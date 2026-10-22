SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2 On October 23, Registration Closes Today, Check How To Apply
The SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2 will be available on October 23 from 12 pm to 9 pm. Registration closes today, October 22, at 11:59 pm. Candidates appearing for the aptitude test in December can apply for the mock test on the official website snaptest.org.
The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close the registration window for the second Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 mock test today, October 22, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The three sessions of SNAP 2026 will be conducted in December, with registrations closing on November 25, 2026.
Candidates appearing for the December examination can use the mock tests to practise and familiarise themselves with the actual exam format. The SNAP 2026 entrance test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
How to Register for SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2?
Candidates can follow these steps to register for the second SNAP 2026 mock test:
1. Visit the official website, snaptest.org.
2. Click on “Register Now” and enter your email ID and password.
3. Click on “Sign in” and proceed to apply for the mock test.
4. Complete the registration process.
The mock test will be available from 12 pm to 9 pm on October 23. Candidates must enter the password SNAP2026 to access the test. The username will be a combination of “SNAP” and the candidate’s SNAP ID.
For example, if a candidate’s SNAP ID is 123456789, the username will be SNAP123456789. After logging in, candidates can click on the “Start Test” button to begin.
The result of SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2 will be displayed immediately after candidates end the test by clicking on the “End Test” button. The mock test features the same examination pattern as actual test.
Direct Link To Register For SNAP 2 Mock Test
Direct Link To SNAP Official Website
SNAP 2026 Exam Pattern and Dates
The SNAP 2026 examination will have a duration of 60 minutes, with 60 questions. Under the marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.
Candidates can appear for SNAP 2026 up to three times. The examination sessions are scheduled for December 13, December 19 and December 26, 2026.
The result of SNAP 2026 is scheduled to be announced on January 12, 2027.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.