CHSE Odisha Orders CCTV Installation at Plus Two Exam Centres by November 30

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has directed affiliated institutions to install and test CCTV surveillance systems at designated examination centres by November 30, 2026. The directive applies to existing examination centres, Examination Management Hubs (EMHs) and institutions seeking approval to conduct the Odisha Plus Two examinations. In an official communication, Dr Prasanta Kumar Parida, Controller of Examinations, CHSE Odisha, instructed principals and heads of higher secondary schools, composite colleges, government schools and other affiliated institutions to ensure that the required surveillance systems are operational within the deadline. The council has specified that CCTV cameras must cover examination halls, EMH strong rooms, Centre Superintendent's offices and laboratories, as applicable. The systems must also support live streaming of examination halls for authorised officials from CHSE, the School and Mass Education Department, and the concerned district collectorates.

CCTV Cameras Must Be Tested Before Examinations CHSE has asked institutions to install additional cameras wherever required and check that existing systems are functioning properly. Cameras must provide an unobstructed view of activities in the designated areas, with the correct date and time settings. Institutions must test the complete surveillance system in advance and ensure it is ready for use from the day question papers arrive at the strong rooms and throughout the examination period. New Examination Centres Must Also Meet CCTV Requirements Schools that have applied to become new examination centres must install CCTV cameras in their examination halls and Centre Superintendent's rooms. Institutions designated as Examination Management Hubs or examination centres for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026, along with schools seeking approval as new centres, must ensure that the prescribed equipment and infrastructure are available. The technical requirements specified by the council include: