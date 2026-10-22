Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Releasing Today: How To Download, Direct Link

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 seat allotment PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Then, click on “Seat Allotment Result For Stray Round Online Counselling of MBBS/BDS Course.”

On the homepage, click on “UG Courses,” and then “MBBS/BDS.”

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result today, October 22, 2026. Students who participated in the last round of the state counselling process will be able to check and download the seat allotment PDF on the official website tnmedicalselection.net or through the direct link here.

Medical aspirants must note that the seat allotment result for management quota and government quota will be released separately.

Details Mentioned On The Tamil Nadu NEET 2026 Seat Allotment

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment PDF will mention key details of the counselling result, which include rank, application number, name, Community, T.Mark, allotted from, allotted to, status and category.

What After Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray round must complete the tuition fee payment through the online mode and report to the allotted college. The fee payment facility will close at 12 pm on October 26, while candidates may report to their allotted college by 5 pm.

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