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ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 09:23 IST

ICSE Class 10 Geography: The ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026-27 carries 100 marks: an 80-mark written theory paper and a 20-mark internal assessment. The 2-hour theory exam comprises compulsory Part I (30 marks covering Topography, India Map, and MCQs) and optional-choice Part II (50 marks, attempting 5 of 9 questions). Candidates must secure at least 33% overall.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 202-27: Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2), class 10 of the ICSE board curriculum forms a vital component in gaining insight into the analysis of the physical features, natural resources, climatic conditions, and socio-economic aspects in India. In order to score good marks in the board examination, it becomes necessary for the students to get complete clarity on the question paper pattern, map reading, choice allocation, and the weightage for each unit. 

It is only through a complete understanding of the exam pattern that a candidate is able to devise his strategy in a better way. The exam assesses the candidates’ spatial knowledge, map reading, concepts, and descriptive skills. The evaluation scheme of the subject consists of an 80 mark external theory paper of 2 hour duration and an internal assessment of 20 marks.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27

The following gives the structure of the ICSE Class 10 Geography question paper for the year 2026-27 board exam:

  1. Duration of paper: 2 hours (120 minutes) + 15 minutes allocated only for reading of the paper.   

  2. Paper Structure: The theory paper has been divided into two parts.

  • PART 1 (30 Marks – Compulsory): This section consists of basic Cartography & Objective type questions through interpretation of Topographical Map (10 marks), Outline Map of India (10 marks) and MCQ (10 marks).   

  • PART 2 (50 Marks – Choice): Consists of 9 questions (10 marks each) based on syllabus units, and candidates have to answer any 5 questions out of these 9 questions.   

  1. Cartographic Instructions: Candidates need to use pencil for drawing diagrams, contours, and map work on the map provided by the Survey of India sheet and outline map.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper Blueprint

The 80 mark ICSE Geography theory paper is made up of Compulsory Section I (30 marks), which consists of topographic sheets, map of India pointing, and objective questions; and Optional Section II (50 marks), in which candidates have to answer five out of nine questions each worth 10 marks.

Part / Section

Nature of Questions

Question Breakdown & Selection

Total Marks

Part I

Compulsory

Q1: Topographical Sheet (Survey of India Map) [10 Marks]


Q2: Outline Map of India (Identification & Marking) [10 Marks]


Q3: Objective-Type / Multiple Choice Questions [10 Marks]

30 Marks

Part II

Optional Choice

9 structured thematic questions (10 marks each, usually broken into parts like 2+2+3+3); candidates must attempt any 5 questions

50 Marks

Total

Written Theory Paper Total

80 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights

Below are the key highlights related to the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27:

Parameter

Examination Details

Academic Session

2026–2027 (Board Examination: February–March 2026)

Conducting Authority

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Total Marks

100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment)

Exam Duration

2 Hours (120 minutes) + 15 minutes reading time

Minimum Qualifying Marks

33% aggregate across external written and internal components

Part I (Compulsory)

30 Marks


• Topographical map interpretation (grid references, contours, drainage, settlements): 10 Marks


• Outline map of India (physical features, water bodies, minerals, cities): 10 Marks


• Multiple-choice questions (MCQs): 10 Marks

Part II (Choice-Based)

50 Marks


• 9 structured questions covering the theoretical syllabus


• Students attempt any 5 out of 9 questions (10 marks each)

Internal Assessment

20 Marks


• Practical coursework, map project, and internal school assignments


• Evaluated jointly by Subject Teacher (10 marks) and External Examiner (10 marks)

Question Typology

Map pointing, contour/symbol interpretation, objective MCQs, short definitions, reasoning/analytical questions, and structured long answers

Negative Marking

None

ICSE Class 10 Geography Unit-Wise Weightage & Marks Distribution

Geography syllabus of ICSE Class 10 includes maps along with the main themes in the curriculum. In part two, each chapter/unit is usually worth 10 marks, and the candidates can choose any five themes from the following:

Unit / Area

Key Topics & Themes Covered

Estimated Marks

Map Work (Part I)

Interpretation of Survey of India Topo Sheets (four-figure & six-figure grid references, scale, relief, drainage, settlement patterns) and Outline Map of India

20 Marks

Objective / MCQs (Part I)

Comprehensive syllabus coverage via 10 objective questions

10 Marks

Climate of India

Factors affecting climate, seasons, mechanism of monsoon, distribution of rainfall, and climatic data analysis

10 Marks

Soils of India

Formation, characteristics, distribution, soil erosion causes, and soil conservation methods (Alluvial, Black, Red, Laterite)

10 Marks

Natural Vegetation

Tropical Evergreen, Deciduous, Desert, Tidal, and Mountain forests; forest conservation initiatives

10 Marks

Water Resources

Need for conservation, irrigation types (canals, wells, tanks, modern drip/sprinkler), and rainwater harvesting

10 Marks

Mineral & Energy Resources

Iron ore, bauxite, manganese; conventional (coal, petroleum) and non-conventional energy (solar, wind, biogas, hydel)

10 Marks

Agriculture in India

Farming types, food crops (rice, wheat, pulses), cash/commercial crops (sugarcane, cotton, tea, coffee), and modern agricultural challenges

10 Marks

Manufacturing Industries

Agro-based (sugar, textile) and Mineral-based (iron & steel, electronics, petrochemicals); factors influencing location

10 Marks

Transport in India

Importance, comparative advantages, and disadvantages of Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Waterways

10 Marks

Waste Management

Waste generation impact, safe disposal methods (segregation, dumping, composting), and 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)

10 Marks

Total Theory Allocation

Part I (30 Marks) + Part II (Attempt 5 of 9 = 50 Marks)

80 Marks

What are the Passing Marks Out of 80 in ICSE Class 10 Geography?

  • Theory Test Paper (80 Marks): The minimum marks a student should achieve in the theory test are 33%, which is equivalent to 26 to 27 out of 80 marks.

  • Internal Assessment (20 Marks): Students' ongoing assessment of map work, field survey report work, and projects should score a minimum of 7 out of 20 marks.

  • Overall Passing Standards (100 Marks): The overall marks students should obtain are 33 or above out of 100 in Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2).

Preparation Tips for Students

  • Master Topographical Sheets: Always practice 4 figure and 6 figure grid references, calculating distances and areas, identifying contours, and interpretation of drainage and vegetation patterns from Survey of India sheets.

  • Master India Map Pointing: Practice the use of conventional signs and symbols and also labeling mountain ranges, rivers, passes, winds, mineral belts, and urban settlements on blank outline map.

  • Choose 5 Preferred Thematic Chapters: Since there are 9 questions from which you have to choose 5, master 6 to 7 topics (for example, Climate, Soils, Water, Transport, Waste Management, etc.)

  • State Geographical Reasoning: Almost all the questions in Part II need reasoning (for example, "why do we get winter rains in Tamil Nadu?" or "why is black soil good for dry farming?"). Answer the questions in a geographical perspective.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 11, 2026, 09:23 IST
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