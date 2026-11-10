When is Veterans Day 2026? Know What's Open and Closed; Why This November Federal Holiday Date Never Shifts, Explained
Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. With federal offices, banks, and post offices taking a break, here is your quick guide to mail delivery, stock market hours, and why the observance date stays fixed.
The United States pauses every year on November 11 to honor living military personnel. And many people are wondering when Veterans Day 2026 is and how public services will run.
This year the federal holiday falls on a Wednesday.
The US Department of Veterans Affairs notes that unlike holidays designed to create three day weekends Veterans Day preserves its original historical date. And since it is an official federal holiday federal workers get paid time off, and essential community services run on adjusted hours.
Let’s read more about what stays open and gets closed on this federal holiday in November 2026 in the States and the reason behind it from a historical perspective.
What is Open and Closed on Veterans Day 2026?
Public offices, transit systems, and private companies follow different operating rules for the mid week holiday in the US.
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Service Category
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Operating Status
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Essential Details for Veterans Day 2026
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USPS Mail
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Closed
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No regular residential delivery
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UPS and FedEx
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Open
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Standard pickup and delivery; check local storefronts
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Federal Reserve and Commercial Banks
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Closed
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In-person teller desks closed; online systems active
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NYSE and Nasdaq
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Open
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Regular trading hours from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET
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U.S. Bond Market
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Closed
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SIFMA recommends full holiday closure
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Retail Stores and Supermarkets
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Open
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Normal weekday business hours for most major brands
Are Mail and Shipping Closed on Veterans Day?
The answer is yes. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is closed on all federal holidays. Regular home and business mail will not arrive.
But private carriers such as FedEx and UPS plan to operate regular pickup and delivery routes though select store locations may keep limited retail hours.
Will Banking and Government Offices be Closed on Nov 11?
The Federal Reserve observes the holiday. It means retail bank branches, credit unions, and federal courthouses are shut on Veternas Day 2026.
ATMs and online banking portals remain available for transfers and bill payments.
What are Schools and Libraries Closing Status for Tomorrow?
Public school districts and town libraries follow local county calendars but most observe the holiday and will close for the day.
Are Shops and Grocery Stores Open on Federal Holiday?
Grocery stores, major retailers, and restaurants stay open across the country. Many food chains offer complimentary meals and discounts for active service members and veterans.
Wall Street Splits Its Schedule on November 11
Many investors search whether the stock market is open on Veterans Day. The answer depends entirely on what you trade.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq keep their doors wide open for equity trading on Wednesday.
The bond market follows recommendations from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and remains completely closed.
Trading volume in equities tends to be lighter than usual on this day.
But Commercial banks and money transfer networks take the day off on Veterans Day so clearing cash settlements can take extra time.
Why Veterans Day is Observed on November 11 in US?
Veterans Day does not shift to a Monday unlike like Memorial Day or Labor Day. Congress did try to move the holiday under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 which allowed celebrating it on the fourth Monday of October for a brief period.
Public outcry from veterans and state governments convinced President Gerald Ford to sign public legislation in 1975 and returning the holiday permanently to November 11 starting in 1978.
The date marks the armistice that silenced the guns on the Western Front at 11:00 AM on November 11 1918.
Memorial Day in May honors those who lost their lives in service but Veterans Day exists to honor every man and woman who has worn the nation's military uniform.
When was Veterans Day First Celebrated?
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November 11, 1918: The armistice between the Allied nations and Germany took effect at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month which brought an end to the hostilities of World War I.
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1919: President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed November 11th as Armistice Day and marked the first official observance. It was a day dedicated to the cause of world peace and honouring the veterans of that war.
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1938: An Act of Congress officially made Armistice Day a legal federal holiday.
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1954: After World War II and the Korean War greatly increased the number of US veterans, Congress amended the 1938 Act. The word "Armistice" was struck, and "Veterans" was inserted, transforming the day into Veterans Day to honour American veterans of all wars and conflicts.
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1978: Following a brief period in the 1970s when the holiday was moved to a Monday (Uniforms Holiday Bill) to create three-day weekends, President Gerald Ford signed a law returning the observance to its historically significant date of November 11th.
How Many Federal Holidays are Left in November 2026?
There are two more official federal holidays remaining on the 2026 calendar year.
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Holiday
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US Federal Holiday Date in 2026
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Veterans Day
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Wednesday, November 11
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Thanksgiving Day
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Thursday, November 26
Checking your local schedules ahead of Wednesday will keep your errands running without surprise delays
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.