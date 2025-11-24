BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 24, 2025, 18:18 IST

The ICSE Class 10 Physics 2026 final assessment is structured into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks. The 2-hour theory paper includes two sections (Section I: compulsory short answers; Section II: optional long answers) covering key units like Light, Electricity, and Modern Physics. Students must strategize based on the topic-wise weightage, prioritizing units like Light and Electricity to maximize their board score.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured exam pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Physics 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into a 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Light (approx. 25%) and Electricity & Magnetism (approx. 20%) and mastering the mix of MCQs, numerical problems, and long-answer questions found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Force, Work, Power & Energy, Light, Sound, Electricity & Magnetism, Heat, and Modern Physics) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2025–26

Class

10

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Physics

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Sections

Two Sections (A,B)

Types of Questions

Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Physics

80%

20%

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26 question paper pattern:

Section

Question Pattern

SECTION A

Section A is a compulsory section with short-answer questions, covering all chapters in the syllabus.

SECTION B

Section B will have a choice-based section with detailed questions, allowing students to select which questions to answer.

Each section is structured to assess different levels of understanding and application in physics.

Grading System in the Exam Pattern of Class 10 ICSE Physics 2025-26

The Class 10 Physics final grading system, essential for academic promotion, includes both Internal and External Assessments. The External Assessment grading system serves as the crucial blueprint for understanding the structure and marking of the ICSE Class 10 Physics 2025-26 Sample Paper. Review the tabulated grading criteria to ensure your preparation aligns perfectly with the board's expectations.

Grade

Remarks

A (80 to 100)

Very Good

B (60 to 80)

Good

C (40 to 60)

Satisfactory

D (33 to 40)

Just Pass

E (Below 33)

Fail

