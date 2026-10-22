SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2 On October 23, Registration Closes Today, Check How To Apply

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close the registration window for the second Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 mock test today, October 22, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The three sessions of SNAP 2026 will be conducted in December, with registrations closing on November 25, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the December examination can use the mock tests to practise and familiarise themselves with the actual exam format. The SNAP 2026 entrance test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to Register for SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2?

Candidates can follow these steps to register for the second SNAP 2026 mock test:

1. Visit the official website, snaptest.org.

2. Click on “Register Now” and enter your email ID and password.

3. Click on “Sign in” and proceed to apply for the mock test.