CAT 2025 Answer key: Download Institute-wise Unofficial Answer Key PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3 Here

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination 2025 has been held successfully by the IIM Kozhikode on November 30, 2025, across different designated exam centres in the country. The exam was conducted online in three sessions.
The official CAT 2025 answer key will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in by the first week of December. We will also provide the direct link to download the official CAT answer key 2025 once it is available officially.
Meanwhile, some of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key PDF for the aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers for all three slots.
CAT Answer Key 2025
The CAT Answer Key will be released by the IIM Kozhikode a few days after the exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To help aspirants who had appeared in the exam, we have compiled the CAT 2025 answer key that will help them to calculate the marks in the exam. Check out the important points of the CAT answer key below.
|
CAT 2025 Answer Key
|
Name of Exam
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
Conducting Body
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Section
|
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Total Number of Questions
|
66
|
Maximum Marks
|
198
|
Time Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Marking scheme
|
CAT Answer Key 2025 by Coaching Institutes
After the successful completion of the CAT 2025 exam, some renowned coaching institutes release the CAT answer key 2025 compiled by their team of experts. Candidates can find the link to download the unofficial answer key below to compare their responses with the expert's responses and calculate the tentative marks scored by them. These answer key will help the candidates to analyse their performance in the CAT 2025 exam. See the CAT Exam Analysis 2025 here to understand the difficulty level of the exam.
CAT 2025 Answer Key
Here, aspirants can check the slot-wise answer key provided by the experts of various reputed coaching institutes.
|
CAT 2025 Slot
|
Download Link
|
CAT 2025 Slot 1 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
|
CAT 2025 Slot 2 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
|
CAT 2025 Slot 3 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
How to Download the Official CAT 2025 Response Sheet?
IIM Kozhikode will release the official answer key of CAT 2025 by the first week of December. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the official answer key by using their CAT login ID and password. To download the CAT answer key or response sheet 2025, candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025 (iimcat.ac.in)
Step 2: Click on the 'login' tab
Step 3: Enter the CAT login ID and password
Step 4: TheCAT 2025 answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a printout of the CAT answer key or the CAT response sheet
How to Calculate Marks Using the CAT 2025 Answer Key?
Check the process and important points to calculate marks using CAT answer key 2025. Firstly, candidates must note that there is a negative marking for MCQs.
-
For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
-
No negative marking for Type in the Answer (TITA) questions
-
If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
Keep this marking scheme in mind, the candidates can calculate their tentative marks by following the below-mentioned steps.
-
For each correct answer, give 3 marks.
-
For each incorrect answer, deduct 1 mark from the total.
For example, if you attempted 60 questions and out of these 60 questions 55 questions are correct then your score will be 165-5 = 160.
