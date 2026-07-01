XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Check out eligibility criteria and important changes for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027. XAT 2027 exam will be conducted on January 3, 2027, by XLRI Jamshedpur for MBA and PGDM admissions. Candidates can check out eligibility and important exam details from this article.
XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Top B-schools in India accept XAT scores for admission to MBA programmes. The basic XAT eligibility criteria, to appear for XAT 2027, is a minimum of 3 years of a bachelor's degree in any discipline. The scores are widely accepted by 250+ management schools and institutes for admission to courses. Through the XAT exam, candidates can take admission to institutes like XLRI Jamshedpur, XLRI Delhi-NCR, etc. The entrance exam offers admission to premium management and business schools like XLRI, XIMB, IMT, TAPMI, and Great Lakes. While the XAT 2027 Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 03, 2027, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, it will be conducted across 100+ test centres. Since its establishment, XAT has been managed by XLRI, Jamshedpur on behalf of the XAMI members. It is one of the most reputed and reliable national-level entrance examinations in India conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM and other similar programs. The primary purpose of XAT is to identify the candidates best suited for management studies, and the score is accepted by 250+ institutions across India.
As the official exam schedule is out, students are advised to check the eligibility of every program before applying for XAT 2027. This will help in assessing minimum work experience and other details for executive-level formats.
Latest update: XAT 2027 Registration to Begin on July 15, Exam on January 7
XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria
The XAT 2027 offers flexible options for students and professionals to pursue MBA/PGDM courses from top management and business schools. To check the detailed eligibility criteria, students can refer to the table shared below before applying for the XAT 2027 exam:
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Parameters
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2027 Requirements
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from a recognised university
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Minimum Graduation Percentage
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No minimum; passing marks in all subjects are sufficient
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Final Year Students
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Eligible; must have completed the degree by June 10, 2027
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Age Limit
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No age limit
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Frequency
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Annually
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Work Experience
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May be required for some programs, otherwise not necessary. Students completing their 12th can also apply.
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Professional Degrees
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Candidates holding CA, CS, ICWA/CMA professional backgrounds can also apply.
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Nationality
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Indian nationals apply via XAT score; NRI/PIO/foreign nationals must apply via GMAT or GRE.
To summarize the eligibility to appear for XAT 2027, students should have a minimum of 3 years toward a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Students in their final year can also apply, as long as they complete their degree by June 2026. There is no XAT age limit. Students also do not require a specific percentage for their graduation. This is applied for professionals too. The exam does not follow a limit on the number of attempts. These rules apply to all candidates equally and are open to freshers and working professionals.
XAT 2027: Important Dates and Highlights
XAT 2027 exam date has been released on the official website. The registration is scheduled to begin from next week. Meanwhile, candidates can find important exam details from the table shared below.
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Particulars
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Details
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XAT Full Form
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Xavier Aptitude Test
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Conducting Body
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XAT 2027 Applications Start Date
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July 15, 2026
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City Allocation Date
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August 5, 2026
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XAT 2027 admit card
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December 20, 2026 (Tentative)
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XAT 2027 Exam
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January 3, 2027 (2 PM to 5 PM)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Medium of Exam
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English
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Official Website
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xatonline.in
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Syllabus
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XAT 2027 Eligibility for Specific Programs
The eligibility shared above is the same for all subjects. But some MBA/PGDM programs also include additional requirements, which are shared below. Subjects like PGDM (HRM) program requires a work experience in nonprofit and start-up ecosystems to be considered for admission. While for Management in Analytics require a background in math or engineering to be eligible for the course.
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Programs
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Qualification required
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Specific Eligibility
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Work Experience
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PGDM- Business Management (BM)
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Bachelor's degree (minimum 3 years ) from a recognised university.No minimum percentage is specified for XAT eligibility
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Not required. Fresh graduates can also apply
.
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PGDM - Human Resource Management (HRM)
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Bachelor's degree (minimum 3 years) from a recognised university
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1. HR professionals at N-1 or N-2 levels to the CHRO
2. Individuals in the talent pipeline to succeed the CHRO
3. HR specialists or business leaders aspiring to reach the C-Suite
4. Professionals with 10+ years of experience ready for top HR positions
5. Leaders from non-profit and start-up
ecosystems.
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Not required. Fresh graduates can also apply.
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PGDM- General Management (GM)
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Bachelor's degree (minimum of 3 years)
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Should have a minimum 3 years of full-time managerial/supervisory experience. (by March 31, 2027)
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Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
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Bachelor's degree (3-year or 4-year) + Master's degree (1-year or 2-year) or 5-year Integrated master’s degree
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Must have a Bachelor’s/Master’s
degree from any university incorporated by an act of the central
or state legislature in India, or other educational institutions.
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Not required.
XAT 2027: Latest Changes
The exam pattern for XAT 2027 is expected to be similar to 2026. There are no new changes introduced in the XAT exam pattern as of now. For any changes added further, they will be shared as per the official release. However, in 2025 the number of questions was reduced from 100 to 95, and the total time was reduced to 180 minutes from 210 minutes.
As per last year (XAT 2026), the exam was conducted in 109 test centers.
Check:Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores 2027: Check Eligibility, Fee and Other Details
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.