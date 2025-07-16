ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

(a) Locating features with the help of a four figure or a six-figure grid reference.

(b) Definition of contour and contour interval. Identification of landforms marked by

contours (steep slope, gentle slope, hill, valley, ridge / water divide, escarpment),

triangulated height, spot height, bench mark, relative height/ depth.

(c) Interpretation of colour tints and conventional symbols used on a topographical survey of

India map.

(d) Identification and definition of types of scale given on the map. Measuring distances and calculating area using the scale given therein.

(e) Marking directions between different locations, using eight cardinal points.

(f) Identify: Site of prominent villages and/or towns, types of land use / land cover and means of communication with the help of the index given at the bottom of the sheet.

(g) Identification of drainage (direction of flow and pattern) and settlement patterns.

(h) Identification of natural and man-made features.