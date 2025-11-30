Mountains are prominent landforms that rise high above the surrounding area. They usually have steep sides and a pointed or rounded top called a peak or summit. A mountain range is a group or chain of mountains close together. Many famous peaks and ranges have special nicknames. For instance, the Himalayas are often called "the Abode of Snow" because of their Sanskrit name. The Ural Mountains in Russia are nicknamed "the Stone Belt" for their rich mineral deposits. Mount Everest's Tibetan name, Chomolungma, means "Goddess Mother of the World". Additionally, the Appalachian Mountains in North America are one of the world's oldest mountain systems. They formed over 480 million years ago. The Himalayas are considered among the youngest major ranges; they began rising about 25 to 30 million years ago. Do you know which country has the longest mountain range on land? This enormous chain stretches for about 7,000 kilometres (4,300 miles). It is home to Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak outside of Asia. In this article, we'll take a look at these Mountains and the countries they cross.

The country that contains the longest continental mountain range is actually seven countries: the Andes Mountains run along the entire western coast of South America. This massive range stretches over 7,000 kilometres from Venezuela down to Chile and Argentina. Known in Spanish as the Cordillera de los Andes, this region is mainly composed of fold mountains with high, parallel chains (cordilleras) and many active volcanoes. The peaks, including Mount Aconcagua, are second only to the Himalayas in height. The Andes are a biodiversity hotspot, home to unique fauna such as the Andean Condor, llamas, and spectacled bears, and the source of crops such as potatoes. Some call this range the "Spine of South America".

10 Lesser-known Facts About the Andes The Andes contain Lake Titicaca, the world's highest navigable lake, shared by Peru and Bolivia.

The range is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire and contains the highest active volcano on Earth, Ojos del Salado.

Mount Chimborazo's peak in Ecuador is the farthest point from the Earth's centre due to the planet's equatorial bulge.

The headwaters of the Amazon River, the world's largest by volume, originate in the Peruvian Andes.

Over 3,800 varieties of potatoes originated in the Andes.

The Quina tree (Cinchona) in the Andes is the source of quinine, the original treatment for malaria.

Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat, is located in the Bolivian Andes.

The mountains hold massive deposits of copper, silver, and gold, making them a central mining region.

The Altiplano (High Plain) in the central Andes is the second-largest high plateau in the world after the Tibetan Plateau.

The ancient Inca Empire built a vast road network, including the famous Inca Trail, across this rugged terrain.

What Country Has The Longest Mountain Range? The longest continental mountain range on Earth, the Andes Mountains, spans multiple countries. It stretches for about 7,000 km (4,300 miles) along the western edge of South America, passing through seven countries: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina. The highest peak in the range is Mount Aconcagua, located in Argentina. Where Is The 2nd Largest Mountain Range In The World? The second-largest continental mountain range is the Southern Great Escarpment in Africa. This range stretches approximately 5,000 km (3,100 miles) and runs through several countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho. Its most famous and highest section is the Drakensberg range, located in South Africa and Lesotho.