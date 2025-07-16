ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the geography syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus for geography in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.
This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of Geography for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Geography syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Geography syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.
Also Check: ICSE Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10: Download Revised Syllabus PDF
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
PART – I: MAP WORK
|
1. Interpretation of Topographical Maps
|
(a) Locating features with the help of a four figure or a six-figure grid reference.
(b) Definition of contour and contour interval. Identification of landforms marked by
contours (steep slope, gentle slope, hill, valley, ridge / water divide, escarpment),
triangulated height, spot height, bench mark, relative height/ depth.
(c) Interpretation of colour tints and conventional symbols used on a topographical survey of
India map.
(d) Identification and definition of types of scale given on the map. Measuring distances and calculating area using the scale given therein.
(e) Marking directions between different locations, using eight cardinal points.
(f) Identify: Site of prominent villages and/or towns, types of land use / land cover and means of communication with the help of the index given at the bottom of the sheet.
(g) Identification of drainage (direction of flow and pattern) and settlement patterns.
(h) Identification of natural and man-made features.
|
2. Map of India
|
On an outline map of India, candidates will be required to locate, mark and name the
following:
Mountains, Peaks and Plateaus: Himalayas, Karakoram, Aravali, Vindhyas, Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats, Nilgiris, Garo, Khasi, Jaintia, Mount Godwin Austin (K2), Mount Kanchenjunga. Deccan Plateau, Chota Nagpur Plateau.
Plains: Gangetic Plains and Coastal plains – (Konkan, Kanara, Malabar, Coromandel, Northern Circars).
Desert: Thar (The Great Indian Desert)
Rivers: Indus, Ravi, Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghra, Gomti, Gandak, Kosi, Chambal, Betwa, Son, Damodar, Brahmaputra, Narmada, Tapti,
Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauveri, Tungabhadra.
Water Bodies: Gulf of Kutch, Gulf of Khambhat, Gulf of Mannar, Palk Strait, Andaman Sea, Chilka Lake, Wular Lake.
Passes: Karakoram, Nathu-La Passes.
Latitude and Longitudes: Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (82° 30’E).
Direction of Winds: South West Monsoons (Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal Branches), North East Monsoons and Western Disturbances.
Distribution of Minerals: Oil - Mumbai High (Offshore Oil Field) and Digboi. Iron – Singhbhum, Coal – Jharia.
Soil Distribution - Alluvial, Laterite, Black
and Red Soil.
Cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Vishakhapatnam, Allahabad.
Population - Distribution of Population (Dense and sparse).
PART - II: GEOGRAPHY OF INDIA
|
3. Location, Extent and Physical features
|
• Position and Extent of India. (through Map only).
• The physical features of India – mountains, plateaus, plains and rivers. (through Map only).
|
4. Climate
|
Distribution of Temperature, Rainfall, winds in Summer and Winter and factors affecting the climate of the area. Monsoon and its mechanism.
Seasons: March to May – Summer; June to September – Monsoon; October to November - Retreating Monsoon. December to February – Winter.
|
5. Soil Resources
|
• Types of soil (alluvial, black, red and laterite) distribution, composition and characteristics such as colour, texture, minerals and crops associated.
• Soil Erosion – causes, prevention and conservation.
|
6. Natural Vegetation
|
• Importance of forests.
• Types of vegetation (tropical evergreen, tropical deciduous, tropical desert, littoral and mountain), distribution and correlation with their environment.
• Forest conservation.
|
7. Water Resources
|
• Sources (Surface water and ground water).
• Need for conservation and conservation practices (Rain water harvesting and its importance).
• Irrigation: Importance and methods.
|
8. Mineral and Energy Resources
|
• Iron ore, Manganese, Copper, Bauxite – uses and their distribution.
• Conventional Sources: Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas (distribution, advantages and disadvantages).
• Hydel power (Bhakra Nangal Dam and Hirakud).
• Non-conventional Sources: Solar, wind, tidal, geo-thermal, nuclear and bio-gas (generation and advantages).
|
9. Agriculture
|
• Indian Agriculture – importance, problems and reforms.
• Types of farming in India: subsistence and commercial: shifting, intensive, extensive, plantation and mixed.
• Agricultural seasons (rabi, kharif, zayad).
• Climatic conditions, soil requirements, methods of cultivation, processing and
distribution of the following crops:
- rice, wheat, millets and pulses.
- sugarcane, oilseeds (groundnut, mustard and soya bean).
- cotton, jute, tea and coffee.
|
10. Manufacturing Industries
|
Importance and classification
• Agro based Industry - Sugar, Textile (Cotton and Silk).
• Mineral based Industry – Iron & Steel (TISCO, Bhilai, Rourkela, Vishakhapatnam) Petro Chemical and Electronics.
|
11. Transport
|
Importance and Modes – Roadways, Railways, Airways and Waterways –- Advantages and disadvantages.
|
12. Waste Management
|
• Impact of waste accumulation - spoilage of landscape, pollution, health hazards, effect on terrestrial, aquatic (fresh water and marine) life.
• Need for waste management.
• Methods of safe disposal -segregation, dumping and composting.
• Need and methods for reducing, reusing and recycling waste.
Internal Assessment (20 Marks)
-
This section involves practical work or project work to assess your geographical understanding beyond theory exams.
-
Candidates will be required to prepare a project report on any one topic.
-
The topics for assignments may be selected from the list of suggested assignments.
-
The assignments/project work is to be evaluated by the subject teacher and by an External Examiner.
Evaluation
Here's the breakdown of marks for evaluation:
|
Examiner
|
Marks Awarded
|
Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
|
10 marks
|
External Examiner
|
10 marks
|
Total Marks
|
20 marks
To download the complete ICSE Class 10th Geography Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format.
|
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation