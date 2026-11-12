AFCAT 1 Notification 2027 OUT: Apply Online Begins for 284 Vacancies; Check Eligibility and Direct Link
AFCAT 1/2027 Notification: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 1/2027 notification for 284 vacancies in Flying and Ground Duty branches. Eligible candidates can apply online at afcat.edcil.co.in from 12 November to 11 December 2026. Check Eligibility and other details here.
Key Points
- IAF released AFCAT 1/2027 notification for 284 officer vacancies.
- Online applications are open from 12 November to 11 December 2026.
- AFCAT 1/2027 exam is on 31 January 2027; courses start January 2028.
AFCAT 1 Notification 2027 OUT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 1/2027 detailed notification PDF on November 11, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who dream of joining the Air Force as officers can now apply online for 284 vacancies. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is held twice a year to select officers for the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Interested candidates must first check the eligibility criteria, such as age limit and educational qualification, before applying. The online application process has started on November 12, 2026, on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. In this article, we have shared the direct link to apply, eligibility details, and other important information for AFCAT 1/2027.
IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Indian Air Force has released the official notification for AFCAT 1/2027 for courses starting in January 2028. Candidates can apply online from 12 November to 11 December 2026. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Indian Air Force (IAF)
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Exam Name
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Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2027
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Post
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Group 'A' Gazetted Officers
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Branches
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Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical)
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Entries
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AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, GATE Score Entry
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Total Vacancies
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284 (tentative)
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Type of Commission
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Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start
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12 November 2026, 11:00 AM
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Last Date to Apply
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11 December 2026, 11:30 PM
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Exam Date
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31 January 2027 (Sunday)
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Course Commencement
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January 2028
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Age Limit
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Flying: 20–24 years; Ground Duty: 20–26 years (as on 1 January 2028)
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Selection Process
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Online Exam, AFSB Test, Medical Examination
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Official Website
AFCAT 1 Notification 2027 PDF
The Indian Air Force has released the official AFCAT 1/2027 notification PDF for courses starting in January 2028. It covers the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, along with NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry. The PDF gives complete details on vacancies, types of commission, eligibility conditions, and the selection process. The online exam will be held on 31 January 2027. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying online at afcat.edcil.co.in by 11 December 2026.
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AFCAT 1/2027 Notification PDF
AFCAT 1 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying for AFCAT 1/2027. If any condition is not met, IAF can cancel the candidature at any stage. The criteria are given one by one below.
Nationality
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Only Indian citizens can apply for this recruitment.
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The candidate must be a citizen of India as per the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955.
Age Limit
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The age limit is counted as on 1 January 2028, and it is different for each branch.
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Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years (born between 2 January 2004 and 1 January 2008)
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Flying Branch (CPL holders): Up to 26 years, for candidates with a valid DGCA Commercial Pilot Licence
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Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical): 20 to 26 years (born between 2 January 2002 and 1 January 2008)
Marital Status
There is a marriage rule for all candidates.
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Candidates must be unmarried when the course begins.
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Marriage is not allowed during training.
Educational Qualification
Flying Branch
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Flying Branch candidates need Maths and Physics in 10+2 along with a graduation degree.
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10+2 with Maths and Physics
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Any graduation (minimum three years) or BE/B.Tech (four years)
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Section A and B of AMIE or Aeronautical Society of India is also accepted
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Educational Qualification: Ground Duty (Technical)
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This branch is for engineering candidates. It has two posts: AE (L) and AE (M).
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10+2 with Physics and Maths
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BE/B.Tech or integrated PG in the listed engineering disciplines
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MSc Electronics with BSc Physics is accepted for AE (L)
GATE Score Entry
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This entry is for engineering graduates who have qualified GATE.
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BE/B.Tech degree in one of the listed disciplines
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GATE result declared between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2027
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GATE paper must be one of the allowed subjects for AE (L) or AE (M)
Ground Duty (Non-Technical)
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Qualification depends on the branch you choose.
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Weapon Systems: 10+2 with Maths and Physics, plus any graduation or BE/B.Tech
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Administration and Logistics: 10+2 and any graduation (minimum three years)
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Accounts: 10+2 and B.Com, BBA/BMS/BBS (Finance), CA/CMA/CS/CFA or BSc (Finance)
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Education: 10+2, graduation and post-graduation in any discipline
Other Conditions
These conditions apply to every candidate.
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Candidates removed from NDA, IMA, AFA, INA or OTA for indiscipline cannot apply.
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Candidates debarred by the Ministry of Defence from any commission are not eligible.
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Candidates convicted on criminal charges, or facing criminal proceedings, are not eligible.
AFCAT 1/2027 Apply Online Link
The apply online link for AFCAT 1/2027 is now active on the official website. Candidates can fill the form from 12 November 2026 (11:00 AM) to 11 December 2026 (11:30 PM). Applications are accepted only online, and an Aadhaar card is mandatory for registration. Candidates should keep their email ID, mobile number, photograph, signature, and thumb impression ready before starting. Details cannot be edited after the "Submit" or "Make Payment" step, so check everything carefully.
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IAF AFCAT 1 Recruitment 2027 Apply Link
How to Apply Online for AFCAT 1/2027
Candidates can apply for AFCAT 1/2027 only through the official website. Keep your documents ready before you start, and follow the steps below to complete the application.
Step 1: Visit the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in.
Step 2: Read the advertisement and instructions carefully.
Step 3: Register with your valid email ID, mobile number and Aadhaar details.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with your personal, educational and branch details.
Step 5: Upload your recent passport-size colour photograph, signature and thumb impression in JPG/JPEG format.
Step 6: Check all the details carefully. They cannot be edited after the "Make Payment" or "Submit" step.
Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Step 8: Download the submitted application form and keep a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com