ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Exams 2026 are expected to be held between February and March 2026, and students should start preparing early by understanding the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26. This will help them plan their studies and focus on important topics. The exam pattern, based on the previous year’s structure, includes map work, objective questions, and descriptive answers that test both knowledge and application skills.

Students should also review the topic-wise weightage to prioritize key chapters and improve their performance. Additionally, practicing ICSE Geography Sample Papers and previous year question papers will help them understand the question format and manage time effectively during the final exam. Check this article for more detailed information about the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26.