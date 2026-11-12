Noida Schools Shut as GRAP 3 Comes in Effect, Classes To Continue in Hybrid Mode
Schools in Noida will be closed from today, November 12, 2026. Classes for students up to Class 5 will continue in hybrid mofe as GRAP 3 comes into effect.
According to reports, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar District and Ghaziabad will be conducting classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from today, November 12, 2026. The classes are switching to hybrid mode considering the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.
STORY | Noida, Ghaziabad schools to hold classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and Ghaziabad will conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday in view of the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Wednesday. READ: https://t.co/orr45sRu1N— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2026
The directive issued by the District Basic Education Officer applies to all government, government-aided and recognised schools in the district. According to District Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar has mentioned that the order has been issued in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions following the implementation of GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR.
As per Clause 8 (ii) of the CAQM directions, schools in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar are required to conduct classes up to Class 5 in the hybrid mode, allowing students to attend classes both physically and online wherever the online facility is feasible.
The directions also allowed other NCR state governments to consider adopting the hybrid mode of teaching for students up to Class 5 in their respective areas.
The district education department has also directed school principals and managers to ensure immediate compliance with the order and warned that any negligence or violation of the instructions will call for appropriate action against those concerned.
Noida has recorded an average 24-hour AQI of 291, while Greater Noida has 257, both of which fall under the ‘poor category, from 4 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, to 4 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Real-time AQI at various locations in Noida, however, shows an increase beyond 300 during the period, reaching the very poor category and impacting human health.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.