ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result Out: Scorecard Download Link, Topper List Here

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Visit the official website caresults.icai.org and click on the “Intermediate Examination - September 2026” link.

ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate September 2026 results today, October 22. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecard and the merit list on the official website caresults.icai.org.

CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: Click HERE

CA Inter September 2026 Result: Merit List

The top three ranks in the ICAI CA Inter September 2026 examination have been achieved by:

Rank Name City Roll No. Marks % First Neel Rajesh Shah Mumbai 149106 502 83.67% First Chandak Sakshi Nashik 208221 502 83.67% Second Shruti V Chennai 131423 492 82.00% Third Prem Agarwal Surat 233554 490 81.67%

Details Mentioned On The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Scorecard

Candidate's name

Roll number

Marks obtained in individual papers

Group-wise marks and total marks

Qualifying status for the relevant group or groups

Combined marks, where applicable

The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 group 1 and group 2 examination was held between September 1 and September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Group 1’s Advanced Accounting examination was held on September 1, Corporate and Other Laws on September 3 and the Taxation examination on September 6.