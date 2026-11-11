ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment
ICSE Class 10 Geography: The ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026-27 carries 100 marks: an 80-mark written theory paper and a 20-mark internal assessment. The 2-hour theory exam comprises compulsory Part I (30 marks covering Topography, India Map, and MCQs) and optional-choice Part II (50 marks, attempting 5 of 9 questions). Candidates must secure at least 33% overall.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 202-27: Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2), class 10 of the ICSE board curriculum forms a vital component in gaining insight into the analysis of the physical features, natural resources, climatic conditions, and socio-economic aspects in India. In order to score good marks in the board examination, it becomes necessary for the students to get complete clarity on the question paper pattern, map reading, choice allocation, and the weightage for each unit.
It is only through a complete understanding of the exam pattern that a candidate is able to devise his strategy in a better way. The exam assesses the candidates’ spatial knowledge, map reading, concepts, and descriptive skills. The evaluation scheme of the subject consists of an 80 mark external theory paper of 2 hour duration and an internal assessment of 20 marks.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27
The following gives the structure of the ICSE Class 10 Geography question paper for the year 2026-27 board exam:
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Duration of paper: 2 hours (120 minutes) + 15 minutes allocated only for reading of the paper.
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Paper Structure: The theory paper has been divided into two parts.
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PART 1 (30 Marks – Compulsory): This section consists of basic Cartography & Objective type questions through interpretation of Topographical Map (10 marks), Outline Map of India (10 marks) and MCQ (10 marks).
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PART 2 (50 Marks – Choice): Consists of 9 questions (10 marks each) based on syllabus units, and candidates have to answer any 5 questions out of these 9 questions.
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Cartographic Instructions: Candidates need to use pencil for drawing diagrams, contours, and map work on the map provided by the Survey of India sheet and outline map.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper Blueprint
The 80 mark ICSE Geography theory paper is made up of Compulsory Section I (30 marks), which consists of topographic sheets, map of India pointing, and objective questions; and Optional Section II (50 marks), in which candidates have to answer five out of nine questions each worth 10 marks.
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Part / Section
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Nature of Questions
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Question Breakdown & Selection
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Total Marks
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Part I
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Compulsory
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• Q1: Topographical Sheet (Survey of India Map) [10 Marks]
• Q2: Outline Map of India (Identification & Marking) [10 Marks]
• Q3: Objective-Type / Multiple Choice Questions [10 Marks]
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30 Marks
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Part II
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Optional Choice
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9 structured thematic questions (10 marks each, usually broken into parts like 2+2+3+3); candidates must attempt any 5 questions
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50 Marks
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Total
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—
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Written Theory Paper Total
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80 Marks
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27:
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Parameter
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Examination Details
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Academic Session
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2026–2027 (Board Examination: February–March 2026)
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Conducting Authority
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment)
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours (120 minutes) + 15 minutes reading time
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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33% aggregate across external written and internal components
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Part I (Compulsory)
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30 Marks
• Topographical map interpretation (grid references, contours, drainage, settlements): 10 Marks
• Outline map of India (physical features, water bodies, minerals, cities): 10 Marks
• Multiple-choice questions (MCQs): 10 Marks
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Part II (Choice-Based)
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50 Marks
• 9 structured questions covering the theoretical syllabus
• Students attempt any 5 out of 9 questions (10 marks each)
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks
• Practical coursework, map project, and internal school assignments
• Evaluated jointly by Subject Teacher (10 marks) and External Examiner (10 marks)
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Question Typology
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Map pointing, contour/symbol interpretation, objective MCQs, short definitions, reasoning/analytical questions, and structured long answers
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Negative Marking
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None
ICSE Class 10 Geography Unit-Wise Weightage & Marks Distribution
Geography syllabus of ICSE Class 10 includes maps along with the main themes in the curriculum. In part two, each chapter/unit is usually worth 10 marks, and the candidates can choose any five themes from the following:
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Unit / Area
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Key Topics & Themes Covered
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Estimated Marks
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Map Work (Part I)
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Interpretation of Survey of India Topo Sheets (four-figure & six-figure grid references, scale, relief, drainage, settlement patterns) and Outline Map of India
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20 Marks
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Objective / MCQs (Part I)
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Comprehensive syllabus coverage via 10 objective questions
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10 Marks
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Climate of India
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Factors affecting climate, seasons, mechanism of monsoon, distribution of rainfall, and climatic data analysis
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10 Marks
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Soils of India
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Formation, characteristics, distribution, soil erosion causes, and soil conservation methods (Alluvial, Black, Red, Laterite)
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10 Marks
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Natural Vegetation
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Tropical Evergreen, Deciduous, Desert, Tidal, and Mountain forests; forest conservation initiatives
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10 Marks
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Water Resources
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Need for conservation, irrigation types (canals, wells, tanks, modern drip/sprinkler), and rainwater harvesting
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10 Marks
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Mineral & Energy Resources
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Iron ore, bauxite, manganese; conventional (coal, petroleum) and non-conventional energy (solar, wind, biogas, hydel)
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10 Marks
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Agriculture in India
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Farming types, food crops (rice, wheat, pulses), cash/commercial crops (sugarcane, cotton, tea, coffee), and modern agricultural challenges
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10 Marks
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Manufacturing Industries
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Agro-based (sugar, textile) and Mineral-based (iron & steel, electronics, petrochemicals); factors influencing location
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10 Marks
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Transport in India
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Importance, comparative advantages, and disadvantages of Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Waterways
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10 Marks
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Waste Management
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Waste generation impact, safe disposal methods (segregation, dumping, composting), and 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)
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10 Marks
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Total Theory Allocation
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Part I (30 Marks) + Part II (Attempt 5 of 9 = 50 Marks)
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80 Marks
What are the Passing Marks Out of 80 in ICSE Class 10 Geography?
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Theory Test Paper (80 Marks): The minimum marks a student should achieve in the theory test are 33%, which is equivalent to 26 to 27 out of 80 marks.
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Internal Assessment (20 Marks): Students' ongoing assessment of map work, field survey report work, and projects should score a minimum of 7 out of 20 marks.
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Overall Passing Standards (100 Marks): The overall marks students should obtain are 33 or above out of 100 in Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2).
Preparation Tips for Students
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Master Topographical Sheets: Always practice 4 figure and 6 figure grid references, calculating distances and areas, identifying contours, and interpretation of drainage and vegetation patterns from Survey of India sheets.
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Master India Map Pointing: Practice the use of conventional signs and symbols and also labeling mountain ranges, rivers, passes, winds, mineral belts, and urban settlements on blank outline map.
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Choose 5 Preferred Thematic Chapters: Since there are 9 questions from which you have to choose 5, master 6 to 7 topics (for example, Climate, Soils, Water, Transport, Waste Management, etc.)
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State Geographical Reasoning: Almost all the questions in Part II need reasoning (for example, "why do we get winter rains in Tamil Nadu?" or "why is black soil good for dry farming?"). Answer the questions in a geographical perspective.
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