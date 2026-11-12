Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result has been announced online. Candidates can check the allotment status and report for admissions as per the schedule. The second round vacancy list to be issued tomorrow
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the final allotment result for the special stray vacancy round conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have participated in the Karnataka UGNEET counselling 2026 can check their allotment result through the link on the official website.
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result has been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the list of candidates allotted seats in the counselling round. According to the notification issued, those who have been allotted seats must pay the balance fee by November 13, download the seat confirmation slip, and take admission in the colleges. As per the details available, a total of 195 seats were remaining, which included cancelled seats as well as seats upgraded from dental to medical courses. In the special stray vacancy round, 148 medical and 21 dental seats have been allotted. Another 47 medical seats remain unallotted, which include 15 management seats in government medical colleges. It must be noted that not a single seat remains in dental courses.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Allotment result 2026 PDF is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check their allotment status
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment - Click Here
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Confirmation Slip Download - Click Here
Steps to Download Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates who have applied for allotment can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka UGNEET
Step 2: Click on Special Stray Vacancy Allotment
Step 3: Click on PDF
Step 4: The allotment status will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Vacant Seats
According to the details provided by KEA, 47 medical seats remain vacant, and another opportunity has been given to enter options to fill them. Candidates who wish to get a seat must pay an advance amount of ₹25 lakh before 4 PM today, November 12, 2026, after which options can be entered until 10 AM on November 13, 2026. The seat allotment result will be published at 12:30 PM tomorrow.
#UGNEET-26: ವಿಶೇಷ ಸ್ಟ್ರೇ ವೇಕೆನ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ನಂತರ 47 ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಸೀಟು ಉಳಿದಿದ್ದು, ಅವುಗಳ ಭರ್ತಿಗೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಚ್ಛಿಸುವ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನ.12ರಂದು ಸಂಜೆ 4ಗಂಟೆ ಒಳಗೆ ₹25 ಲಕ್ಷ ಮುಂಗಡ ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿಸಬೇಕು. ಮುಂಗಡ ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿ ನಂತರ ನ.13ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಬಹುದು. ಅದೇ ದಿನ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30ಕ್ಕೆ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. -ಹೆಚ್. ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 11, 2026
Candidates interested in participating in the further vacancy round should make sure they submit the fee and enter the options as per the schedule provided.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.