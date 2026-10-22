Goa Board Time Table 2027: SSC Class 10 and HSSC Class 12 Datesheet Soon

The Goa Board Time Table 2027 is available in tentative form for students appearing in the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSSC) board exams. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative exam schedule, with Class 12 exams scheduled to begin on February 8, 2027, and Class 10 exams on March 15, 2027. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates and timetable updates on the official website, gbshse.in. The final examination schedule should be confirmed through official board announcements.Scroll for more details.

Goa Board Time Table 2027: Overview

The Goa Board Time Table 2027 provides important details for students preparing for the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSSC board exams. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative examination schedule for 2027. Students can check the key details below and visit the official website for the latest updates on the exam timetable.