ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2026 is expected to be held in February or March 2026 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This subject aims to enhance students’ understanding of fitness, sports, and the importance of physical well-being in daily life.
The ICSE Physical Education 2026 Exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, which includes 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment or practicals. Students will be assessed through different types of questions, such as MCQs, short and long answers, and diagram-based questions. Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 will help students prepare effectively and perform confidently in their exams.
ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
ICSE Class 10 students can check the table below for the Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights, including total marks, exam duration, and important exam details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Subject
|
Physical Education
|
Academic Session
|
2025-26
|
Total Marks
|
100 (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment)
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Question Format
|
MCQs, Fill in the Blanks, Match the Following, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Diagram-Based Questions
|
Expected Exam Month
|
February or March 2026
|
Official Website
|
cisceboard.org
ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26
Check here for the complete ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26. The table below highlights the total marks, exam duration, and types of questions included in the paper.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment / Practical
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Question Types
|
MCQs, Fill in the Blanks, Match the Following, Short and Long Answer Questions, Diagram-Based Questions
ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Question Paper Pattern 2025-26
Students can check the table below to understand the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Question Paper Pattern 2025-26. It explains the types of questions, their descriptions, and how marks are distributed in the theory paper.
|
Question Type
|
Description
|
Marks Allocation
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
|
Select the most appropriate answer from given options
|
Included in theory marks
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Fill missing words/phrases based on subject knowledge
|
Included in theory marks
|
Match the Following
|
Match items from two columns
|
Included in theory marks
|
Short Answer Questions
|
Write brief answers based on marks assigned
|
Included in theory marks
|
Long Answer Questions
|
Write detailed answers as per marks and knowledge
|
Included in theory marks
|
Diagram-Based Questions
|
Analyze given diagrams and answer related questions
|
Included in theory marks
ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Topic-Wise Weightage 2025-26
Students can check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Topic Wise Weightage 2025-26:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Notes
|
Section A
|
40 Marks
|
All questions compulsory
|
Section B
|
40 Marks
|
All questions compulsory
|
Practical Exam
|
20 Marks
|
Skills and practical application
ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 helps students understand the structure, marking scheme, and key topics for better preparation. By reviewing the question types and topic-wise weightage, students can focus on important areas and perform well in the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2026.
