ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2026 is expected to be held in February or March 2026 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This subject aims to enhance students’ understanding of fitness, sports, and the importance of physical well-being in daily life.

The ICSE Physical Education 2026 Exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, which includes 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment or practicals. Students will be assessed through different types of questions, such as MCQs, short and long answers, and diagram-based questions. Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 will help students prepare effectively and perform confidently in their exams.