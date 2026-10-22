ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result Out: Scorecard Download Link, Topper List Here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Inter September 2026 results today, October 22. Candidates can download the scorecard and merit list on the official website caresults.icai.org or through the direct link here.
ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate September 2026 results today, October 22. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecard and the merit list on the official website caresults.icai.org.
How To Download CA Inter September 2026 Results?
- Visit the official website caresults.icai.org and click on the “Intermediate Examination - September 2026” link.
- Enter your roll number, registration number and click on “Submit.”
- Your scorecard/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
CA Inter September 2026 Scorecard Out: Direct LINK
Official Websites To Download ICAI CA September 2026 Results
- icai.org
- caresults.icai.org
CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: Click HERE
CA Inter September 2026 Result: Merit List
The top three ranks in the ICAI CA Inter September 2026 examination have been achieved by:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
City
|
Roll No.
|
Marks
|
%
|
First
|
Neel Rajesh Shah
|
Mumbai
|
149106
|
502
|
83.67%
|
First
|
Chandak Sakshi
|
Nashik
|
208221
|
502
|
83.67%
|
Second
|
Shruti V
|
Chennai
|
131423
|
492
|
82.00%
|
Third
|
Prem Agarwal
|
Surat
|
233554
|
490
|
81.67%
Details Mentioned On The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Scorecard
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Marks obtained in individual papers
- Group-wise marks and total marks
- Qualifying status for the relevant group or groups
- Combined marks, where applicable
The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 group 1 and group 2 examination was held between September 1 and September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Group 1’s Advanced Accounting examination was held on September 1, Corporate and Other Laws on September 3 and the Taxation examination on September 6.
The Group 2 examination also had three papers. Cost and Management Accounting took place on September 8, Auditing and Ethics on September 10, Financial Management and Strategic Management on September 12, 2026.
When Will ICAI CA September 2026 Foundation Results Be Out?
Candidates can expect the ICAI CA September 2026 foundation results to be declared soon, following the announcement of September 2026 Inter results. The foundation examination took place on September 2,5,7 and September 9, 2026.
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