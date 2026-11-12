Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the final allotment result for the special stray vacancy round conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have participated in the Karnataka UGNEET counselling 2026 can check their allotment result through the link on the official website.

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result has been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the list of candidates allotted seats in the counselling round. According to the notification issued, those who have been allotted seats must pay the balance fee by November 13, download the seat confirmation slip, and take admission in the colleges. As per the details available, a total of 195 seats were remaining, which included cancelled seats as well as seats upgraded from dental to medical courses. In the special stray vacancy round, 148 medical and 21 dental seats have been allotted. Another 47 medical seats remain unallotted, which include 15 management seats in government medical colleges. It must be noted that not a single seat remains in dental courses.