytical Reasoning
-
Reading Comprehensions (Including Poems & Passages)
-
Vocabulary
-
English Grammar
-
Para Jumbles
-
Cloze Tests
Decision Making
This section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritisation to make informed decisions.
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
-
Arithmetic
-
Algebra
-
Geometry
-
Mensuration
-
Modern Maths
-
Bar Graphs
-
Line Graphs
-
Tables
-
Pie Charts
-
Data Sufficiency
XAT 2026 Exam Pattern
Below we have tabulated the XAT 2026 Exam Pattern for your reference:
|
Part
|
Section
|
Duration
|
Number of Questions
|
Marking Scheme
|
Part 1
|
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)
|
170 Minutes
|
About 26
|
(i) For each correct answer: +1 mark
(ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks
(iii) Negative marks awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 marks
|
Decision Making (DM)
|
About 21
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
|
About 28
|
Part 2
|
General Knowledge (GK)
|
10 Minutes
|
About 20
|
(i) In the GK section, for each correct answer: +1 mark
(ii) General Knowledge (GK) questions are exempt from negative marking.
(iii) The essay will be evaluated if a candidate is shortlisted for the GD-PI processes at XLRI.
Importance of Solving XAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF.
In the XAT exam, practising the previous year's papers plays a significant role in your success. Solving the XAT previous year question paper will be beneficial for you in the following ways.
-
It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
-
Solving XAT papers helps the candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam format.
-
It helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Practising XAT past year papers enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidates
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising XAT past year papers simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation