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AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in, Round 1 Registration from October 26

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:08 IST

AIAPGET Counselling 2026 begins October 26. Check the artilce to know AACCC AYUSH PG schedule, registration deadline, choice filling, seat allotment results and reporting dates.

AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out
Register for Result Updates

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 schedule for postgraduate AYUSH admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Registration for Round 1 will begin on October 26, 2026 and candidates can register until 2 PM on November 1. The first round seat allotment result is scheduled for November 3, 2026. Candidates who qualify for AIAPGET 2026 and seek admission to eligible postgraduate AYUSH courses should check the counselling dates carefully. The schedule covers registration, fee payment, college and course preferences, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institution. 

AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule

The first round will begin with registration and fee payment on October 26. Candidates can submit their preferred colleges and courses from October 27. The seat allotment process will take place on November 2, followed by the result announcement on November 3.

Counselling activity

Date

Verification of tentative seat matrix

October 24–25, 2026

Registration and fee payment

October 26–November 1, 2026

Registration deadline

November 1, 2026, 2 PM

Choice filling and locking

October 27–November 1, 2026

Choice locking window on November 1

2 PM–11:55 PM

Seat allotment process

November 2, 2026

Round 1 result

November 3, 2026

Reporting at allotted institution

November 4–13, 2026

Verification of joined candidates' data

November 14, 2026

Candidates should distinguish between the registration deadline and the choice-locking deadline. Registration closes at 2 PM on November 1, while choice locking remains available until 11:55 PM that day, according to the supplied schedule.

AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 2 and Round 3 Dates

AACCC has also announced the dates for the second and third rounds. Candidates should review these timelines to understand when they can register, submit preferences and report to their allotted institutions if they receive a seat.

Counselling activity

Round 2

Round 3

Registration and fee payment

November 16–19, 2026

December 1–3, 2026

Choice filling and locking

November 17–19, 2026

December 1–3, 2026

Seat allotment process

November 20, 2026

December 4, 2026

Result announcement

November 21, 2026

December 5, 2026

Reporting at allotted institution

November 22–26, 2026

December 6–10, 2026

Candidates participating in these rounds should follow the official schedule and check the applicable instructions before completing each stage.

Which Courses and Institutions Are Covered Under AACCC PG Counselling?

AACCC conducts postgraduate counselling for eligible AYUSH courses based on AIAPGET 2026. The process covers postgraduate programmes in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy, including MD/MS courses under the applicable counselling framework.

The counselling covers eligible seats in government and government-aided colleges, central universities, national institutes and deemed universities. The applicable seat quotas and institutional categories depend on the counselling rules.

Only candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and have qualified in AIAPGET 2026 should proceed according to the official counselling instructions.

How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2026

Candidates should use the official AACCC website to access the PG counselling process and related notices.

  1. Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. Open the PG counselling section for the 2026–27 academic session.
  3. Read the counselling schedule and information bulletin.
  4. Complete registration within the specified dates.
  5. Pay the applicable counselling fees and security deposit.
  6. Fill in and lock college and course preferences during the allotted window.
  7. Check the seat allotment result and follow the reporting instructions if a seat is assigned.

The committee specifies that counselling involves registration fees and a refundable security deposit, with conditions depending on the candidate's category and counselling selection. Candidates should consult the official information bulletin for the applicable amounts and refund rules.

Where to Check the Official AIAPGET Counselling Schedule?

Candidates can visit the AACCC PG counselling page for official counselling information. The committee has also uploaded the PG counselling schedule and information bulletin for 2026–27. Applicants should rely on official notices for any subsequent changes to deadlines, eligibility conditions, fee requirements or reporting instructions.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:08 IST
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