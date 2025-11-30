CAT 2025 Slot 2 Analysis by T.I.M.E: Difficulty Level, Section-Wise Review & Expected Good Attempts

CAT 2025 Slot Analysis: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is holding the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, November 30, 2025. The exam is being conducted in three slots across all exam centres in India. According to the schedule, CAT 2025 Slot 2 was held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, whereas the Slot 1 took place from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Students are advised to adhere to the exam timings and report on time to avoid delays. After each slot, candidates will receive detailed sectional and overall analysis by T.I.M.E. Candidates can check the difficulty level, sectional details, and estimated cutoff here.

IIM CAT 2025 Latest Notification

Slot 2 Status: OVER Updated: 12:20 PM Slot 1 Status: OVER Updated: 10:40 AM

CAT 2025 Exam Slot Timings

Candidates can check the CAT 2025 slot timings and reporting time here: