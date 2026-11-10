CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10,12 Timetable (OUT), Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Specimen Papers
CISCE Board Exam 2027: CISCE has released the 2027 examination timetable for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 alongside updated syllabuses and specimen papers. Featuring a 50% shift toward competency-based questions, the examinations assess analytical problem-solving. Full schedules, subject weightages, passing rules, and downloadable sample papers are accessible on cisce.org.
CISCE Board Exam 2027: CISCE has formally released the full examination schedule for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Board Examination 2027 on its website portal. As part of launching this timetable, CISCE has introduced major academic changes in the overall question paper format with a complete 50% transition towards competency assessment of candidates. This educational reform is in tune with the national curriculum, deliberately moving away from rote learning of textbooks towards testing the competency in critical thinking, context-based problem-solving, interpretation of real-life data, and case-based reasoning.
In order to prepare candidates for the new pattern of assessment, CISCE has made available specimen papers for various subjects along with marking guidelines. The specimen papers provide clear insight into the format of the questions, which now have more multiple choice, source-based, and conceptual type of questions. It has been confirmed that the examinations will begin from the beginning of February for ISC class 12th exams and soon after that for the ICSE class 10th exams.
CISCE ICSE Class 10 Timetable 2027 - Click Here
CISCE ISC Class 12 Timetable 2027 - Click Here
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 12th Timetable
The ISC Class 12 examinations run from February 9 to April 8, 2027. Key core papers include English on February 10 and 15, Economics on February 18, Chemistry on February 24, Accountancy on February 26, Mathematics on March 1, Physics on March 8, Biology on March 15, and Commerce on March 29.
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Date
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Day
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Subject / Paper
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February 9, 2027
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Tuesday
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Environmental Science / Western Music
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February 10, 2027
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Wednesday
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English Language (Paper 1)
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February 12, 2027
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Friday
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Applied Mathematics, Biotechnology, Robotics
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Februar 15, 2027
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Monday
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Literature in English (Paper 2)
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February 18, 2027
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Thursday
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Economics
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February 22, 2027
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Monday
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Regional & Indian Languages (Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, etc.)
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February 24, 2027
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Wednesday
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Chemistry (Theory)
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February 26, 2027
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Friday
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Accountancy
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March 1, 2027
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Monday
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Mathematics
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March 3, 2027
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Wednesday
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Physical Education
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March 8, 2027
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Monday
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Physics (Theory)
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March 11, 2027
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Thursday
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Business Studies
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March 12, 2027
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Friday
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Geography
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March 15, 2027
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Monday
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Biology (Theory)
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March 17, 2027
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Wednesday
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Computer Science
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March 19, 2027
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Friday
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History
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March 29, 2027
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Monday
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Commerce
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April 5, 2027
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Monday
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Artificial Intelligence / Hospitality Management
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April 8, 2027
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Thursday
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Legal Studies (Final Exam)
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th Timetable
ICSE Class 10 exams begin on February 15, 2027, with the English Language Paper 1 exam, to be followed by Mathematics on February 22. The three major sciences of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will take place on March 8, 12, and 15, respectively, until March 31.
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Date
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Day
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Subject / Paper
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February 15, 2027
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Monday
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English Language (Paper 1)
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February 22, 2027
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Monday
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Mathematics
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March 8, 2027
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Monday
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Physics (Science Paper 1)
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March 12, 2027
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Friday
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Chemistry (Science Paper 2)
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March 15, 2027
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Monday
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Biology (Science Paper 3)
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March 31, 2027
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Wednesday
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Final Examination
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Syllabus
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially published the new Regulations and Syllabuses for the 2027 Examination for both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) on their official website (cisce.org).
As per the guidelines laid out by the government of India, the educational pattern of 2026-27 emphasizes an application-based approach, wherein around 50% of the assessment system comprises of competency-based questions. This change helps the students to move from merely memorizing the theory to critical thinking, problem solving, and interpreting data. Apart from revising the basic theory subjects, the CISCE has also added electives like robotics and artificial intelligence along with practical vocational courses.
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Syllabus
The CISCE ICSE Class 10 syllabus for the board examinations of 2027 is segregated into three levels that include, Group I - Compulsory Subjects like English, Second Language and History, Civics & Geography, Group II – Academic Electives like Mathematics, Science, and Economics, and Group III Applied/Vocational like Computer Applications and Robotics & AI.
Groups I and II have an 80-mark external theory examination and 20-mark internal assessment system, but Group III has divided the assessment in equal halves of 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practicals. With a strong focus on the new-age national curriculum requirements, around 50% of the questions will test the competency, analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities of the candidates. In addition to scoring 33% in minimum five subjects, students must score a pass mark in Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW). The entire syllabus can be accessed online at cisce.org
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 12 Syllabus
The CISCE ISC Class 12 syllabus for the 2027 board examinations ensures that the students have a strong academic proficiency as well as the application of the same in Science, Commerce, and Humanities disciplines. As per the revised guidelines of the Council, the candidates will be required to appear for English which includes language and literature and three to four other electives as well as obtain a pass in SUPW (Socially Useful Productive Work). The ISC Pass Certificate requires candidates to pass in five or six subjects including English.
In terms of Theory examinations, the marks range from 70 to 80 whereas 20 to 30 marks are reserved for practicals, project files, and viva voce. In view of the changes in national curriculum, around 50 percent of the Theory questions are based on competency skills, critical thinking, case study analysis, and problem-solving. The weightages of each chapter and practical evaluation, along with downloadable PDFs, can be accessed at cisce.org.
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th, 12th Exam Pattern
CISCE Board Exam 2027 examination patterns for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 present a well-balanced and applied structure that includes theory, practical, and internal assessment sections. Concerning ICSE Class 10, the syllabus covers three subject groupings with an 80:20 weightage in favor of theory and internal assessment respectively for theoretical subjects and a 50:50 ratio for skill subjects where a passing grade is 33%.
On the other hand, the ISC Class 12 examination pattern allocates 100 marks per subject with 70 to 80 marks devoted to theory and 20 to 30 marks awarded for laboratory practicals or projects with a compulsory minimum standard. As per the modern standards of education, around 50% of the questions in the question paper include competency-based questions which aim to assess analytical and problem-solving skills rather than mere memorization skills. Candidates can access the official blueprints, updated marking schemes, and specimen question papers on thecisce.org website.
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th Exam Pattern
Check the ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the subject-wise marking scheme, theory and internal assessment weightage, question paper structure, passing marks and competency-based questions for the ICSE Board Exam 2027.
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 12th Exam Pattern
Refer to the ISC Class 12 Examination Pattern 2026-27 to know about the marking scheme of all subjects, number of marks for theory and practical papers, and more.
CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th, 12th Specimen Paper
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially published the specimen question papers of various subjects accompanied by complete answer keys for both ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 on its official website (cisce.org). Working as an official blueprint for future board examinations, the sample papers show a significant trend towards competency-based testing at 50%, focusing on critical thinking, analytical skills, and real-world application of concepts instead of mere rote learning.
These sample papers illustrate the new question paper pattern through objective questions, short questions, and descriptive questions. Practicing these specimen papers will help the students learn about marking schemes in a step-by-step manner, manage their time in examination hall, and improve their preparation for the final board exams 2027.
Also Read: CISCE Time Table 2027: ICSE (10th), ISC (12th) Date Sheet Released; Download Schedule PDF Here
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.