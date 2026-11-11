ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 202-27: Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2), class 10 of the ICSE board curriculum forms a vital component in gaining insight into the analysis of the physical features, natural resources, climatic conditions, and socio-economic aspects in India. In order to score good marks in the board examination, it becomes necessary for the students to get complete clarity on the question paper pattern, map reading, choice allocation, and the weightage for each unit.

It is only through a complete understanding of the exam pattern that a candidate is able to devise his strategy in a better way. The exam assesses the candidates’ spatial knowledge, map reading, concepts, and descriptive skills. The evaluation scheme of the subject consists of an 80 mark external theory paper of 2 hour duration and an internal assessment of 20 marks.