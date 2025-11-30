UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025: The Common Recruitment Test (CRT) for EPFO EO/AO and APFC post is being conducted today by the UPSC in a single shift. The EPFO CRT is being held between 09:30 am to 11:30 am. The candidates who are seeking a career in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are appearing for this examination today. The CRT is being held in offline (pen and paper) mode for 2 hours duration.

In this article, we will provide a well curated UPSC EPFO exam analysis with detailed section-wise review based on candidate’s feedback and expert voice.

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025

The UPSC EPFO 2025 examination consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs). There will be a total of 120 questions for 300 marks for 2 hours duration. Each correct answer carries +2.5 marks, while there is also a provision for negative marking. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must be aware of the exam pattern. The exam analysis will provide you with reference and insight into the detailed review of the paper. Through this analysis, candidates will be able to gauge their chance of qualifying the exam.