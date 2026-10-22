AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in, Round 1 Registration from October 26

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 schedule for postgraduate AYUSH admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Registration for Round 1 will begin on October 26, 2026 and candidates can register until 2 PM on November 1. The first round seat allotment result is scheduled for November 3, 2026. Candidates who qualify for AIAPGET 2026 and seek admission to eligible postgraduate AYUSH courses should check the counselling dates carefully. The schedule covers registration, fee payment, college and course preferences, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institution. AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule The first round will begin with registration and fee payment on October 26. Candidates can submit their preferred colleges and courses from October 27. The seat allotment process will take place on November 2, followed by the result announcement on November 3.

Counselling activity Date Verification of tentative seat matrix October 24–25, 2026 Registration and fee payment October 26–November 1, 2026 Registration deadline November 1, 2026, 2 PM Choice filling and locking October 27–November 1, 2026 Choice locking window on November 1 2 PM–11:55 PM Seat allotment process November 2, 2026 Round 1 result November 3, 2026 Reporting at allotted institution November 4–13, 2026 Verification of joined candidates' data November 14, 2026 Candidates should distinguish between the registration deadline and the choice-locking deadline. Registration closes at 2 PM on November 1, while choice locking remains available until 11:55 PM that day, according to the supplied schedule. AIAPGET Counselling 2026: Round 2 and Round 3 Dates

AACCC has also announced the dates for the second and third rounds. Candidates should review these timelines to understand when they can register, submit preferences and report to their allotted institutions if they receive a seat. Counselling activity Round 2 Round 3 Registration and fee payment November 16–19, 2026 December 1–3, 2026 Choice filling and locking November 17–19, 2026 December 1–3, 2026 Seat allotment process November 20, 2026 December 4, 2026 Result announcement November 21, 2026 December 5, 2026 Reporting at allotted institution November 22–26, 2026 December 6–10, 2026 Candidates participating in these rounds should follow the official schedule and check the applicable instructions before completing each stage. Which Courses and Institutions Are Covered Under AACCC PG Counselling?