ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 12, 2025, 12:54 IST

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 includes a total of 100 marks, 80 for theory and 20 for practicals. The paper features MCQs, short and long answers, and diagram-based questions. Students should review the marking scheme and topic-wise weightage to prepare effectively for the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2026.

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2026 is expected to be held in February or March 2026 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This subject aims to enhance students’ understanding of fitness, sports, and the importance of physical well-being in daily life. 

The ICSE Physical Education 2026 Exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, which includes 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment or practicals. Students will be assessed through different types of questions, such as MCQs, short and long answers, and diagram-based questions. Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 will help students prepare effectively and perform confidently in their exams.

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights

ICSE Class 10 students can check the table below for the Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights, including total marks, exam duration, and important exam details.

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Class

10

Subject

Physical Education

Academic Session

2025-26

Total Marks

100 (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment)

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Question Format

MCQs, Fill in the Blanks, Match the Following, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Diagram-Based Questions

Expected Exam Month

February or March 2026

Official Website

cisceboard.org

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26

Check here for the complete ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26. The table below highlights the total marks, exam duration, and types of questions included in the paper.

Particulars

Details

Total Marks

100 Marks

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment / Practical

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Question Types

MCQs, Fill in the Blanks, Match the Following, Short and Long Answer Questions, Diagram-Based Questions

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Question Paper Pattern 2025-26

Students can check the table below to understand the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Question Paper Pattern 2025-26. It explains the types of questions, their descriptions, and how marks are distributed in the theory paper.

Question Type

Description

Marks Allocation

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Select the most appropriate answer from given options

Included in theory marks

Fill in the Blanks

Fill missing words/phrases based on subject knowledge

Included in theory marks

Match the Following

Match items from two columns

Included in theory marks

Short Answer Questions

Write brief answers based on marks assigned

Included in theory marks

Long Answer Questions

Write detailed answers as per marks and knowledge

Included in theory marks

Diagram-Based Questions

Analyze given diagrams and answer related questions

Included in theory marks

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Topic-Wise Weightage 2025-26

Students can check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Topic Wise Weightage 2025-26:

Section

Marks

Notes

Section A

40 Marks

All questions compulsory

Section B

40 Marks

All questions compulsory

Practical Exam

20 Marks

Skills and practical application

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 helps students understand the structure, marking scheme, and key topics for better preparation. By reviewing the question types and topic-wise weightage, students can focus on important areas and perform well in the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2026.

