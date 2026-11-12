Noida Schools Shut as GRAP 3 Comes in Effect, Classes To Continue in Hybrid Mode

The directive issued by the District Basic Education Officer applies to all government, government-aided and recognised schools in the district. According to District Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar has mentioned that the order has been issued in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions following the implementation of GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR.

STORY | Noida, Ghaziabad schools to hold classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and Ghaziabad will conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday in view of the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Wednesday. READ: https://t.co/orr45sRu1N

According to reports, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar District and Ghaziabad will be conducting classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from today, November 12, 2026. The classes are switching to hybrid mode considering the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.

As per Clause 8 (ii) of the CAQM directions, schools in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar are required to conduct classes up to Class 5 in the hybrid mode, allowing students to attend classes both physically and online wherever the online facility is feasible.

The directions also allowed other NCR state governments to consider adopting the hybrid mode of teaching for students up to Class 5 in their respective areas.

The district education department has also directed school principals and managers to ensure immediate compliance with the order and warned that any negligence or violation of the instructions will call for appropriate action against those concerned.

Noida has recorded an average 24-hour AQI of 291, while Greater Noida has 257, both of which fall under the ‘poor category, from 4 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, to 4 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Real-time AQI at various locations in Noida, however, shows an increase beyond 300 during the period, reaching the very poor category and impacting human health.