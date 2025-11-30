CAT 2025 Answer key: Download Institute-wise Unofficial Answer Key PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3 Here

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination 2025 has been held successfully by the IIM Kozhikode on November 30, 2025, across different designated exam centres in the country. The exam was conducted online in three sessions.

The official CAT 2025 answer key will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in by the first week of December. We will also provide the direct link to download the official CAT answer key 2025 once it is available officially.

Meanwhile, some of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key PDF for the aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers for all three slots.

The CAT Answer Key will be released by the IIM Kozhikode a few days after the exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To help aspirants who had appeared in the exam, we have compiled the CAT 2025 answer key that will help them to calculate the marks in the exam. Check out the important points of the CAT answer key below.