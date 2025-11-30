CAT 2025 Answer key: Download Institute-wise Unofficial Answer Key PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3 Here

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 30, 2025, 12:34 IST

CAT 2025 Answer Key Out: IIM Kozhikode successfully conducted the CAT 2025 exam on November 30 in three slots. The IIM will tentatively release the official answer key by the first week of December. Meanwhile, check out the answer key provided by the different coaching institutes.

CAT 2025 Unofficial Answer Key
CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination 2025 has been held successfully by the IIM Kozhikode on November 30, 2025, across different designated exam centres in the country. The exam was conducted online in three sessions. 

The official CAT 2025 answer key will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in by the first week of December. We will also provide the direct link to download the official CAT answer key 2025 once it is available officially.

Meanwhile, some of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key PDF for the aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers for all three slots. 

Check, CAT 2025 Expected Cut Off

CAT Answer Key 2025

The CAT Answer Key will be released by the IIM Kozhikode a few days after the exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To help aspirants who had appeared in the exam, we have compiled the CAT 2025 answer key that will help them to calculate the marks in the exam. Check out the important points of the CAT answer key below.

Name of Exam

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Conducting Body

IIM Kozhikode

Exam Date

November 30, 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Section 

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

  • Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Total Number of Questions

66

Maximum Marks

198

Time Duration

120 minutes 

  • 40 minutes for each section

  • 53 Minutes 20 Seconds for PwD candidates for each section.

Marking scheme

  • +3 for every correct answer

  • -1 for every incorrect answer

  • TITA has no negative marking

CAT Answer Key 2025 by Coaching Institutes

After the successful completion of the CAT 2025 exam, some renowned coaching institutes release the CAT answer key 2025 compiled by their team of experts. Candidates can find the link to download the unofficial answer key below to compare their responses with the expert's responses and calculate the tentative marks scored by them. These answer key will help the candidates to analyse their performance in the CAT 2025 exam. See the CAT Exam Analysis 2025 here to understand the difficulty level of the exam.

Here, aspirants can check the slot-wise answer key provided by the experts of various reputed coaching institutes.

CAT 2025 Slot

Download Link

CAT 2025 Slot 1 Answer Key

To be updated soon

CAT 2025 Slot 2 Answer Key

To be updated soon

CAT 2025 Slot 3 Answer Key

To be updated soon

How to Download the Official CAT 2025 Response Sheet?

IIM Kozhikode will release the official answer key of CAT 2025 by the first week of December. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the official answer key by using their CAT login ID and password. To download the CAT answer key or response sheet 2025, candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025 (iimcat.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the 'login' tab

Step 3: Enter the CAT login ID and password

Step 4: TheCAT 2025 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the CAT answer key or the CAT response sheet

How to Calculate Marks Using the CAT 2025 Answer Key?

Check the process and important points to calculate marks using CAT answer key 2025. Firstly, candidates must note that there is a negative marking for MCQs. 

  • For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

  • No negative marking for Type in the Answer (TITA) questions

  • If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Keep this marking scheme in mind, the candidates can calculate their tentative marks by following the below-mentioned steps.

  • For each correct answer, give 3 marks.

  • For each incorrect answer, deduct 1 mark from the total.

For example, if you attempted 60 questions and out of these 60 questions 55 questions are correct then your score will be 165-5 = 160.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

