CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Students can check the article below to know the CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2027, including theory and practical marks, unit-wise weightage, practical assessment and question paper details.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Class 11 Biology exam pattern for the academic session 2026-27. As per the official curriculum, the Biology examination carries a total of 100 marks, divided into 70 marks for the theory examination and 30 marks for practical assessment. The theory paper will be conducted for three hours.The CBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus is divided into five units, with Human Physiology carrying the highest weightage of 18 marks. Students should understand the unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment scheme and examination structure to prepare effectively for their annual examinations. Scroll for more details.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Biology examination in the table below.
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Particulars
|
Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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11
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Subject
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Biology
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Subject Code
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044
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Academic Session
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2026-27
|
Theory Examination
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70 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
30 Marks
|
Total Marks
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100 Marks
|
Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours
|
Practical Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
CBSE Class 11 Biology Marks Distribution 2027
The theory examination is held for 70 marks. The CBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus is divided into five units, each having a different weightage. Human Physiology carries the highest weightage, followed by Diversity of Living Organisms and Cell: Structure and Function.Students can check the complete unit-wise marks distribution below.
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Marks
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Unit I
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Diversity of Living Organisms
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15
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Unit II
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Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals
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10
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Unit III
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Cell: Structure and Function
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15
|
Unit IV
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Plant Physiology
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12
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Unit V
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Human Physiology
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18
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Total
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70
Students should use this marks distribution to plan their preparation and allocate sufficient study time to every unit. However, they should not skip any prescribed topic simply because its unit carries fewer marks.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Exam Marking Scheme 2027
Apart from the theory examination, students must appear for a practical examination carrying 30 marks. The practical assessment evaluates students' experimental knowledge, observation skills, identification abilities and understanding of biological concepts.The practical examination will be conducted for three hours. The detailed marking scheme is given below.
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Practical Assessment
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Marks
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One Major Experiment (Part A)
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5
|
One Minor Experiment (Part A)
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4
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Slide Preparation (Part A)
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5
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Spotting (Part B)
|
7
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Practical Record + Viva Voce
|
4
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Project Record + Viva Voce
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5
|
Total
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30
Important Practical Activities for Class 11 Biology
The CBSE curriculum includes the following experiments and activities for practical assessment:
- Study and describe locally available flowering plants belonging to the family Solanaceae.
- Prepare and study transverse sections of dicot and monocot roots and stems.
- Study osmosis using a potato osmometer.
- Observe plasmolysis in epidermal peels.
- Study the distribution of stomata on the upper and lower surfaces of leaves.
- Compare the rates of transpiration on the upper and lower surfaces of leaves.
- Test plant and animal materials for sugar, starch, proteins and fats.
- Separate plant pigments through paper chromatography.
- Study the rate of respiration in flower buds, leaf tissue and germinating seeds.
- Perform tests to identify urea, sugar, albumin and bile salts in urine.
Students should also prepare for spotting activities, specimen identification and questions related to their practical records.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Question Paper Structure 2027
The CBSE Class 11 Biology theory examination will carry 70 marks and have a duration of three hours. The official curriculum specifies the unit-wise weightage and overall examination duration.However, the curriculum does not provide a fixed section-wise question count or a detailed question-type-wise marks blueprint for the Class 11 annual examination. The exact arrangement of MCQs, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and case-based questions may be determined by individual schools.Students should check the examination instructions and paper pattern shared by their respective schools before the annual examination.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Important Chapters for Exam 2027
Based on the official unit-wise weightage, students can identify the units that carry comparatively higher marks.
- Human Physiology (18 marks): Includes Breathing and Exchange of Gases, Body Fluids and Circulation, Excretory Products and their Elimination, Locomotion and Movement, Neural Control and Coordination, and Chemical Coordination and Integration.
- Diversity of Living Organisms (15 marks): Covers The Living World, Biological Classification, Plant Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.
- Cell: Structure and Function (15 marks): Includes Cell: The Unit of Life, Biomolecules, and Cell Cycle and Cell Division.
- Plant Physiology (12 marks): Covers Photosynthesis in Higher Plants, Respiration in Plants, and Plant Growth and Development.
- Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals (10 marks): Includes Morphology of Flowering Plants, Anatomy of Flowering Plants, and Structural Organisation in Animals.
Human Physiology has the highest weightage in the theory examination. Students should give particular attention to this unit while maintaining balanced preparation across all five units.
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam 2027
Students can follow these preparation tips to improve their understanding of Biology and perform better in the annual examination.
- Follow the NCERT Textbook: Study every prescribed chapter carefully and understand the concepts explained in the textbook.
- Practise Biological Diagrams: Regularly draw and label important diagrams related to plant and human physiology, cell structures and other chapters.
- Revise Important Terminology: Learn biological terms, definitions and scientific names to improve accuracy while answering questions.
- Focus on Practical Work: Understand the aim, procedure, observations and results of the experiments included in the practical syllabus.
- Prepare Short Notes: Make chapter-wise notes of important concepts, differences, processes and definitions for quick revision.
- Practise Previous School Papers: Solve previous annual examination papers and school-level practice papers to understand different question formats.
- Revise All Five Units: Give additional time to higher-weightage units without ignoring chapters carrying fewer marks.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Official Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
Students can refer to the official CBSE Biology curriculum to check the complete syllabus, unit-wise marks distribution, practical activities and prescribed books for the academic session 2026-27.
Download: CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
Also Check:
CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027
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