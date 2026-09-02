When is Labor Day 2026? Official Date, School Closures, and Weekend Schedule

When is Labor Day in the United States? Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday September 7. The US Office of Personnel Management calendar specifies that the official Labor Day date moves each year because American law places it on the first Monday of September every year. September 1 2026 lands on a Tuesday. So the one and only federal holiday of September falls as late as the Americal calendar allows. About when is Labor Day weekend in 2026 for those living in the US? The answer is Saturday, September 5, through Monday September 7. What is Open and Closed on Labor Day 2026? Is Labor Day a national holiday? Yes it is one of 11 recognised federal holidays in the United States. That means government offices close and essential public services pause operations for the day. US Service and Sector Status on Sept 7, 2026 Federal Offices and Courts Closed U Postal Service (USPS) No regular mail delivery Public K-12 Schools and Colleges Closed Stock Markets (NYSE, Nasdaq) Closed Banks and Credit Unions Most branches closed Retail Stores and Grocery Chains Mostly open (hours vary)

For families wondering is there school on Labor Day? Nearly all public school districts in US are closed on Labor Day 2026. Classes do start in August for many American states. And the day off serves as the first long weekend of the school year. Why Do Americans Celebrate Labor Day? Labor Day celebration for Americans means looking back at 19th century factory conditions in the United States. American union workers during the Industrial Revolution faced 12 hour workdays and seven day workweeks in unsafe conditions. History of Labor Day The US Department of Labor notes that the first Labor Day parade took place on September 5 1882 in New York City. The parade was organized by the Central Labor Union. And Oregon became the first state to make Labor Day an official holiday in 1887. First Labor Day Parade on September 5, 1882, some 10000 workers assembled in NY City to participate (Photo via x.com)

President Grover Cleveland signed a federal bill making the first Monday in September a legal national holiday after a nationwide worker protests during the 1894 Pullman Strike. When is Labor Day 2027 in US? Looking ahead to next year's calendar and know when is Labor Day 2027? Note that it will fall on Monday September 6 2027. September 1, 2027 falls on a Wednesday and the first Monday of the month arrives earlier than it did in 2026. The 2027 federal holiday and long weekend in September will run from Saturday September 4, through Monday September 6 across all the US States. Labor Day Dates for Coming Years Take note of the following dates to know when is the next Labor Day in USA. It will help with all your future travel and school planning in advance: 2025 : Monday September 1

2026 : Monday September 7

2027 : Monday September 6

2028: Monday September 4