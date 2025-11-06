UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 6, 2025, 10:34 IST

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26 outlines the paper format, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage. The exam carries 80 marks for theory and 20 for internal assessment. Students should focus on map work, descriptive questions, and key topics while practicing sample and previous year papers for better preparation. Check this article for ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Exams 2026 are expected to be held between February and March 2026, and students should start preparing early by understanding the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26. This will help them plan their studies and focus on important topics. The exam pattern, based on the previous year’s structure, includes map work, objective questions, and descriptive answers that test both knowledge and application skills. 

Students should also review the topic-wise weightage to prioritize key chapters and improve their performance. Additionally, practicing ICSE Geography Sample Papers and previous year question papers will help them understand the question format and manage time effectively during the final exam. Check this article for more detailed information about the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2025–26 should understand the key highlights of the exam to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a quick overview of important details such as mark distribution, duration, and exam format.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2025–26

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Question Paper Format

Two Parts – Part I (Compulsory) and Part II (Any 5 Questions)

Type of Questions

Map Work, Objective Type, and Descriptive Questions

Official website

cisceboard.org

Mode of Examination

Offline (Pen and Paper)

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26

Check the table below to understand the complete ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26, including marks distribution, sections, and exam components.

Part

Section

Marks

Details

Part I

Compulsory

30 Marks

Includes Map Work (Survey of India map & outline map of India) and Objective Questions. Students must attempt all questions.

Part II

Attempt any 5 questions

50 Marks

Descriptive and application-based questions from different units of Geography. Each question carries 10 marks.

Total Marks

80 Marks

Theory Paper (2 hours)

Practical Component

20 Marks

Internal assessment based on project work and practical maps.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26: Question Paper Pattern

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper Pattern 2025–26 gives students a clear idea of the types of questions, marking scheme, and question-wise distribution of marks, as shown in the table below.

Question No.

Type of Questions

Marks

Q1

Topographical Map interpretation (Survey of India Map Sheet)

10

Q2

Outline Map of India (labeling & marking)

10

Q3

Objective-type (MCQs)

10

Q4–Q12

Descriptive questions (any 5 out of 9)

50

Total

  

80 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26: Topic-Wise Weightage

Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Geography 2025–26 Topic-Wise Weightage, which highlights the mark distribution across different chapters to help students focus on important areas during preparation.

Unit / Topic

Approximate Weightage (Marks)

Map Work (Survey of India + India Map)

20

Climate of India

6–8

Soils of India

6–8

Natural Vegetation & Wildlife

6–8

Water Resources & Irrigation

6–8

Agriculture

6–8

Minerals & Energy Resources

6–8

Industries

6–8

Transport & Waste Management

6–8

Also check:

ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News