AEEE 2027 Registration Begins at aeee.amrita.edu; Check How to Apply, Eligibility and Exam Dates

AEEE 2027: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at the university can now fill out the application form through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu. Candidates can apply online by entering their personal and academic details, uploading the required documents and paying the application fee. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct AEEE 2027 from April 15 to May 7, 2027. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at centres across India. AEEE 2027: Important Dates Event Date Registration begins November 7, 2026 AEEE 2027 examination April 15 to May 7, 2027 Last date to apply To be announced Exam mode Computer-based test

How to Apply For AEEE 2027? Candidates can follow these steps to complete the AEEE 2027 application process: Visit the official website at aeee.amrita.edu⁠.

Click on the AEEE 2027 registration link.

Register using a valid mobile number and verify it through the OTP.

Enter personal, academic and communication details.

Upload the required photograph and signature.

Select examination city preferences.

Choose the admission route through AEEE, JEE Main or both, as applicable.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference. Direct Link To Apply For AEEE 2027 AEEE 2027: Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have passed or are appearing for Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2027 can apply, subject to the university’s eligibility requirements. Applicants must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The currently published eligibility criteria specify at least 55 per cent aggregate marks in PCM, with a minimum of 50 per cent in each subject.

Candidates should check the official admission portal for the complete eligibility conditions before applying. AEEE 2027: Exam Pattern AEEE 2027 will be conducted in English for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The question paper will include 100 multiple-choice questions from five subjects. Subject Questions Mathematics 40 Physics 25 Chemistry 20 Quantitative Aptitude 10 English 5 Total 100 Candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. Engineering Admission Through JEE Main 2027 Apart from AEEE, candidates can also apply for BTech admission through their JEE Main 2027 percentile. Students can choose the AEEE route, JEE Main route or both, subject to the university’s admission requirements.