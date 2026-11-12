Who is Jay Puri? Meet the Indian-Origin Business Executive of NVIDIA

Jay Puri is a well-known business executive in the global technology industry. He spent more than 21 years at NVIDIA, one of the world's biggest technology companies, and played an important role in managing its business across different countries. His name has attracted attention in India and abroad because of his long association with NVIDIA and his work with the company's leadership team. Puri joined NVIDIA in 2005 and became Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations in 2009. He was responsible for the company's global sales, business partnerships, customer relations and other business activities. But who is Jay Puri? Where did he study? What did he do before joining NVIDIA? Here is a look at his education, professional journey and role in the technology industry. Who is Jay Puri?

Jay Puri, whose full name is Ajay K. Puri, is a senior business executive who worked at NVIDIA for more than two decades. He joined the company in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In 2009, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations. In this role, he helped manage NVIDIA's business around the world. His responsibilities included sales, business development, partnerships, customer support and technical services. Before joining NVIDIA, Puri worked at Sun Microsystems for 22 years. He also held positions at Texas Instruments, Hewlett-Packard and Booz Allen Hamilton. His career combines engineering knowledge with business management experience. Jay Puri Biography: Quick Facts Aspects Details Full Name Ajay K. Puri Known As Jay Puri Profession Business Executive Known For Leadership role at NVIDIA Company NVIDIA Joined NVIDIA 2005 Previous Company Sun Microsystems Former Position Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations Education University of Minnesota, Caltech and Harvard Business School Retirement from Executive Role August 24, 2026 Current Role Senior Adviser, following retirement

Jay Puri's Educational Background Jay Puri has studied at three well-known educational institutions in the United States. His education includes engineering and business management. Here are his educational qualifications: 1. University of Minnesota Puri completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with high distinction from the University of Minnesota. 2. California Institute of Technology He earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology, also known as Caltech. 3. Harvard Business School He also completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School. His education helped him develop knowledge of technology as well as business operations. Jay Puri's Career Before Joining NVIDIA Jay Puri built his career by working with several technology companies before joining NVIDIA.

Work at Texas Instruments and Hewlett-Packard Early in his career, Puri worked in marketing, management consulting and product development. He held professional positions at Texas Instruments, Hewlett-Packard and Booz Allen Hamilton. These companies gave him experience in technology, marketing, product development and business management. 22 Years at Sun Microsystems Before joining NVIDIA, Puri spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems. During this period, he worked in different senior positions related to sales, marketing and general management. Some of his important roles included: Senior Vice President of Sun's Asia-Pacific Group.

Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Software and Technology.

President of Nihon Sun KK.

Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. Jay Puri's Journey at NVIDIA

Jay Puri joined NVIDIA in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In 2009, he became Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations. He was responsible for managing several important business activities, including: Global sales and business development.

Partnerships with other technology companies.

Customer relationships.

Solution architecture and engineering.

Programme management.

Customer support services. Why is Jay Puri Important to NVIDIA? NVIDIA is known around the world for its computer chips and artificial intelligence technology. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are used in gaming computers, data centres, scientific research and AI systems. However, running a global technology business also requires strong sales networks, business partnerships and customer relationships.

Jay Puri was responsible for many of these activities during his time at NVIDIA. He worked with customers and business partners across different countries and helped manage the company's worldwide operations. His long association with NVIDIA made him an important part of its business leadership. Jay Puri's Retirement from NVIDIA in 2026 Jay Puri's retirement from his executive position became effective on August 24, 2026. According to NVIDIA's official filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), he informed the company in June 2026 that he planned to retire. NVIDIA also stated that Puri was expected to continue as a senior adviser to help with the transition. Nick Parker joined NVIDIA on August 24, 2026, as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations, taking over Puri's former position.