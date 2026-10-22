CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exams 2027: When Will Date Sheet Be Out? Check Past 5-Year Trends
Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: The CHSE Odisha is expected to release the Class 12 date sheet 2027 soon. Check the expected timetable release date, previous five-year exam trends and steps to download the subject-wise schedule.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to release the Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon. Students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination can check the subject-wise timetable on the council’s official website, chseodisha.nic.in, once it is announced.
The previous years’ schedules indicate that the theory examinations are likely to take place between February and March 2027.
The date sheet includes examination dates for students from the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. Students should use the official timetable to plan their revision and prepare for each subject.
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will It Be Released?
CHSE Odisha is expected to publish the Class 12 date sheet in November or December 2026, based on the schedule followed in recent years. The exact release date has not been confirmed.
The council has already announced the enrolment and examination fee payment schedule for the 2027 annual examinations. Regular students are scheduled to complete enrolment through their respective higher secondary schools from October 26 to November 11, 2026.
Students should note that the enrolment schedule is separate from the examination timetable. The subject-wise dates will be confirmed only after CHSE releases its official notification.
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam Date Sheet: Past 5-Year Trends
Previous examination schedules provide an indication of when students can expect the 2027 timetable and theory examinations.
|
Year
|
Theory exam start date
|
Theory exam end date
|
2026
|
February 18, 2026
|
March 21, 2026
|
2025
|
February 18, 2025
|
March 27, 2025
|
2024
|
February 16, 2024
|
March 20, 2024
|
2023
|
March 1, 2023
|
April 5, 2023
|
2022
|
March 3, 2022
|
March 28, 2022
The trend shows that CHSE Odisha has scheduled its Class 12 theory examinations in February and March in recent years. The 2023 and 2022 examinations began in March, while the 2024, 2025 and 2026 examinations started in February.
Based on this pattern, the 2027 theory examinations may begin in February and continue into March. However, the board may change the schedule, so students should not treat the expected timeline as confirmed.
How To Download CHSE Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
Students will be able to download the timetable by following these steps after its release:
- Visit the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.
- Open the examination schedule section.
- Look for the notification related to the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2027.
- Click on the date sheet or examination programme PDF.
- Download the file and check the subject-wise examination dates.
- Save a copy for reference while preparing for the examinations.
What Should Students Know?
Students appearing for the Odisha Class 12 board examinations in 2027 should keep track of official announcements and complete their syllabus before the examination period. They should also check the timetable carefully after it is released, as the dates and timings may vary by subject.
The practical examination schedule and other examination-related instructions will also be announced through official notices. Students are advised to rely on CHSE Odisha and their respective schools for confirmed information.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.