AFCAT 1 Notification 2027 OUT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 1/2027 detailed notification PDF on November 11, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who dream of joining the Air Force as officers can now apply online for 284 vacancies. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is held twice a year to select officers for the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Interested candidates must first check the eligibility criteria, such as age limit and educational qualification, before applying. The online application process has started on November 12, 2026 , on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. In this article, we have shared the direct link to apply, eligibility details, and other important information for AFCAT 1/2027.

The Indian Air Force has released the official notification for AFCAT 1/2027 for courses starting in January 2028. Candidates can apply online from 12 November to 11 December 2026. Here are the key details at a glance.

AFCAT 1 Notification 2027 PDF

The Indian Air Force has released the official AFCAT 1/2027 notification PDF for courses starting in January 2028. It covers the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, along with NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry. The PDF gives complete details on vacancies, types of commission, eligibility conditions, and the selection process. The online exam will be held on 31 January 2027. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying online at afcat.edcil.co.in by 11 December 2026.

AFCAT 1/2027 Notification PDF Check Here

AFCAT 1 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying for AFCAT 1/2027. If any condition is not met, IAF can cancel the candidature at any stage. The criteria are given one by one below.