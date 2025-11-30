CAT 2025 Slot 2 Analysis by T.I.M.E: Difficulty Level, Section-Wise Review & Expected Good Attempts

Key Points
- IIM Kozhikode is conducting the CAT 2025 today, November 30, 2025, in three slots.
- Students must report promptly to avoid exam delays.
- Candidates can check the difficulty level, sectional details, and the overall estimated cutoff here.
CAT 2025 Slot Analysis: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is holding the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, November 30, 2025. The exam is being conducted in three slots across all exam centres in India. According to the schedule, CAT 2025 Slot 2 was held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, whereas the Slot 1 took place from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Students are advised to adhere to the exam timings and report on time to avoid delays. After each slot, candidates will receive detailed sectional and overall analysis by T.I.M.E. Candidates can check the difficulty level, sectional details, and estimated cutoff here.
IIM CAT 2025 Latest Notification
|
Slot 2 Status: OVER
Updated: 12:20 PM
|
Slot 1 Status: OVER
Updated: 10:40 AM
CAT 2025 Exam Slot Timings
Candidates can check the CAT 2025 slot timings and reporting time here:
|Exam Slot
|Exam Timing
|Reporting Time
|Status
|Slot 1
|8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|7 AM
|OVER
|Slot 2
|12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
|11 AM
|OVER
|Slot 3
|4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|3 PM
|-
CAT 2025 Exam Pattern
CAT 2025 has three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Below is the exam pattern:
|CAT Sections
|Number of Questions
|VARC
|24
|DILR
|22
|QA
|22
|Total
|68
IIM CAT Slot 1 Analysis: Initial Reaction of Students
The CAT 2025 Slot 1 exam concluded at 10:30 AM. Below is the initial reaction of students and an overview of topics asked in VARC, Quant, and DILR:
|CAT Section
|Key Topics
|Difficulty Level
|VARC
|The section included 4 RC passages.
Verbal Ability had 8 questions: 2 each from Para Completion, Para Summary, Para Jumble, and Odd One Out.
Topics included music-based (electronic instruments) and complex system mathematics.
|Moderate
|DILR
|Export-Import Relations, Circle Arrangement, Bar Chart.
22 questions: 11 TITA + 11 MCQs.
|Doable
|QA
|Arithmetic was challenging.
Questions included train reservations and chart-based problems.
Out of 22 questions, 8 were TITA.
|Easy to Moderate
IIM CAT Slot 1 Analysis by T.I.M.E Institute
Candidates can check the preliminary analysis of the morning slot by Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director, T.I.M.E. The pattern was similar to CAT 2024 with no major surprises.
Highlights of CAT 2025 Exam
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Sectional Time
|VA & RC
|24
|40 Minutes
|DI & LR
|22
|40 Minutes
|QA
|22
|40 Minutes
|Total
|68
|120 Minutes
The CAT 2025 Morning Slot was slightly more difficult than CAT 2024, mainly due to the DILR section and lengthy calculations in Quant.
- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): Four RC passages (4 questions each). Topics: Income Inequality, Electronic Music, Law & Mental Health, Noise & Social Order. VA included Para Formation, Para Summary, Sentence Placement, Odd One Out (2 question types).
- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 22 questions across 5 sets: Spider + Bar (DI), Seating Arrangement, Train Tickets (Quant Reasoning), Feet Tapping (Quant Reasoning), Employee Rating (Distribution Puzzle + Rank Arrangement). Spider+Bar was must-attempt; two sets were difficult.
- Quantitative Ability (QA): 22 questions focusing primarily on Arithmetic and Algebra. Numbers and Modern Math had one question each; Geometry had 3 questions.
