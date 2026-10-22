AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in, Round 1 Registration from October 26
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 begins October 26. Check the artilce to know AACCC AYUSH PG schedule, registration deadline, choice filling, seat allotment results and reporting dates.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 schedule for postgraduate AYUSH admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Registration for Round 1 will begin on October 26, 2026 and candidates can register until 2 PM on November 1. The first round seat allotment result is scheduled for November 3, 2026. Candidates who qualify for AIAPGET 2026 and seek admission to eligible postgraduate AYUSH courses should check the counselling dates carefully. The schedule covers registration, fee payment, college and course preferences, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institution.
AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule
The first round will begin with registration and fee payment on October 26. Candidates can submit their preferred colleges and courses from October 27. The seat allotment process will take place on November 2, followed by the result announcement on November 3.
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Counselling activity
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Date
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Verification of tentative seat matrix
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October 24–25, 2026
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Registration and fee payment
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October 26–November 1, 2026
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Registration deadline
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November 1, 2026, 2 PM
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Choice filling and locking
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October 27–November 1, 2026
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Choice locking window on November 1
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2 PM–11:55 PM
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Seat allotment process
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November 2, 2026
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Round 1 result
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November 3, 2026
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Reporting at allotted institution
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November 4–13, 2026
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Verification of joined candidates' data
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November 14, 2026
Candidates should distinguish between the registration deadline and the choice-locking deadline. Registration closes at 2 PM on November 1, while choice locking remains available until 11:55 PM that day, according to the supplied schedule.
AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 2 and Round 3 Dates
AACCC has also announced the dates for the second and third rounds. Candidates should review these timelines to understand when they can register, submit preferences and report to their allotted institutions if they receive a seat.
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Counselling activity
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Round 2
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Round 3
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Registration and fee payment
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November 16–19, 2026
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December 1–3, 2026
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Choice filling and locking
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November 17–19, 2026
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December 1–3, 2026
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Seat allotment process
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November 20, 2026
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December 4, 2026
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Result announcement
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November 21, 2026
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December 5, 2026
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Reporting at allotted institution
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November 22–26, 2026
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December 6–10, 2026
Candidates participating in these rounds should follow the official schedule and check the applicable instructions before completing each stage.
Which Courses and Institutions Are Covered Under AACCC PG Counselling?
AACCC conducts postgraduate counselling for eligible AYUSH courses based on AIAPGET 2026. The process covers postgraduate programmes in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy, including MD/MS courses under the applicable counselling framework.
The counselling covers eligible seats in government and government-aided colleges, central universities, national institutes and deemed universities. The applicable seat quotas and institutional categories depend on the counselling rules.
Only candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and have qualified in AIAPGET 2026 should proceed according to the official counselling instructions.
How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2026
Candidates should use the official AACCC website to access the PG counselling process and related notices.
- Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in
- Open the PG counselling section for the 2026–27 academic session.
- Read the counselling schedule and information bulletin.
- Complete registration within the specified dates.
- Pay the applicable counselling fees and security deposit.
- Fill in and lock college and course preferences during the allotted window.
- Check the seat allotment result and follow the reporting instructions if a seat is assigned.
The committee specifies that counselling involves registration fees and a refundable security deposit, with conditions depending on the candidate's category and counselling selection. Candidates should consult the official information bulletin for the applicable amounts and refund rules.
Where to Check the Official AIAPGET Counselling Schedule?
Candidates can visit the AACCC PG counselling page for official counselling information. The committee has also uploaded the PG counselling schedule and information bulletin for 2026–27. Applicants should rely on official notices for any subsequent changes to deadlines, eligibility conditions, fee requirements or reporting instructions.
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