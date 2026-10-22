Goa Board Time Table 2027: SSC Class 10 and HSSC Class 12 Datesheet Soon
Goa Board Time Table 2027: Check the latest GBSHSE SSC Class 10 and HSSC Class 12 exam dates, subject wise timetable, paper timings and PDF download link. The tentative schedule lists Class 12 exams from February 8 and Class 10 exams from March 15, 2027. Visit gbshse.in for the official date sheet, practical exam details and important exam day instructions.
The Goa Board Time Table 2027 is available in tentative form for students appearing in the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSSC) board exams. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative exam schedule, with Class 12 exams scheduled to begin on February 8, 2027, and Class 10 exams on March 15, 2027. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates and timetable updates on the official website, gbshse.in. The final examination schedule should be confirmed through official board announcements.Scroll for more details.
Goa Board Time Table 2027: Overview
The Goa Board Time Table 2027 provides important details for students preparing for the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSSC board exams. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative examination schedule for 2027. Students can check the key details below and visit the official website for the latest updates on the exam timetable.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)
|
Exam Name
|
Goa Board SSC and HSSC Examination 2027
|
Classes
|
Class 10 and Class 12
|
Class 10 Exam Start Date
|
March 15, 2027 (tentative)
|
Class 12 Exam Start Date
|
February 8, 2027 (tentative)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (pen-and-paper)
|
Timetable Status
|
Tentative schedule released
|
Official Website
|
gbshse.in
How to Download Goa Board Time Table 2027 PDF
Students can download the Goa Board Time Table 2027 PDF from the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Follow these simple steps to check the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSSC exam schedule.
- Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.
- Look for the latest notifications or examination timetable section on the homepage.
- Select the relevant link for the Goa Board SSC Time Table 2027 or HSSC Time Table 2027.
- Open the timetable PDF to check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.
- Download the PDF and save it on your device for future reference.
- Take a printout of the date sheet, if required, to help plan your exam preparation.
Details Mentioned on the Goa Board Time Table 2027
The Goa Board Time Table 2027 will provide students with important information about the upcoming Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSSC examinations. Students should carefully check the details mentioned in the timetable to avoid confusion about their exam dates and timings. The date sheet generally includes the following information:
- Name of the examination board
- Class and examination name (SSC or HSSC)
- Subject names and subject codes
- Examination dates and days
- Exam timings and duration
- Important instructions for students
- Practical examination details, wherever applicable
Note: Students should check all the details carefully and keep a copy of the timetable for reference during their preparation.
Also Read:
Gujarat School Visitor Rules Tightened: Written Permission Mandatory for Outsiders
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in, Round 1 Registration from October 26
Telangana School Holiday in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres: Check State-Wise City List and Exam Centre Details
CFA Level 3 Result 2026 Released at cfainstitute.org, Download Marksheet PDF Here
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.