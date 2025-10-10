List of 5 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds that Come to India in Winter

Key Points Bar-headed Goose: Highest flyers, counted in record numbers at Pong Dam.

Greater Flamingo: Iconic pink flocks dominate the salt pans of Rann of Kutch.

Amur Falcon: The small raptor completes one of the longest migrations globally.

Migratory birds that come to India: Every winter, India becomes one of the most important transit points in the world, welcoming millions of birds from the cold northern latitudes. These migratory birds that come to India in winter embark on staggering journeys along the Central Asian Flyway, seeking sustenance and warmer wetlands. This yearly event is very important for biodiversity around the world, but it is also getting weaker. For example, during the 2025 census, Himachal Pradesh's Pong Dam Lake saw a record number of over 1.5 lakh migratory birds, including Bar-headed Geese. On the other hand, other sanctuaries like Sultanpur have seen their populations drop because of changes in the weather. We can appreciate how strong these birds are and how important it is to protect their temporary homes in India by learning about their migration. These beautiful winter visitors will fascinate you if you like to read or are just starting to get into birds.

The 5 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds Flying to India in Winters From the big, beautiful waterfowl to the tiny, bright songbirds, migratory birds in India have a wide range of aesthetic appeal. Five of the most beautiful birds that spend the winter in India are: Rank Migratory Bird Name Migration Route/Origin Primary Location in India 1 Greater Flamingo Central Asia, Iran, and Europe. Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Chilika Lake (Odisha). 2 Bar-headed Goose Central Asia, Mongolia (crossing the Himalayas). Pong Dam Lake (Himachal), Nugu Backwaters (Karnataka). 3 Bluethroat Europe and Alaska. Keoladeo National Park (Rajasthan), Scrublands. 4 Amur Falcon Siberia and Northern China. Nagaland (stopover), Peninsular India (winter). 5 Rosy Pelican Europe and Central Asia. Keoladeo National Park, Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary (Gujarat).

1. Greater Flamingo No list of beautiful migratory birds is complete without the Greater Flamingo. When a flock of these birds lands, they create a breathtaking splash of color—a 'crimson ballet' across India's salt marshes and lagoons. These towering birds sport long, slender legs and necks, culminating in a striking pink plumage. They filter-feed with their uniquely curved bills, often seen marching in synchronized groups. They primarily spend their winters turning the Great Rann of Kutch and Chilika Lake into mesmerizing pink havens. 2. Bar-headed Goose The Bar-headed Goose is beautiful and strong, and that's why it deserves its spot. Recognized by the two bold black stripes across its white head, this bird completes one of the most challenging migrations on Earth: soaring over the Himalayas. Their ability to fly at high altitudes is a marvel of bird physiology. Bird censuses in 2025 show they remain one of the most abundant birds that migrate to Indian wetlands, with huge populations recorded in Himachal's Pong Dam Lake.

3. Bluethroat The tiny Bluethroat may be small, but its beauty is highly concentrated. This insectivorous warbler migrates from the chilly scrublands of Europe and Alaska. The male bird proudly displays a brilliant patch of iridescent blue on its throat, often bordered by black, white, and rust-coloured bands. Winter birdwatchers will be happy to see this lively little bird darting through the reeds and bushes, especially in Keoladeo National Park. 4. Amur Falcon The Amur Falcon is a small but impressive bird of prey that is known for making one of the longest migrations in the world, covering more than 22,000 km each year. The male has a sleek, metallic grey-black plumage that makes it look sophisticated and aerodynamic. These beautiful birds migrate through Northeast India, especially Nagaland, where thousands of people gather for a short, amazing stopover before flying across the Arabian Sea to Southern Africa, where they spend the winter.