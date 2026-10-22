CA Inter September 2026 AIR 1 Sakshi Chandak Shares 14-Hour Study Routine, AI Use For Preparation
CA Inter September 2026 joint topper Sakshi Chandak from Nashik scored 502 out of 600 marks. She shares her preparation strategy, daily study routine, use of AI for concept clarity and the role of her family in her success.
Sakshi Chandak from Nashik has secured joint All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination, scoring 502 out of 600 marks. She shares the top position with Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai, with both candidates securing 83.67 per cent.
For Sakshi, the result reflects months of preparation, regular revision and support from her family. Alongside her CA studies, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Pune University.
The student began preparing for CA Intermediate in July 2025. Her academic record also includes 97.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 examinations and 94.33% in the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 examinations.
Why Sakshi Chandak Chose CA
Sakshi’s interest in finance, mathematics and taxation influenced her academic choices. She also considered the range of career opportunities available to chartered accountants before deciding to pursue the qualification.
Her preparation journey required balancing college studies with the demands of the CA course. She describes herself as a hardworking and analytical student who pays attention to detail.
Outside academics, she enjoys sketching, solving Sudoku puzzles and going on nature walks.
CA Inter Topper’s Study Routine and Preparation Strategy
Sakshi followed an early-morning routine during her preparation. She generally woke up around 5 am and went to bed at approximately 10:30 pm, with breaks planned around meals and other daily activities.
Her effective study time averaged around 12 hours a day. As the examination approached, she increased it to nearly 14 hours.
She also adjusted her preparation strategy according to the subject. Strategic Management was among the areas she found challenging, so she gave it additional attention through frequent revision.
For Auditing, she followed a phased revision plan and revised the topics four times. In Taxation, she focused on regular practice from the beginning of her preparation.
The period before the examination was not without pressure. Study leave brought moments of stress and self-doubt, but she relied on her preparation, tutors and family to regain confidence and stay focused.
How AI Helped Sakshi Chandak in CA Preparation
Along with coaching, practice and revision, Sakshi used artificial intelligence as an additional learning tool. She turned to AI when she needed a better understanding of certain concepts and help with selected case laws.
“I used AI for detailed clarity of concepts and a few case laws,” she said, while speaking to India Today.
Her approach highlights how AI can be used as a supplementary study resource to clarify difficult topics. Regular preparation and subject-wise practice remained important parts of her overall strategy.
Sakshi Chandak on Her CA Inter AIR 1 Achievement
Seeing her name among the top rank holders was an emotional moment for Sakshi. She expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her preparation and credited her parents for helping her stay focused on her goal.
Her result places her among the top performers in the September 2026 CA Intermediate examination. She will now continue her BCom studies alongside her Chartered Accountancy journey, building on the preparation and discipline that helped her achieve the joint top rank.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.