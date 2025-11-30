List of 7 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World, #3 Will Surprise You!

Have you ever wondered where on Earth you will find the most beautiful waterfalls? It is a unique gift of nature that water transforms into art, plunging from dizzying heights, crashing into mist, throwing up rainbows, and echoing with timeless power? Across the globe lie waterfalls so spectacular that they seem almost mythical. From remote jungles to deep canyons, these natural wonders capture the primal force of water and the delicate beauty of the landscape. What are the greatest waterfalls in the world that make you stop, breathe, and marvel? That’s what we explore below. List of 7 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World The table below is shows the list of seven waterfalls often ranked among the top for their breathtaking height, power, surroundings and sheer natural beauty: S. No Waterfall Location (Country/Countries) 1. Iguazú Falls Argentina / Brazil 2. Victoria Falls Zambia / Zimbabwe 3. Angel Falls Venezuela 4. Yosemite Falls USA (California) 5. Ban Gioc–Detian Falls Vietnam / China 6. Kaieteur Falls Guyana 7. Gullfoss Iceland

(Source Note: Aggregated from recognised waterfall and travel‑nature compilations, including World Atlas, World of Waterfalls, AFAR Media, The National, and NDTV. Waterfall rankings and features may change over time based on new discoveries or updated research. Information is provided for educational purposes.) Here are the top 3 most beautiful waterfalls you must know about: 1. Iguazú Falls (Argentina / Brazil) Iguazú Falls is a massive system of around 275 cascades stretching nearly 2.7 km. Its most iconic feature is the Devil’s Throat, which is a horseshoe-shaped chasm. It sends up a constant roar of water and mist. Moreover, it is surrounded by lush rainforest, and the falls are not only visually stunning but also a hotspot for biodiversity. This makes them a living classroom of nature. 2. Victoria Falls (Zambia / Zimbabwe)

Victoria Falls located in Zambia are known locally as “Mosi-oa-Tunya” or “The Smoke That Thunders". They are famous for its immense sheet of falling water and powerful roar. The constant mist creates rainbows and a misty spectacle. This further gives the falls a magical and almost mystical presence. It is also one of the largest waterfalls by width in the world. 3. Angel Falls (Venezuela) Angel Falls towers at 979 m (3,212 ft), making it the tallest uninterrupted waterfall globally. Its water plunges from the Tepui cliffs into remote jungle, and due to its extreme height, much of the water evaporates before reaching the ground, forming a continuous mist. Its location makes visiting an adventure in itself. Why Angel Falls Surprises? Often, people get surprised that Angel Falls is a unique gift of nature. It amazes science with its sheer height of 979 m. It is the tallest uninterrupted waterfall in the world. With its remote location in Venezuela’s Canaima National Park and the misty veil effect, much of the water evaporates before hitting the ground. This create a magical and almost otherworldly spectacle, which is truly unlike any other famous waterfall.