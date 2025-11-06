ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Exams 2026 are expected to be held between February and March 2026, and students should start preparing early by understanding the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26. This will help them plan their studies and focus on important topics. The exam pattern, based on the previous year’s structure, includes map work, objective questions, and descriptive answers that test both knowledge and application skills.
Students should also review the topic-wise weightage to prioritize key chapters and improve their performance. Additionally, practicing ICSE Geography Sample Papers and previous year question papers will help them understand the question format and manage time effectively during the final exam. Check this article for more detailed information about the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2025–26 should understand the key highlights of the exam to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a quick overview of important details such as mark distribution, duration, and exam format.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2025–26
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Question Paper Format
|
Two Parts – Part I (Compulsory) and Part II (Any 5 Questions)
|
Type of Questions
|
Map Work, Objective Type, and Descriptive Questions
|
Official website
|
cisceboard.org
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26
Check the table below to understand the complete ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26, including marks distribution, sections, and exam components.
|
Part
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Details
|
Part I
|
Compulsory
|
30 Marks
|
Includes Map Work (Survey of India map & outline map of India) and Objective Questions. Students must attempt all questions.
|
Part II
|
Attempt any 5 questions
|
50 Marks
|
Descriptive and application-based questions from different units of Geography. Each question carries 10 marks.
|
Total Marks
|
—
|
80 Marks
|
Theory Paper (2 hours)
|
Practical Component
|
—
|
20 Marks
|
Internal assessment based on project work and practical maps.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26: Question Paper Pattern
ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper Pattern 2025–26 gives students a clear idea of the types of questions, marking scheme, and question-wise distribution of marks, as shown in the table below.
|
Question No.
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks
|
Q1
|
Topographical Map interpretation (Survey of India Map Sheet)
|
10
|
Q2
|
Outline Map of India (labeling & marking)
|
10
|
Q3
|
Objective-type (MCQs)
|
10
|
Q4–Q12
|
Descriptive questions (any 5 out of 9)
|
50
|
Total
|
80 Marks
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025–26: Topic-Wise Weightage
Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Geography 2025–26 Topic-Wise Weightage, which highlights the mark distribution across different chapters to help students focus on important areas during preparation.
|
Unit / Topic
|
Approximate Weightage (Marks)
|
Map Work (Survey of India + India Map)
|
20
|
Climate of India
|
6–8
|
Soils of India
|
6–8
|
Natural Vegetation & Wildlife
|
6–8
|
Water Resources & Irrigation
|
6–8
|
Agriculture
|
6–8
|
Minerals & Energy Resources
|
6–8
|
Industries
|
6–8
|
Transport & Waste Management
|
6–8
