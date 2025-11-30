UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025 OUT: Download APFC Question Paper PDF for November 30th Exam

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 30, 2025, 12:46 IST

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted the EPFO CRT for EO/AO and APFC posts on 30 November 2025. The aspirants can download the UPSC EPFO 2025 question paper to understand the level of the exam.

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Combined Recruitment Test on 30 November 2025 for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO). Candidates can download the EPFO question paper and check the level of the questions and analyze them for further preparation.

The UPSC EPFO question paper helps the candidates who have appeared for the exam in analysing the paper’s difficulty level. Those who are aspiring for the EPFO exam must also download the question paper to practice questions for their preparation.

Check the UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025 Here

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025 PDF from the link provided here.

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025 Overview

The UPSC conducted the EPFO Combined Recruitment Test 2025 on 30th November 2025 in a single shift. The question paper is now available to download in the PDF form, the link for which is provided on this page. Check the UPSC EPFO overview:

  • Exam Name: UPSC EPFO Combined Recruitment Test 2025 

  • Posts: APFC, EO/AO

  • Exam Date: 30 November 2025

  • Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)

  • Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

  • Total Marks / Duration: Paper carries 300 total marks and duration is 2 hours (120 minutes).

