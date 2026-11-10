CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10,12 Timetable (OUT), Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Specimen Papers

CISCE Board Exam 2027: CISCE has formally released the full examination schedule for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Board Examination 2027 on its website portal. As part of launching this timetable, CISCE has introduced major academic changes in the overall question paper format with a complete 50% transition towards competency assessment of candidates. This educational reform is in tune with the national curriculum, deliberately moving away from rote learning of textbooks towards testing the competency in critical thinking, context-based problem-solving, interpretation of real-life data, and case-based reasoning. In order to prepare candidates for the new pattern of assessment, CISCE has made available specimen papers for various subjects along with marking guidelines. The specimen papers provide clear insight into the format of the questions, which now have more multiple choice, source-based, and conceptual type of questions. It has been confirmed that the examinations will begin from the beginning of February for ISC class 12th exams and soon after that for the ICSE class 10th exams.

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Timetable 2027 - Click Here CISCE ISC Class 12 Timetable 2027 - Click Here CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 12th Timetable The ISC Class 12 examinations run from February 9 to April 8, 2027. Key core papers include English on February 10 and 15, Economics on February 18, Chemistry on February 24, Accountancy on February 26, Mathematics on March 1, Physics on March 8, Biology on March 15, and Commerce on March 29. Date Day Subject / Paper February 9, 2027 Tuesday Environmental Science / Western Music February 10, 2027 Wednesday English Language (Paper 1) February 12, 2027 Friday Applied Mathematics, Biotechnology, Robotics Februar 15, 2027 Monday Literature in English (Paper 2) February 18, 2027 Thursday Economics February 22, 2027 Monday Regional & Indian Languages (Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, etc.) February 24, 2027 Wednesday Chemistry (Theory) February 26, 2027 Friday Accountancy March 1, 2027 Monday Mathematics March 3, 2027 Wednesday Physical Education March 8, 2027 Monday Physics (Theory) March 11, 2027 Thursday Business Studies March 12, 2027 Friday Geography March 15, 2027 Monday Biology (Theory) March 17, 2027 Wednesday Computer Science March 19, 2027 Friday History March 29, 2027 Monday Commerce April 5, 2027 Monday Artificial Intelligence / Hospitality Management April 8, 2027 Thursday Legal Studies (Final Exam)

CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th Timetable ICSE Class 10 exams begin on February 15, 2027, with the English Language Paper 1 exam, to be followed by Mathematics on February 22. The three major sciences of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will take place on March 8, 12, and 15, respectively, until March 31. Date Day Subject / Paper February 15, 2027 Monday English Language (Paper 1) February 22, 2027 Monday Mathematics March 8, 2027 Monday Physics (Science Paper 1) March 12, 2027 Friday Chemistry (Science Paper 2) March 15, 2027 Monday Biology (Science Paper 3) March 31, 2027 Wednesday Final Examination CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Syllabus The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially published the new Regulations and Syllabuses for the 2027 Examination for both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) on their official website (cisce.org).

As per the guidelines laid out by the government of India, the educational pattern of 2026-27 emphasizes an application-based approach, wherein around 50% of the assessment system comprises of competency-based questions. This change helps the students to move from merely memorizing the theory to critical thinking, problem solving, and interpreting data. Apart from revising the basic theory subjects, the CISCE has also added electives like robotics and artificial intelligence along with practical vocational courses. CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Syllabus The CISCE ICSE Class 10 syllabus for the board examinations of 2027 is segregated into three levels that include, Group I - Compulsory Subjects like English, Second Language and History, Civics & Geography, Group II – Academic Electives like Mathematics, Science, and Economics, and Group III Applied/Vocational like Computer Applications and Robotics & AI.

Groups I and II have an 80-mark external theory examination and 20-mark internal assessment system, but Group III has divided the assessment in equal halves of 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practicals. With a strong focus on the new-age national curriculum requirements, around 50% of the questions will test the competency, analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities of the candidates. In addition to scoring 33% in minimum five subjects, students must score a pass mark in Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW). The entire syllabus can be accessed online at cisce.org CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 12 Syllabus The CISCE ISC Class 12 syllabus for the 2027 board examinations ensures that the students have a strong academic proficiency as well as the application of the same in Science, Commerce, and Humanities disciplines. As per the revised guidelines of the Council, the candidates will be required to appear for English which includes language and literature and three to four other electives as well as obtain a pass in SUPW (Socially Useful Productive Work). The ISC Pass Certificate requires candidates to pass in five or six subjects including English.

In terms of Theory examinations, the marks range from 70 to 80 whereas 20 to 30 marks are reserved for practicals, project files, and viva voce. In view of the changes in national curriculum, around 50 percent of the Theory questions are based on competency skills, critical thinking, case study analysis, and problem-solving. The weightages of each chapter and practical evaluation, along with downloadable PDFs, can be accessed at cisce.org. CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th, 12th Exam Pattern CISCE Board Exam 2027 examination patterns for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 present a well-balanced and applied structure that includes theory, practical, and internal assessment sections. Concerning ICSE Class 10, the syllabus covers three subject groupings with an 80:20 weightage in favor of theory and internal assessment respectively for theoretical subjects and a 50:50 ratio for skill subjects where a passing grade is 33%.

On the other hand, the ISC Class 12 examination pattern allocates 100 marks per subject with 70 to 80 marks devoted to theory and 20 to 30 marks awarded for laboratory practicals or projects with a compulsory minimum standard. As per the modern standards of education, around 50% of the questions in the question paper include competency-based questions which aim to assess analytical and problem-solving skills rather than mere memorization skills. Candidates can access the official blueprints, updated marking schemes, and specimen question papers on thecisce.org website. CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th Exam Pattern Check the ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the subject-wise marking scheme, theory and internal assessment weightage, question paper structure, passing marks and competency-based questions for the ICSE Board Exam 2027.

CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 12th Exam Pattern Refer to the ISC Class 12 Examination Pattern 2026-27 to know about the marking scheme of all subjects, number of marks for theory and practical papers, and more. CISCE Board Exam 2027: Class 10th, 12th Specimen Paper The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially published the specimen question papers of various subjects accompanied by complete answer keys for both ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 on its official website (cisce.org). Working as an official blueprint for future board examinations, the sample papers show a significant trend towards competency-based testing at 50%, focusing on critical thinking, analytical skills, and real-world application of concepts instead of mere rote learning.