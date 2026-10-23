Assam NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Out at dme.assam.gov.in; Check College Reporting Schedule & Admission Details
Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the provisional seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round at dme.assam.gov.in. Selected MBBS/BDS candidates must report to their allotted college Principal's office on October 25 or 26, 2026, with original documents and fees.
Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the result of provisional seat allotment for NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round, which marks the final stage of the state-level counseling process for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses in government medical and dental colleges of Assam. Candidates who have filled registration, choice filling forms, and participated in the final institutional allocation process can check their allotment result and download their allotment order from the official web portal of dme.assam.gov.in.
For checking results, candidates need to download the officially published provisional allotment result PDF notification and find their name through NEET UG roll number, candidate name, or state rank. In the published list, there will be crucial information such as allotted college, course, category quota, and candidate merit position. Selected candidates should follow the admission calendar by reporting physically and getting documents verified at the Principal's office of their allotted medical or dental college on either 25th October 2026 or 26th October 2026. In the process of physical reporting, candidates need to submit all original documents, NEET UG 2026 scorecard, Assam Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), category certificate, and admission fee.
Assam NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Key Highlights & Mandatory Reporting Schedule
Below are the key highlights related to the Assam NEET UG 2026 Stray Round:
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
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Counselling Round
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Stray Vacancy Round (Final Round)
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Course Offered
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MBBS / BDS
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Official Portal
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Physical Reporting Dates
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October 25 and October 26, 2026
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Reporting Venue
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Office of the Principal of Allotted Medical/Dental College
How to Check Assam NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can use the following procedure to find out their Assam NEET UG seat allotment result 2026 for stray vacancy round using the following procedure:
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Navigate to the official website dme.assam.gov.in
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Scroll down to Latest section at homepage
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Find out the notification pertaining to NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment
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Click on Result or Allotment PDF link
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Assam NEET UG allotment result PDF will be displayed on the screen
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Click Download option to download the PDF
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Use Ctrl+F option to find out name/roll no./rank
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See allotted college and course.
Assam NEET UG 2026: Reporting Instructions for Selected Candidates
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Physical Verification: Selected applicants should appear physically before the allotted institution on 25th or 26th October 2026, during office hours for original document verification and admission formalization.
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Documents Required: Carrying along with them the original copies, along with the self-attested copies of the NEET UG Scorecard, Class 10 & 12 Marksheet/Certificates, Assam PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate), Category Certificate (if any), Allotment Letter, and passport size photographs.
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Payment of Admission Fee: It is mandatory for all candidates to pay the required admission fees at the counter of respective colleges while appearing. Absence from this process during the given 2 days period would result in seat cancellation.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.