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Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 06:37 IST

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result has been announced online. Candidates can check the allotment status and report for admissions as per the schedule. The second round vacancy list to be issued tomorrow

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
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Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the final allotment result for the special stray vacancy round conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have participated in the Karnataka UGNEET counselling 2026 can check their allotment result through the link on the official website.

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result has been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the list of candidates allotted seats in the counselling round. According to the notification issued, those who have been allotted seats must pay the balance fee by November 13, download the seat confirmation slip, and take admission in the colleges. As per the details available, a total of 195 seats were remaining, which included cancelled seats as well as seats upgraded from dental to medical courses. In the special stray vacancy round, 148 medical and 21 dental seats have been allotted. Another 47 medical seats remain unallotted, which include 15 management seats in government medical colleges. It must be noted that not a single seat remains in dental courses.

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Allotment result 2026 PDF is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check their allotment status

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment - Click Here

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Confirmation Slip Download - Click Here

Steps to Download Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates who have applied for allotment can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka UGNEET

Step 2: Click on Special Stray Vacancy Allotment

Step 3: Click on PDF

Step 4: The allotment status will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Vacant Seats

According to the details provided by KEA, 47 medical seats remain vacant, and another opportunity has been given to enter options to fill them. Candidates who wish to get a seat must pay an advance amount of ₹25 lakh before 4 PM today, November 12, 2026, after which options can be entered until 10 AM on November 13, 2026. The seat allotment result will be published at 12:30 PM tomorrow.

Candidates interested in participating in the further vacancy round should make sure they submit the fee and enter the options as per the schedule provided. 

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 06:37 IST
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