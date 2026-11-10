The United States pauses every year on November 11 to honor living military personnel. And many people are wondering when Veterans Day 2026 is and how public services will run.

This year the federal holiday falls on a Wednesday.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs notes that unlike holidays designed to create three day weekends Veterans Day preserves its original historical date. And since it is an official federal holiday federal workers get paid time off, and essential community services run on adjusted hours.

Let’s read more about what stays open and gets closed on this federal holiday in November 2026 in the States and the reason behind it from a historical perspective.

What is Open and Closed on Veterans Day 2026?

Public offices, transit systems, and private companies follow different operating rules for the mid week holiday in the US.