Assam NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Out at dme.assam.gov.in; Check College Reporting Schedule & Admission Details

Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the result of provisional seat allotment for NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round, which marks the final stage of the state-level counseling process for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses in government medical and dental colleges of Assam. Candidates who have filled registration, choice filling forms, and participated in the final institutional allocation process can check their allotment result and download their allotment order from the official web portal of dme.assam.gov.in.

For checking results, candidates need to download the officially published provisional allotment result PDF notification and find their name through NEET UG roll number, candidate name, or state rank. In the published list, there will be crucial information such as allotted college, course, category quota, and candidate merit position. Selected candidates should follow the admission calendar by reporting physically and getting documents verified at the Principal's office of their allotted medical or dental college on either 25th October 2026 or 26th October 2026. In the process of physical reporting, candidates need to submit all original documents, NEET UG 2026 scorecard, Assam Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), category certificate, and admission fee.