11 Facts and Trivia You Need to Know About Veteran Actor Dharmendra Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, one of the most beloved stars of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89 on 24 November 2025. Known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, he ruled the silver screen for more than six decades with his charm, versatility, and powerful performances. From Phool Aur Patthar to Sholay, his films became milestones in Hindi cinema. He was also admired for his comic timing in movies like Chupke Chupke.

Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian films, and he remained active even in recent years, appearing in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Beyond acting, he was a proud father to Sunny and Bobby Deol, who carried forward his legacy. In this article, we'll take a look at some interesting facts and trivia about Dharmendra's life, career, and the unforgettable mark he left on Indian cinema.