CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links
Live

CAT 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check Slot 1, 2 and 3 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level and More

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 30, 2025, 12:56 IST

CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, held on November 30, 2025, was a crucial milestone for MBA aspirants aiming for admission to India’s top business schools. Conducted in three slots across the day. Here’s a detailed analysis of the exam’s overall structure, difficulty level, and key insights.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live
CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: Get slot 1, 2, 3 live updates for CAT exam
  • CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: Section-Wise and Overall Difficulty Level
  • CAT Exam Analysis 2024 Live Slot Wise Paper Review

CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: The CAT 2025 exam, one of the most important and prestigious tests for admission to top business schools in India, was held on November 30, 2025. IIM Kozhikode conducted the online exam in three different slots, and as always, it was tough and slightly unpredictable. The exam tested candidates in three areas: VARC, DILR, and QA. Here's a detailed analysis of CAT 2025 to help aspirants understand the difficulty level, sectional performance, and expected cutoffs.

Also check,

CAT 2025 Expected Cut Off

CAT 2025 Unofficial Answer Key

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern

The CAT 2025 exam is a computer-based test (CBT) designed to assess candidates’ aptitude in three key areas: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern
Mode Computer Based Test
Question Type MCQ and TITA
Medium of Exam English
Subjects
  • Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
  • Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning
  • Quantitative Aptitude
Exam Duration 120 minutes (40 minutes per section)

CAT Exam Difficulty Level Comparison (Year-Wise)

The difficulty level of the CAT exam varies slightly from year to year and across sections. Here's a comparative analysis based on recent trends:

YearOverall DifficultySectional Observations
2024 Moderate to Difficult QA and DILR posed challenges; VARC was manageable.
2023 Moderate QA was calculation-intensive; DILR was slightly tougher than expected.
2022 Moderate to Difficult VARC had dense RC passages; QA was moderate; DILR was tough.
2021 Moderate Balanced across sections; fewer questions but similar difficulty.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Nov 30, 2025, 12:50 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: Which section was the most challenging in the CAT 2025 Slot 1 Exam?

    In the CAT 2025 Slot 1 exam, the most challenging section for many candidates was the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section. This section was noted for its moderate to difficult level of complexity, featuring tricky sets that required deep logical reasoning and data interpretation skills. Some questions involved complex relationships or intricate patterns that made it harder to find the right solutions quickly.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 12:37 IST

    CAT Examination Live Update: Slot 2 Start

    The CAT 2025 Shift 1 exam has started at 12:30 PM at all designated test centres across the country. At exactly 12:30 PM, the system displayed the exam instructions on the screens, followed by the automatic start of the test timer.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 12:15 IST

    CAT 2025 Exam Live Updates: Documents required at the CAT 2025 Shift 2 exam centre

    To enter the exam hall, candidates were required to carry the following essential documents:

    • Printed CAT 2025 Admit Card containing the candidate’s photograph and exam centre details.

    • Valid government-issued photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence.

    • One recent passport-size photograph (the same as uploaded in the CAT application) to be handed over if required for verification.
      Candidates were also instructed not to bring prohibited items like electronic gadgets, calculators, stationery, or metal accessories.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 12:05 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: CAT 2025 Slot 1 section-wise difficulty level?

    The overall difficulty level of CAT 2025 Slot 1 is moderate to difficult.

    SectionNumber of QuestionsTime AllottedDifficulty Level
    Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 questions 40 minutes Moderate
    Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 questions 40 minutes Moderate to Difficult
    Quantitative Ability (QA) 22 questions 40 minutes Moderate
  • Nov 30, 2025, 11:58 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: CAT exam pattern

    The CAT 2025 exam will have three sections:

    • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24 questions

    • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 20 questions

    • Quantitative Ability (QA): 22 questions

  • Nov 30, 2025, 11:40 IST

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: CAT 2025 Slot 2 Exam Timings

    CAT 2025 Slot 2 Exam Timings

    • Exam Time: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
    • Reporting Time: 11:00 AM
    • Entry Allowed: 12:15 PM
  • Nov 30, 2025, 11:29 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: Which section is the most difficult in CAT 2025 Slot 1?

    As per the initial feedback, the DILR section is the most difficult due to its complex nature. Candidates often find it time-consuming to solve logical puzzles and data sets under pressure.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 10:48 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live: What is the overall difficulty level of CAT 2025 Slot 1?

    As per the initial feedback, the overall difficulty level of the CAT 2025 slot 1 is moderate to difficult, similar to previous years. Typically, the DILR section is the most challenging, while QA tends to be more manageable, focusing heavily on Arithmetic and Algebra.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 10:33 IST

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: Shift 1 is Over

    CAT 2025 Shift 1 has officially concluded, with the exam being conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM across India. Keep checking this space for updates on the CAT 2025 Slot 1 Exam Analysis.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 10:15 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: CAT 2025 Marking Scheme

    • Correct Answer: +3 marks
    • Incorrect Answer: -1 mark (only for MCQs)
    • No penalty for unanswered questions or TITA (Type In The Answer) questions.
  • Nov 30, 2025, 09:59 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: CAT Exam Time Duration

    The total duration is 120 minutes (40 minutes per section), with no option to switch between sections.

  • Nov 30, 2025, 09:49 IST

    CAT Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Slot 1 Timings

    The CAT 2025 Shift 1 exam officially began at 8:30 AM across all exam centres in India. Candidates were allowed to start the test only after the on-screen instructions were displayed and the invigilators completed the final verification. The exam started simultaneously at all centres to maintain uniformity and fairness in the testing process.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News