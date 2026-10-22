CHSE Odisha Orders CCTV Installation at Plus Two Exam Centres by November 30
CHSE Odisha has set November 30, 2026, as the deadline for CCTV installation at designated Plus Two exam centres and warned of cancellation for non-compliance.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has directed affiliated institutions to install and test CCTV surveillance systems at designated examination centres by November 30, 2026. The directive applies to existing examination centres, Examination Management Hubs (EMHs) and institutions seeking approval to conduct the Odisha Plus Two examinations.
In an official communication, Dr Prasanta Kumar Parida, Controller of Examinations, CHSE Odisha, instructed principals and heads of higher secondary schools, composite colleges, government schools and other affiliated institutions to ensure that the required surveillance systems are operational within the deadline.
The council has specified that CCTV cameras must cover examination halls, EMH strong rooms, Centre Superintendent's offices and laboratories, as applicable. The systems must also support live streaming of examination halls for authorised officials from CHSE, the School and Mass Education Department, and the concerned district collectorates.
CCTV Cameras Must Be Tested Before Examinations
CHSE has asked institutions to install additional cameras wherever required and check that existing systems are functioning properly. Cameras must provide an unobstructed view of activities in the designated areas, with the correct date and time settings. Institutions must test the complete surveillance system in advance and ensure it is ready for use from the day question papers arrive at the strong rooms and throughout the examination period.
New Examination Centres Must Also Meet CCTV Requirements
Schools that have applied to become new examination centres must install CCTV cameras in their examination halls and Centre Superintendent's rooms. Institutions designated as Examination Management Hubs or examination centres for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026, along with schools seeking approval as new centres, must ensure that the prescribed equipment and infrastructure are available. The technical requirements specified by the council include:
- CCTV cameras for the designated areas
- Digital Video Recorder (DVR) or Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems
- Compatible cloud services
- An internet connection with a minimum speed of 50 Mbps
- A static IP address
- The relevant cloud serial number
Schools Must Update CCTV Status on SAMS e-Space by November 30
CHSE has instructed institutions to submit their CCTV installation and technical details through SAMS e-Space. The required information includes the institution's name and code, internet service provider, connection speed, DVR/NVR make and serial number, and other prescribed technical details. Institutions must update their CCTV installation status through the designated link on the portal by November 30, 2026.
CHSE Warns of Examination Centre Cancellation
The council has warned that institutions failing to install CCTV systems or submit the required information on SAMS e-Space within the stipulated period may lose their examination-centre status for both theory and practical examinations.CHSE may also report non-compliant institutions to the state government for appropriate action.
The directive aims to strengthen examination security and improve monitoring arrangements for the upcoming Odisha Plus Two examinations. Institutions concerned must complete the installation, testing and submission process within the prescribed deadline to avoid possible action by the council.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.