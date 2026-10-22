Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Releasing Today: How To Download, Direct Link
The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment will be released today, October 22, 2026. Candidates must pay the tuition fees online and report to their allotted college by 12 pm and 5 pm, respectively on October 26, 2026. Check the direct link to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray round seat allotment PDF here.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result today, October 22, 2026. Students who participated in the last round of the state counselling process will be able to check and download the seat allotment PDF on the official website tnmedicalselection.net or through the direct link here.
How To Download Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment PDF?
- Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net.
- On the homepage, click on “UG Courses,” and then “MBBS/BDS.”
- Then, click on “Seat Allotment Result For Stray Round Online Counselling of MBBS/BDS Course.”
- The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 seat allotment PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Medical aspirants must note that the seat allotment result for management quota and government quota will be released separately.
Details Mentioned On The Tamil Nadu NEET 2026 Seat Allotment
The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment PDF will mention key details of the counselling result, which include rank, application number, name, Community, T.Mark, allotted from, allotted to, status and category.
What After Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 stray round must complete the tuition fee payment through the online mode and report to the allotted college. The fee payment facility will close at 12 pm on October 26, while candidates may report to their allotted college by 5 pm.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.