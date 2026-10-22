CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exams 2027: When Will Date Sheet Be Out? Check Past 5-Year Trends

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to release the Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon. Students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination can check the subject-wise timetable on the council’s official website, chseodisha.nic.in⁠, once it is announced.

The previous years’ schedules indicate that the theory examinations are likely to take place between February and March 2027.

The date sheet includes examination dates for students from the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. Students should use the official timetable to plan their revision and prepare for each subject.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will It Be Released?

CHSE Odisha is expected to publish the Class 12 date sheet in November or December 2026, based on the schedule followed in recent years. The exact release date has not been confirmed.