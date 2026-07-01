XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Top B-schools in India accept XAT scores for admission to MBA programmes. The basic XAT eligibility criteria, to appear for XAT 2027, is a minimum of 3 years of a bachelor's degree in any discipline. The scores are widely accepted by 250+ management schools and institutes for admission to courses. Through the XAT exam, candidates can take admission to institutes like XLRI Jamshedpur, XLRI Delhi-NCR, etc. The entrance exam offers admission to premium management and business schools like XLRI, XIMB, IMT, TAPMI, and Great Lakes. While the XAT 2027 Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 03, 2027, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, it will be conducted across 100+ test centres. Since its establishment, XAT has been managed by XLRI, Jamshedpur on behalf of the XAMI members. It is one of the most reputed and reliable national-level entrance examinations in India conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM and other similar programs. The primary purpose of XAT is to identify the candidates best suited for management studies, and the score is accepted by 250+ institutions across India.

As the official exam schedule is out, students are advised to check the eligibility of every program before applying for XAT 2027. This will help in assessing minimum work experience and other details for executive-level formats. Latest update: XAT 2027 Registration to Begin on July 15, Exam on January 7 XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria The XAT 2027 offers flexible options for students and professionals to pursue MBA/PGDM courses from top management and business schools. To check the detailed eligibility criteria, students can refer to the table shared below before applying for the XAT 2027 exam: Parameters 2027 Requirements Educational Qualification Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from a recognised university



Minimum Graduation Percentage No minimum; passing marks in all subjects are sufficient





Final Year Students Eligible; must have completed the degree by June 10, 2027





Age Limit No age limit



Frequency Annually

Work Experience May be required for some programs, otherwise not necessary. Students completing their 12th can also apply.



Professional Degrees



Candidates holding CA, CS, ICWA/CMA professional backgrounds can also apply.



Nationality Indian nationals apply via XAT score; NRI/PIO/foreign nationals must apply via GMAT or GRE.





To summarize the eligibility to appear for XAT 2027, students should have a minimum of 3 years toward a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Students in their final year can also apply, as long as they complete their degree by June 2026. There is no XAT age limit. Students also do not require a specific percentage for their graduation. This is applied for professionals too. The exam does not follow a limit on the number of attempts. These rules apply to all candidates equally and are open to freshers and working professionals. XAT 2027: Important Dates and Highlights XAT 2027 exam date has been released on the official website. The registration is scheduled to begin from next week. Meanwhile, candidates can find important exam details from the table shared below. Particulars Details XAT Full Form Xavier Aptitude Test Conducting Body XLRI Jamshedpur XAT 2027 Applications Start Date July 15, 2026 City Allocation Date August 5, 2026 XAT 2027 admit card December 20, 2026 (Tentative) XAT 2027 Exam January 3, 2027 (2 PM to 5 PM) Exam Duration 3 Hours Exam Mode Online Medium of Exam English Official Website xatonline.in Syllabus Decision Making

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation

General Knowledge

XAT 2027 Eligibility for Specific Programs The eligibility shared above is the same for all subjects. But some MBA/PGDM programs also include additional requirements, which are shared below. Subjects like PGDM (HRM) program requires a work experience in nonprofit and start-up ecosystems to be considered for admission. While for Management in Analytics require a background in math or engineering to be eligible for the course. Programs Qualification required Specific Eligibility Work Experience PGDM- Business Management (BM) Bachelor's degree (minimum 3 years ) from a recognised university.No minimum percentage is specified for XAT eligibility Not required. Fresh graduates can also apply . PGDM - Human Resource Management (HRM) Bachelor's degree (minimum 3 years) from a recognised university 1. HR professionals at N-1 or N-2 levels to the CHRO 2. Individuals in the talent pipeline to succeed the CHRO 3. HR specialists or business leaders aspiring to reach the C-Suite 4. Professionals with 10+ years of experience ready for top HR positions 5. Leaders from non-profit and start-up ecosystems. Not required. Fresh graduates can also apply. PGDM- General Management (GM)



Bachelor's degree (minimum of 3 years) Should have a minimum 3 years of full-time managerial/supervisory experience. (by March 31, 2027) Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) Bachelor's degree (3-year or 4-year) + Master's degree (1-year or 2-year) or 5-year Integrated master’s degree Must have a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree from any university incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India, or other educational institutions. Not required.