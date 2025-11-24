ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured exam pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Physics 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into a 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Light (approx. 25%) and Electricity & Magnetism (approx. 20%) and mastering the mix of MCQs, numerical problems, and long-answer questions found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Force, Work, Power & Energy, Light, Sound, Electricity & Magnetism, Heat, and Modern Physics) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.